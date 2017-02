IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- PENNSYLVANIA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 1,400,000 // FINANCE AUTHORITY UNEMPLOYMENT 10/01 COMPENSATION MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: ROP: 10/1 Day of Sale: 10/02 PENNSYLVANIA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 1,157,000 Aaa/AA+/AA+ FINANCE AUTHORITY UNEMPLOYMENT 10/01 COMPENSATION REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2012B MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 10/1 Day of Sale: 10/02 THE CITY OF NEW YORK WEEK OF 825,000 Aa2/AA/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, FISCAL 10/01 2013 SERIES A, B AND C CONSISTING OF: $525,000M TAX-EXEMPT BONDS, SUBSERIES A-1 $260,000M TAX-EXEMPT BONDS, SERIES B $ 40,000M TAX-EXEMPT BONDS, SERIES C MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York DORMITORY AUTHORITY OF THE STATE OF WEEK OF 371,910 // NEW YORK SCHOOL DISTRICTS REVENUE 10/01 BOND FINANCING PROGRAM REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2013-2030 REMARK: 173,280M SER F 13-30 /A+/A+ 79,530M SER G 13-30 /AA+/A+ 77,270M SER H 13-31 Aa3//A+ 13,085M SER I 13-18 /AA/A+ 22,355M SER J 13-24 /AA-A+ 6,390M SER K 13-22 /A+/A+ HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 366,765 /AA-/AA- TOLL ROAD SENIOR LIEN 10/01 REVENUE TAX EXEMPT AND TAXABLE MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte GUAM POWER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 350,000 Baa3/BBB/BBB- REVENUE BONDS 2012 SERIES A 10/01 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York NASSAU COUNTY INTERIM FINANCE WEEK OF 313,200 NR/AAA/AAA AUTHORITY 10/01 SALES TAX SECURED BONDS- SERIES 2012A (TAX-EXEMPT) AND SERIES 2012B (TAXABLE) MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York Day of Sale: 10/03 SAN DIEGO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 240,000 /SP-1+/ TAX & REVENUE ANTICIPATION NOTES 10/01 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York Day of Sale: 10/03 CITY OF DALLAS, TEXAS WEEK OF 219,465 Aa1/AA+/NR DALLAS, DENTON, COLLIN AND ROCKWALL 10/01 COUNTIES GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: M.R. Beal & Company, New York REMARK: TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY PRICING COUNTY OF RIVERSIDE TEETER WEEK OF 145,000 MIG 1//F-1+ OBLIGATION NOTES 10/01 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: 2013 Day of Sale: 10/02 NORTH TEXAS TOLLWAY AUTHORITY WEEK OF 135,855 A2/A-/NR SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, 10/01 SERIES 2012 CONSISTING OF: $102,025M FIRST TIER PUT BONDS, SERIES 2012C $ 33,830M FIRST TIER CURRENT INTEREST BONDS, SERIES 2012D MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York NASSAU COUNTY LOCAL ECONOMIC WEEK OF 131,900 Baa1/NR/BBB+ ASSISTANCE CORPORATION 10/01 REVENUE BONDS WINTHROP-UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION PROJECT), SERIES 2012 MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York Day of Sale: 10/03 MINNESOTA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 75,000 Aaa// HOMEOWNERSHIP FINANCE BONDS, 10/01 2012 SERIES B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago REMARK: (GNMA/FNMA) Day of Sale: 10/03 THE CITY OF NEW YORK WEEK OF 63,595 Aa2/AA/AA TAX-EXEMPT GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 10/01 CONSISTING OF: $25,000M FISCAL 1994 SERIES A SUBSERIES A-5 $ 8,300M FISCAL 1994 SERIES H, SUBSERIES H-6 $25,400M FISCAL 1996 SERIES J, SUBSERIES J-2 $ 4,895M FISCAL 2003 SERIES G, SUBSERIES G-3 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York DORMITORITY AUTHORITY STATE OF WEEK OF 57,945 Baa3/BBB-/ NEW YORK LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY 10/01 REFUNDING MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2012-2022 Day of Sale: 10/02 LAREDO, TEXAS WATERWORKS & SEWER WEEK OF 43,080 A1/AA-/AA- SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS, NEW SERIES 10/01 2012 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 10/02 NEWPORT NEWS ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 41,740 Aa1/AA/ AUTHORITY 10/01 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT REVENUE AND REFUNDING MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2015-2031 Day of Sale: 10/02 NORTH CAROLINA MEDICAL CARE WEEK OF 41,355 /A/A COMMISSION HOSPITAL REVENUE 10/01 REFUNDING BONDS SOUTHEASTERN REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER SERIES 2012 MGR: BB&T Capital Markets, a division of Scott & String, Richmond SERIAL: 2013-2027 TERM: 2032 Day of Sale: 10/03 PEND ORIELLE COUNTY PUBLIC UTILITY WEEK OF 38,000 A3//A- DISTRICT #1, WASHINGTON 10/01 BOX CANYON PRODUCTION SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS, 2012 MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2013-2030 Day of Sale: 10/02 STATE OF OREGON HOUSING AND WEEK OF 36,970 Aaa/NR/NR COMMUNITY SERVICES DEPARTMENT 10/01 MULTI FAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS 2012 SERIES A & B MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 10/2 Day of Sale: 10/03 TRAVIS COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 35,505 Aaa/AAA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 10/01 SERIES 2012 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas Day of Sale: 10/02 PENNSYLVANIA HIGHER EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 33,445 Baa3// FACILITIES AUTHORITY (COMMONWEALTH 10/01 OF PENNSYLVANIA) REVENUE BONDS MGR: M&T Securities, Inc., Baltimore SERIAL: 2013-2022 TERM: 2027, 2032, 2042 Day of Sale: 10/02 IDAHO HOUSING & FINANCE ASSOCIATION WEEK OF 32,000 Aa2/A+/ GRANT & REVENUE ANTICIPATION 10/01 FEDERAL HIGHWAY TRUST MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: ROP: 10/3 Day of Sale: 10/04 CITY OF GALVESTON, TEXAS WEEK OF 25,790 // HOTEL OCCUPANCY TAX REVENUE 10/01 REFUNDING BONDS $13,295M 2012A HOT TAX $12,495M 2012B VENUE HOT TAX MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago REMARK: A: 13-34 B: 13-32 Day of Sale: 10/03 DORMITORY AUTHORITY OF THE WEEK OF 25,000 Baa2// STATE OF NEW YORK 10/01 THE CULINARY INSTITUTE OF AMERICA REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 10/04 TRAVIS COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 21,675 Aaa/AAA/NAF LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 10/01 SERIES 2012 TAXABLES MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2013-2020 Day of Sale: 10/03 CITY OF FAIRVIEW PARK, OHIO WEEK OF 21,190 Aa2// GENERAL OBLIGATION (LIMITED TAX) 10/01 VARIOUS PURPOSE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: Huntington Investment Company, Columbus SERIAL: 2012-2030 Day of Sale: 10/02 NORTHVILLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 20,550 /AA-/ 2012 REFUNDING BONDS 10/01 COUNTIES OF WAYNE, OAKLAND AND WASHTENAW GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: QSBLF Day of Sale: 10/01 CARMEL, INDIANA 2002 SBC WEEK OF 20,305 // FIRST MORTGAGE REFUNDING BONDS 10/01 NOT BANK QUALIFIED MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2013-2017 Day of Sale: 10/02 LAREDO, TEXAS WEEK OF 19,995 Aa2/AA/AA $11,435M SERIES A COMBINATION TAX 10/01 &REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION $4,630M SERIES B COMBINATION TAX &REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION $3,880M PUBLIC PROPERTY FINANCE CONTRACTUAL OBLIGATION MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 10/02 THE HOSPITAL FACILITIES AUTHORITY WEEK OF 18,570 NR/NR/BBB OF MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON 10/01 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: Ziegler, Chicago Day of Sale: 10/04 THE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 16,385 NR/BB+/ AUTHORITY OF THE 10/01 CITY OF PHOENIX, ARIZONA EDUCATION FACILITY REVVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: Ziegler, Chicago Day of Sale: 10/02 COMPTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 16,000 A2/A-/ (LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 10/01 2013-2023 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 10/04 FSU FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE INC. WEEK OF 13,105 A1// EDUCATIONAL, INCLUDING ATHLETIC, 10/01 FACILITIES IMPROVEMENT REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2012C MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 10/03 CITY OF SUGAR LAND, TEXAS WEEK OF 10,730 /AAA/AAA GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 10/01 MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2025 Day of Sale: 10/02 CITY OF RICHMOND, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 9,000 /SP-1+/A+ TAX AND REVENUE ANTICIPATION NOTES 10/01 MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis TERM: 2013 Day of Sale: 10/01 TRI-VALLEY CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,055 A1// NEW YORK BANK QUALIFIED 10/01 MGR: Jefferies & Company, Inc., New York Day of Sale: 10/03 MAYPEARL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 7,659 NAF/A+/NAF DISTRICT, (ELLIS COUNTY, TEXAS) 10/01 $7,223,996.70* UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012 $719,998.50* UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012-A BANK QUALIFIED CIBS & CABS MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 10/03 FAIRFIELD UNION LOCAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 7,452 /AA/ DISTRICT, OHIO 10/01 REFUNDING BONDS COUNTIES OF FAIRFIELD, HOCKING AND PERRY GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX BONDS ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (OHIO SCH DIST CREDIT ENHANCE PROG) Day of Sale: 10/02 REDLANDS FINANCING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 7,000 /AA/ $4MM WASTEWATER REVENUE REFUNDING 10/01 $3MM WATER REVENUE REFUNDING MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2013-2017 ALLEN COUNTY INDIANA ECONOMIC WEEK OF 6,850 // DEVELOPMENT REVENUE BONDS (INDIANA 10/01 INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY PROJECT) MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2012-2017 REMARK: NC SOPHISTICATED ONLY Day of Sale: 10/01 CLEVELAND HEIGHTS-UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 6,800 // HEIGHTS 10/01 CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO LIBRARY IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis LAKEWOOD, OHIO WEEK OF 5,510 Aa2// LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 10/01 VARIOUS PURPOSE REFUNDING MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland SERIAL: 2013-2023 Day of Sale: 10/03 SHAKER HEIGHTS CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,000 // OHIO 10/01 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 10/03 FAIRLAWN, OHIO WEEK OF 4,515 Aa1// VARIOUS PURPOSE REFUNDING BONDS 10/01 SERIES 2012 GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 10/02 IDAHO STATE BUILDING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 4,020 Aa2/NR/NR TAXABLE REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS 10/01 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 10/04 HARRIS COUNTY MUD #373, TEXAS WEEK OF 3,305 // UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 10/01 SERIES 2012 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2027 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 10/01 PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WISCONSIN WEEK OF 2,760 NR/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2012B 10/01 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2019 Day of Sale: 10/01 CITY OF SUGAR LAND WEEK OF 2,745 NAF/AA+/AA+ (FORT BEND COUNTY, TEXAS) 10/01 WATERWORKS AND SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012A NOT BANK QUALIFIED MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2013-2022 SPANISH LAKE FIRE PROTECTION WEEK OF 1,535 A2/NR/ DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 10/01 BANK QUALIFIED, MISSOURI MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2025 Day of Sale: 10/01 GREENBELT MUNICIPAL AND INDUSTRIAL WEEK OF 1,500 /A/ WATER AUTHORITY, TEXAS 10/01 1ST LIEN REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2027 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 10/02 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 6,467,731 (in 000's)