REFUNDING REVENUE, SERIES 1 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 10/16 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 40,910 // THE COUNTY OF CHESTERFIELD 10/15 RETIREMENT FACILITIES FIRST MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: BB&T Capital Markets, a division of Scott & String, Richmond SERIAL: 2014-2024 TERM: 2027, 2032, 2043 Day of Sale: 10/18 PLACENTIA-YORBA LINDA USD WEEK OF 40,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION 10/15 CALIFORNIA MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 10/16 STATE OF MISSISSIPPI WEEK OF 39,740 Aa2/AA/AA+ TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 10/15 SERIES 2012G MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York DENTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 38,110 /AAA/AAA TEXAS 10/15 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2026-2033 TERM: 2013 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 10/16 CUCAMONGA VALLEY WATER DISTRICT WEEK OF 37,000 /AA-/AA CALIFORNIA 10/15 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 10/17 NEW YORK STATE ENVIRONMENTAL WEEK OF 33,500 Aaa/AAA/AAA FACILITIES CORPORATION 10/15 STATE REVOVLING FUNDS REVENUE BONDS TAXABLE (2010 MASTER FINANCING PROGRAM) MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York Day of Sale: 10/16 PENNSYLVANIA HIGHER EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 29,845 A3/A/ FACILITIES AUTHORITY (COMMONWEALTH 10/15 OF PENNSYLVANIA) DREXEL UNIVERSITY REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SER 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 10/18 EAST ALLEN MULTI SCHOOL BUILDING WEEK OF 28,950 // CORPORATION 1ST MORTGAGE BONDS, 10/15 CONSISTING OF: $18,225M SERIES 2012 A (HERITAGE PROJECT) 1ST MORTGAGE REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS $10,725M SERIES 2012 B (WOODLAN PROJECT) 1ST MORTGAGE BONDS MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis REMARK: 2012 A DUE: 2015-2032 2012 B DUE: 2017-2032 Day of Sale: 10/17 COUER D'ALENE SCHOOL WEEK OF 28,875 // DISTRICT 271, IDAHO, GENERAL 10/15 OBLIGATION SERIES 2012A $19,885,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION SERIES 2012B (SALES TAX AND CREDIT ENHANCEMENT GUARANTY) MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland REMARK: Series A due: 09-15-13/17 Series B due: 09-15-17/25 CITY OF ROCK HILL, SOUTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 27,540 // COMBINED UTILITY SYSTEM REVENUE 10/15 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: A2/A UNDERLYING SERIALS/TERMS Day of Sale: 10/17 THE PORT OF PORTLAND WEEK OF 26,000 NR/A/NR PORTLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT 10/15 PASSENGER FACILITY CHARGE REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012B AMT MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York Day of Sale: 10/17 REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF THE CITY WEEK OF 25,155 /BBB-/ OF PLATTEVILLE, WISCONSIN 10/15 FIXED RATE REDEVELOPMENT REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012A TAX EXEMPT AND 2012B TAXABLE MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York DENTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 25,030 // TEXAS 10/15 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012C (TAXABLE) MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2021 Day of Sale: 10/16 VILLANOVA UNIVERSITY, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 21,000 A1/A+/ MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 10/18 CITY OF FULLERTON, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 19,990 /A-/ COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO.1 10/15 (AMERIGE HEIGHTS) 2012 SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Wedbush Securities Inc., San Francisco RED RIVER HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 18,210 NR/NR/BB+ DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION 10/15 FIRST MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS MGR: BB&T Capital Markets, a division of Scott & String, Richmond TERM: 2022, 2032, 2041 Day of Sale: 10/17 RIVERSIDE COUNTY PUBLIC FINANCING WEEK OF 17,590 A2/NR/A+ AUTHORITY, CALIFORNIA 10/15 LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2026 TERM: 2030, 2033 Day of Sale: 10/18 ONONDAGA CIVIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 17,250 Baa2// CORPORATION REVENUE BONDS SERIES 10/15 2012 (LE MOYNE COLLEGE PROJECT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 10/15 SAN BUENAVENTURA PUBLIC FACILITY WEEK OF 17,130 // FINANCE AUTHORITY, CALIFORNIA 10/15 (WASTE WATER) LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012B MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas Day of Sale: 10/18 TRINITY HIGHER EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 16,545 NAF/BBB+/NAF FACILITIES CORPORATION (UNIVERSITY 10/15 OF ST. THOMAS PROJECT) SERIES 2012 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2013-2027 Day of Sale: 10/15 BALDWIN BOROUGH PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 14,200 /AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION 10/15 MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2015-2043 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. Day of Sale: 10/16 NEW KENSINGTON SANITARY AUTHORITY WEEK OF 12,800 /AA-/ REVENUE,PENNSYLVANIA 10/15 MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2013-2039 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. Day of Sale: 10/16 UNITED OVERNMENT OF WYANDOTTE WEEK OF 12,000 /AA-/ COUNTY OF KANSAS CITY SALES TAX 10/15 SPECIAL OBLIGATION REVENUE REFUNDING SUBORDINATE LIEN MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2013-2016 Day of Sale: 10/16 CITY OF MELBOURNE, FLORIDA WEEK OF 12,000 Aa3//AA- WATER & SEWER REFUNDING AND 10/15 IMPROVEMENT REVENUE BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 10/17 MISSOURI DEVELOPMENT FINANCE BOARD WEEK OF 11,700 /A-/ INFRASTRUCTURE REFUNDING REVENUE 10/15 BONDS SERIES 2012D INDEPENDENCE CENTERPOINT MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2027 Day of Sale: 10/15 NORTHERN COLORADO WATER WEEK OF 10,705 // CONSERVANCY DISTRICT REFUNDING 10/15 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2021 Day of Sale: 10/17 MIDDLE TOWNSHIP CAPE MAY COUNTY WEEK OF 10,430 /A+/ NEW JERSEY REFUNDING BONDS 10/15 SERIES 2012 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York CONNELLSVILLE PENNSYLVANIA AREA WEEK OF 10,000 // SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 10/15 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2013-2040 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. Day of Sale: 10/15 STATE OF OHIO WEEK OF 10,000 /AA+/ STATE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT REVENUE 10/15 BONDS ********SUBJECT TO AMT************ MGR: Huntington Investment Company, Columbus SERIAL: 2014-2022 TERM: 2027 Day of Sale: 10/17 LITTLEON, COLORADO WEEK OF 9,310 //