UPDATE 1-Emma Stone wins best actress Oscar for 'La La Land'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Emma Stone won her first Oscar on Sunday for her lead role as a struggling actress who falls in love with a jazz musician in musical romance "La La Land."
Oct 2 Chrysler Group LLC said Tuesday that September sales were 142,041 vehicles, up 12 percent from 127,336 a year earlier, and the highest for the month since 2007.
All of the company's brands -- Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram Truck and Fiat -- posted sales increases in September, said Chrysler, an affiliate of Italy's Fiat SpA.
U.S. industry sales in September, including heavy trucks, were estimated to reach a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 14.9 million, Chrysler said.
Sales of the company's new Dodge Dart, introduced earlier this year, continue to rise. Chrysler said it sold 5,235 Darts in September, a 72-percent jump from August.
Fiat brand sales totaled 4,176, the highest monthly mark ever in the U.S., Chrysler said.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Emma Stone won her first Oscar on Sunday for her lead role as a struggling actress who falls in love with a jazz musician in musical romance "La La Land."
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Casey Affleck won the best actor Oscar on Sunday for his role as a grief-stricken father in family drama "Manchester by the Sea."
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02272017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH LIVECHAT-GLOBAL M&A With talk of American protectionism and potentially more fragmented markets in Europe, we talk to UCL professor Dr. Peter Clark at 3:30 pm, about how global companies and