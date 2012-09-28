Overview -- Recent government policies could increase risks in Argentina's macroeconomic framework, squeeze its external liquidity, and hinder medium-term growth prospects, in our view. -- Compensating these weaknesses, at the current rating, is the government's declining principal payments on capital market debt over the next two years. -- We're affirming our 'B' unsolicited long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings and 'raAA' national scale rating on Argentina. The 'B' transfer and convertibility assessment remains unchanged. -- The outlook remains negative. Rating Action On Sept. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' unsolicited long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings and our 'raAA' national scale rating on the Republic of Argentina. The outlook on the ratings remains negative. Our 'B' transfer and convertibility assessment on Argentina remains unchanged. Rationale We assigned the negative outlook in April 2012 based on the implication of policies enacted since the October 2011 presidential elections that we believe could over time increase the risk of a deterioration in the country's macroeconomic framework, put pressure on its external liquidity, and weaken Argentina's medium-term growth prospects. These policies include rising restrictions on international trade and access to foreign currency, a modification to the Central Bank charter, and a growing level of public-sector intervention into different sectors of the economy. The government implemented these changes unilaterally and with little negotiation with the other participants, underscoring the weakening system of checks and balances in Argentina, in our view. We believe that these actions could exacerbate the existing weaknesses in Argentina's economy, including high inflation (which continues to appreciate Argentina's real exchange rate) and increasingly rigid government expenditures, and result in a deteriorating medium-term fiscal outlook and investment climate. These policies have contributed to a significant slowdown in economic activity in Argentina in 2012, despite high agricultural commodity prices. We expect real GDP to expand about 1.5% in 2012. Congressional elections scheduled for October 2013 will determine how much room to maneuver the administration will have during the second part of its four-year term. Despite the more challenging domestic environment, Argentina's GDP could certainly benefit in 2013 from high agricultural commodity prices and the expected recovery in Brazil's economy (40% of Argentina's industrial exports go to Brazil). We expect real GDP growth to improve marginally in 2013 to a level close to 3%. Although Argentina has $45.3 billion of international reserves as of Sept. 14, 2012, equal to five months of current account payments, we see risks to the nation's external liquidity over the medium term. The combination of a weak global economy, growing uncertainty from both foreign and local market participants, and restricted access to foreign financing could over time raise the risk of a loss of external liquidity. We do not expect Argentina to progress on resolving its now long-standing impediments to regaining access to international markets, or curing the now 10-year-old default to the bilateral creditors of the Paris Club. High inflation contributed to a decrease in the real value of government local currency debt. That, along with balanced budgets or small deficits until 2011 and rapid GDP growth, led to a decline in debt versus GDP. Argentina's gross general government debt is falling toward 39% of GDP at the end of 2012 from 60% in 2007. In addition, the central government relies on public-sector entities (in particular the Central Bank, the social security system, and the government-owned Banco de la Nacion) to refinance maturing market debt, a policy that has moderated its rollover risk. In addition, principal payments on capital market debt are expected to decrease significantly in 2013 due to the final maturity of the Boden 12 bond last August. Total external debt payments with private creditors (excluding multilateral and bilateral entities) are therefore expected to fall from $7.0 billion in 2012 (about 1.4% of GDP) to $4.0 billion in 2013 (0.7% of GDP) and $2.0 billion in 2014 (0.3% of GDP). We assume government agencies will continue to cover financing for budget deficits. Outlook The negative outlook indicates at least a one-in-three chance of a downgrade over the next two years. A worsening external position, mostly likely from financial outflows (perhaps combined with weakening terms of trade), or additional policy actions that exacerbate political polarization and further diminish Argentina's growth prospects could lead to a downgrade. On the other hand, actions that restore investor confidence on medium-term prospects for the economy (on the monetary or structural front), and thus reduce uncertainty over its external liquidity position, could lead to a revision of the outlook to stable. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Argentina (Republic of) (Unsolicited Ratings) Sovereign Credit Rating B/Negative/B Argentine Rating Scale raAA/Negative/-- Transfer & Convertibility Assessment Local Currency B