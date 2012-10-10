Overview
-- Private equity firm New Mountain Capital has agreed to acquire Coral
Springs, Fla.-based ABB/Con-Cise Optical Group LLC.
-- We are assigning our preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating to the
soft contact lens distributor, and our preliminary 'B' issue rating to the
proposed $155 million senior secured credit facilities.
-- The stable outlook reflects our forecast for a mid-single-digit profit
increase due to industry growth and new customers, continued modest free cash
flow generation after tax distributions, and limited credit measure
improvement.
Rating Action
On Oct. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary
'B' corporate credit rating to Coral Springs, Fla.-based ABB/Con-Cise Optical
Group LLC. The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned our preliminary 'B' issue rating, the same as
the corporate credit rating, to the proposed $155 million senior secured
credit facilities. The preliminary recovery rating on the senior secured
credit facilities is '3', indicating that lenders could expect meaningful (50%
to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default or bankruptcy.
The preliminary ratings are based on the proposed terms and are subject to
review upon receipt of final documentation. Pro forma for the proposed
transaction, total debt outstanding is about $116 million.
Rationale
The ratings on ABB/Con-Cise Optical Group LLC (ABB) reflect our assessment
that the company has a "weak" business risk profile associated with its
participation in the highly competitive contact lens distribution industry;
its lack of product, supplier, and geographic diversity; low barriers to
entry; and the ability of customers to switch distributors fairly easily.
These factors result in highly competitive pricing and low profit margins. We
believe the ongoing competitive threat posed by mass merchants, large eye care
chains, and online contact lens companies will limit growth at ABB's core
customer base, independent eye care professionals (IECPs).
The business risk assessment also recognizes the company's vulnerability to
decisions made by the four major contact lens suppliers that dominate the
industry. More importantly, we assume these suppliers will not reduce usage of
distributors to sell product to ECPs. Loss of business with any of these
suppliers could weaken ABB's credit quality.
In addition, the business risk assessment recognizes the modest growth and
stability of the industry, which should permit ABB to sustain its profit
levels; ABB's high market share, and the potential to add customers and
leverage its currently underutilized distribution centers.
Our view that ABB's financial risk profile is "highly leveraged" reflects its
modest free cash flow generation after tax distributions, and aggressive
financial policy, notwithstanding pro forma credit metrics, including about
4.5x leverage and a 16% ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt,
that are currently better than levels typical for the financial risk profile
category, including leverage above 5x. A more aggressive future financial
policy, including the potential for a meaningful debt-financed nontax
distribution to shareholders or sizable debt-financed acquisition, is a key
risk factor. The proposed transaction includes a provision that would permit
ABB to add junior unsecured debt such that covenant leverage could increase to
5x, which would equate to about 5.5x under Standard & Poor's leverage
calculation. Note that the company is privately owned and does not file its
financial statements publicly.
We forecast that ABB should be able to moderately increase sales and
profitability because of normal population growth, generally favorable
demographics (including the continued proliferation of computers and digital
devices that strain eyesight), and further leveraging of the company's
distribution centers. Specific assumptions underlying our forecast for the
next 12 to 24 months include the following:
-- Mid-single-digit organic sales and profit growth, mainly reflecting
increased contact lens shipments and modestly higher pricing.
-- A tuck-in acquisition during 2013, which costs about $6 million and
adds low-single-digit inorganic sales growth. Importantly, we assume no major
acquisitions throughout the forecast period.
-- No further reduction in accounts payable days outstanding, or
tightening of other working capital turnover ratios. It is our understanding
that ABB took advantage of shorter accounts payable terms this year from
certain manufacturers to receive early pay discounts, which we believe will
weaken cash flow in 2012.
-- Close to $15 million annual free cash flow generation, and $5 million
to $10 million of cash flow after tax distributions. No large debt-financed
nontax distributions are assumed throughout the forecast period.
Based on these assumptions, which do not include a leveraging event, we
forecast over the next 12 to 24 months the following credit ratios: about 4x
leverage, 18.5% FFO to total debt, and EBITDA interest coverage above 3.5x.
This compares to pro forma 4.5x leverage, 16% FFO to total debt, and 3.1x
EBITDA interest coverage as of June 30, 2012.
Liquidity
We view ABB's liquidity as "adequate." Pro forma for the transaction, we
expect the company to have close to full availability under the $40 million
revolving credit facility, about $15 million of annual free cash flow
generating ability, and minimal excess cash. Relevant aspects of the company's
liquidity profile, based on our criteria and assumptions, are as follows:
-- We forecast that cash sources will exceed cash uses by well over 1.2x.
Additionally, we believe cash sources would exceed cash uses even if EBITDA
fell 15%.
-- We conservatively forecast net working capital to grow by about $15
million.
-- Capital expenditures of only a few million dollars annually should
permit close to $15 million annual free cash flow, about half of which the
company will use to pay tax distributions to shareholders, leaving modest cash
flow for debt repayment.
-- Pro forma contractual debt maturities are less than $1.5 million
annually over the next few years. However, beginning with the fiscal year
ending Dec. 31, 2013, there will be an excess cash flow sweep provision
starting at 50%, with the potential to decline if ABB reaches certain
deleveraging benchmarks.
-- It is our understanding that financial covenants (including step
downs) will be set at about a 30% cushion to management's forecast. Based on
this assumption, we forecast at least 20% covenant cushion over the next two
years.
ABB's liquidity descriptor is limited to "adequate" since we do not believe
the company's liquidity could withstand high-impact, low-probability events,
and since the company does not have access to the capital markets, though we
believe it has sound banking relationships.
Recovery analysis
The issue rating on the proposed $155 million senior secured credit
facilities, which consist of a $40 million five-year revolving credit facility
and $115 million six-year term loan facility, is preliminary 'B', the same as
the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating is preliminary '3',
indicating that lenders could expect meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the
event of a payment default or bankruptcy.
Outlook
The outlook is stable. We forecast the company will organically grow profits
at a mid-single-digit rate in 2013 due to industry growth, addition of
customers, and tight cost controls; generate $5 million to $10 million of free
cash flow after tax distributions; and improve credit ratios modestly,
including close to 4x leverage and 18.5% FFO to total debt.
While unlikely over the next year, we could raise the ratings if ABB is able
to increase its geographic diversity; grow profits potentially through new
IECP customer wins or increased penetration with strategic accounts and large
ECP chains; and if we believe its new majority owner will maintain a financial
policy that will result in continued adequate liquidity and credit ratios
sustained around the high-end of the aggressive financial risk descriptor
category. This includes about 4x leverage and FFO to total debt exceeding 20%
for a sustained period, which we estimate could occur if EBITDA grows by over
10%.
Alternatively, we could lower the ratings if the competitive environment
changes, including reduced distributor usage by manufacturers or a significant
loss of IECP retail share to other contact lens providers, causing ABB's
liquidity, covenant cushion, and profits to fall meaningfully; or if financial
policy changes. We would likely lower the ratings if credit ratios deteriorate
to levels at the low end of the "highly leveraged" financial risk descriptor
category, including leverage approaching 6x and FFO to total debt of around
10%. We estimate this could occur if profits fall 20%, or if ABB paid its
owners a $40 million special dividend.
Ratings List
New Ratings
ABB/Con-Cise Optical Group LLC
Corporate credit rating B(Prelim)/Stable/--
Senior secured
$40 mil. revolver due 2017 B(Prelim)
Recovery rating 3(Prelim)
$115 mil. term loan due 2018 B(Prelim)
Recovery rating 3(Prelim)
