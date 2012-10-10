PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 15
Feb 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 10 The following is a list of scheduled U.S. agency bill sales from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac for 2012. Freddie Mac said 3-month and 6-month bills will be auctioned every week. In addition, 1-month and 12-month auctions are optional each week. Fannie Mae said 3-month, 6-month and 1-year may be auctioned on a weekly basis and it has the option to skip any bill auction. If it elects not to issue a scheduled offering, it will provide notice of its decision either prior to or on the scheduled announcement date. *=Bills have been priced NA=Not Available. Settlement dates will be specified on deal announcement days AGENCY TYPE OF BILLS ANNOUNCEMENT PRICING SETTLEMENT OCTOBER ISSUES: *Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Oct 9 Oct 9 Oct 10 *Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Oct 9 Oct 10 Oct 10-11 Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Oct 15 Oct 15 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Oct 15 Oct 17 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Oct 22 Oct 22 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Oct 22 Oct 24 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Oct 29 Oct 29 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Oct 29 Oct 31 NA NOVEMBER ISSUES: Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 5 Nov 5 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 5 Nov 7 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 13 Nov 13 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 13 Nov 14 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 19 Nov 19 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 19 Nov 21 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 26 Nov 26 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 26 Nov 28 NA DECEMBER ISSUES: Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 3 Dec 3 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 3 Dec 5 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 10 Dec 10 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 10 Dec 12 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 17 Dec 17 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 17 Dec 19 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 24 Dec 24 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 24 Dec 26 NA
Feb 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct