Oct 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' September update to its sector
economic and credit conditions forecast for U.S. state and local governments
indicates generally lower growth in 2013 than previously forecast. The report,
"U.S. State And Local Government Credit Conditions Forecast: The Difference This
Time," points out that some of the reasons for the slower recovery from this
recession are households' greater focus on balance sheet repair, as well as
cuts, rather than increases, in public sector employment.
The report also notes that Standard & Poor's sees the greatest potential for
economic growth occurring in the West South Central region and the weakest in
the East North Central region.
