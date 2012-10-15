Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas said on Monday that a measure of ticket pricing known as passenger yield fell about 4 percent in September from a year earlier even after it slashed flights to restore profitability.

The airline also said in a statement that demand for domestic flights fell 5.6 percent in September from a year ago due to the sharp slowdown of the Brazilian economy.

Gol has scrapped routes and cut hundreds of jobs to improve weak financial results as air traffic in Latin America's largest country slows after years of double digit growth.