Oct 3 - Fitch believes recent policy changes in some swing states and their
impact on local governments provide an interesting backdrop as voters head to
the polls in this election year. Actions in some states to balance their budgets
by reigning in funding to local governments have triggered an increased focus on
labor expenditures, by far the largest spending item in local government
budgets. The more austere state funding environments have had a clear impact on
labor negotiations and enacted changes have included reduced
pension and benefit liabilities.
Florida is one state where funding to local governments suffered as the state's
budget tightened. The state's main source of revenue is the sales tax, which
dropped significantly during the region's deep residential real estate
recession. Subsequent reductions in local government funding helped close the
gap. Last year, the legislature sought to provide budget relief to both the
state and local governments by introducing an employee contribution requirement
for the state-sponsored employee pension plan. How successful this effort will
be remains uncertain, as a legal challenge is being heard by the state Supreme
Court. If the court sides with labor, we would expect school districts to be
particularly vulnerable due to their less flexible budgets and fairly modest
balance sheets, in the absence of state action to soften the blow.
Pennsylvania similarly has taken steps to manage the state's budget through
scaled-back funding to local governments. In response, in the past year
agreements were reached with public employees in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh
that continue to reduce budgets through layoffs and furloughs. The state also
cut higher education budgets. The biggest credit challenge for Pennsylvania now
is rapidly rising pension costs. This long-term challenge for the state and
many local governments is likely to shape future policies.
Ohio has also moved to shrink the state government and made cuts to localities
in a different setting than many other swing states. Last year, newly enacted
legislation limiting collective bargaining for state employees went to a popular
vote, which sided with labor. Although the legislation was presented as a tool
for local governments to use in addressing state funding reductions, the state
did not moderate the reductions following the vote. However, this month the
legislature passed an extensive pension reform bill. In our view, the state's
maintenance of fiscal balance is being supported by an economy with a large
manufacturing sector that has led the state out of the recession at a faster
pace than many others.