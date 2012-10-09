Oct 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' September update to its sector economic and credit conditions forecast for U.S. state and local governments indicates generally lower growth in 2013 than previously forecast. The report, "U.S. State And Local Government Credit Conditions Forecast: The Difference This Time," points out that some of the reasons for the slower recovery from this recession are households' greater focus on balance sheet repair, as well as cuts, rather than increases, in public sector employment. The report also notes that Standard & Poor's sees the greatest potential for economic growth occurring in the West South Central region and the weakest in the East North Central region. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.