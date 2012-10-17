*=BANK QUALIFIED RATING BIDDING MDY/S&P/FITCH ($MIL) ISSUER DEADLINE (EST) [Oct. 17] Aa2 AA 38.91 Snohomish County, WA, GO 12:00 PM Aaa 5.46 Appleton, WI, GO 10:30 AM 1.29 Fayetteville SD #1, AR, GO 11:00 AM *3.00 Fort Bend Co MUD #123, TX, GO 11:00 AM Aaa 1.50 Gateway Tech Coll Dt, WI, GO 11:00 AM *2.76 Hayfield ISD #203, MN, GO 11:00 AM A2 *3.78 Paddock Lake Vlg, WI, GO 11:00 AM 61.06 Westchester County, NY, GO 10:00 AM AA 302.60 Wisconsin, WI, GO 11:00 AM AA- *3.15 Dundee Twp Pk Dt, IL, GO 11:15 AM Aaa AAA AAA14.93 Westchester County, NY, GO 10:15 AM 25.00 Nassau Co BOCES, NY 10:30 AM AA- *7.90 Allamuchy Twp, NJ 11:00 AM 25.00 Bay Shore UFSD, NY 11:00 AM *2.60 Clarksville, IN 11:00 AM *2.91 Clifton, NJ 11:00 AM *4.13 Franklin Lakes Borough, NJ 11:00 AM *3.79 Glen Cove, NY 11:00 AM *1.85 Gowanda Vlg, NY 11:00 AM Aa1 AA+ AA+15.30 Loudoun Co Indl Dev Auth, VA, RE 11:00 AM Aa1 AA 12.79 Millard Pub SD #017, NE, GO 12:00 PM *5.55 Pigeon River Interco Drain Dt, MI, GO 11:00 AM *4.27 Warren Co SD Fin Corp, KY, RE 11:00 AM AA *5.78 Mount Olive Twp, NJ, GO 11:15 AM *2.40 Glen Cove, NY 11:30 AM Aa1 AA+ 199.33 Maryland Econ Dev Corp, MD, RE 11:30 AM *9.78 Wolcott (Town), CT 11:30 AM *2.07 McGehee SD #17, AR, GO 02:00 PM [Oct. 18] Aa3 *9.38 Edmonds, WA, GO 11:30 AM A1 *2.80 Fremont & Madison Cos JT SD #2, ID, GO 11:30 AM Aa2 *3.62 Snyderville Basin Spec Rec Dt, UT, GO 11:30 AM AA+ *5.14 Johnson Co Comm Coll, KS, RE 11:00 AM Aaa 5.40 Moraine Vly Comm Coll Dt #524, IL, GO 11:00 AM A+ *2.37 Rush City ISD #139, MN, GO 11:00 AM *3.43 Searcy Spec SD, AR, GO 11:00 AM *3.50 Bellmore UFSD, NY 10:30 AM AA- 15.25 Janesville, WI, GO 11:30 AM Aa2 AA+ 8.53 Montgomery Co Rev Auth, MD, RE 10:30 AM Aa2 AA- 14.11 Sioux Falls, SD, RE 11:30 AM *8.00 East Hampton UFSD, NY 11:00 AM *5.50 East Quogue UFSD, NY 11:00 AM Aa1 17.89 Islip (Town), NY, GO 11:00 AM 9.58 Knox Co SD Fin Corp, KY, RE 11:00 AM A1 34.80 New Jersey Educ Facs Auth, NJ, RE 11:00 AM A1 19.01 New Jersey Educ Facs Auth, NJ, RE 11:00 AM BBB+ *2.68 NorthPointe Wtr Cntr & Imp, TX, GO 12:00 PM *7.50 Port Jefferson UFSD, NY 11:00 AM SP-1+ 15.15 Portage County, OH 11:00 AM *1.50 Shelter Island UFSD, NY 11:00 AM 64.03 Suffolk County, NY, GO 11:00 AM AA *1.47 Tisbury (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM 22.00 Tompkins BOCES, NY 11:00 AM A+ *3.30 Waterville, ME, GO 11:00 AM *1.77 Westville Borough, NJ 11:00 AM *6.24 Woburn, MA 11:00 AM SP-1+ F1+131.72 Orange Co Sanit Dt, CA 11:30 AM 3.50 Suffolk County, NY 11:30 AM *2.30 Keokuk, IA, GO 01:00 PM [Oct. 22] 12.14 Albert Lea SD #241, MN, GO 11:00 AM 14.88 Council Bluffs, IA, GO 11:00 AM Aa3 *2.95 Cudahy SD, WI, GO 11:00 AM 31.65 Elk River ISD #728, MN, GO 11:00 AM *2.47 Howards Grove SD, WI, GO 11:00 AM *3.37 Menasha (Town), WI, GO 11:00 AM 13.41 Le Sueur-Henderson ISD #2397, MN, GO 11:30 AM 17.00 Roseville, MN, GO 11:30 AM *1.80 Sibley County, MN, GO 11:30 AM *4.00 Carthage, TX, GO 12:00 PM *1.25 Chanhassen, MN, GO 12:00 PM *6.30 Hartland Vlg, WI, GO 12:00 PM 11.81 Litchfield ISD #465, MN, GO 12:00 PM 10.27 New Prague ISD# 721, MN, GO 12:00 PM Aaa 79.74 Johnson Co USD #512, KS, GO 12:30 PM *2.03 Lino Lakes, MN, GO 12:30 PM *10.00 Pennridge SD, PA, GO 12:15 PM *3.10 Eau Claire Pub Schs, MI, GO 01:00 PM [Oct. 23] Aa2 37.78 North Thurston Pub Schs, WA, GO 11:30 AM 12.50 Georgetown, TX, GO 10:30 AM *1.04 Manitowoc Pub SD, WI, GO 10:30 AM AA+ *5.85 Arcadia, CA, GO 01:00 PM *2.05 East Grand Forks, MN, GO 11:00 AM 14.35 Eden Prairie ISD #272, MN, GO 11:00 AM Aa2 9.09 Euless, TX, GO 11:00 AM *2.45 Greenbrier SD #47, AR, GO 11:00 AM *2.71 Kiel, WI, GO 11:00 AM *1.04 Polk County, MN, GO 11:00 AM Aa2 AA 23.74 Rockwall County, TX, GO 11:00 AM 62.06 Charleston Co SD, SC, GO 11:00 AM *3.85 Delaware, OH 11:00 AM MIG1 *5.00 Fairhaven (Town), MA 11:00 AM Baa2 *1.50 Greenhawe Wtr Cntr & Imp Dt #2, TX, GO 12:00 PM MIG1 12.00 Indian River Co SD, FL 11:00 AM AAA 2.39 Macomb County, MI, GO 11:00 AM 30.04 Mounds View ISD #621, MN, GO 12:00 PM *4.65 Northfield, NJ, GO 11:00 AM *2.38 Sullivan, NY, GO 11:00 AM 15.00 Wakefield (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM 72.13 Worcester, MA, GO 11:00 AM 7.50 Howell Twp, NJ 11:30 AM 23.39 Milford, CT, GO 12:00 PM Aa3 AA- AA-7.81 Boulder Ctrl Area Imp Dt, CO, GO 12:30 PM [Oct. 24] 49.79 King Co Rural Lib Dt, WA, GO 11:30 AM 24.59 Metropolitan Council, MN, GO 11:00 AM 119.42 Metropolitan Council, MN, GO 11:00 AM 1.40 Clarendon (Town), NY 11:00 AM *1.09 Kenyon-Wanamingo ISD #2172, MN 12:00 PM 100.00 Metropolitan Council, MN, GO 12:00 PM [Oct. 25] 27.75 Iowa BOR, IA, RE 11:00 AM *1.03 Port Washington, WI, GO 11:00 AM 4.30 Winnebago County, IL, GO 11:00 AM *2.11 New Ulm ISD #88, MN, GO 11:30 AM 1.68 Winnebago County, IL, GO 11:30 AM *6.43 Harris Co MUD #290, TX, GO 12:00 PM *3.24 Mountainside Borough, NJ 11:00 AM *3.16 Oakmont Pub Util Dt, TX, GO 12:00 PM 11.76 Kentucky Rural Wtr Fin, KY, RE 11:30 AM [Oct. 29] *1.52 Goodhue ISD #253, MN 11:00 AM *4.57 St Cloud, MN, GO 11:00 AM [Oct. 30] 14.95 Farmington ISD #192, MN, GO 11:00 AM 9.50 Madison, WI, RE 11:30 AM *1.54 Cumberland, WI, GO 12:00 PM 35.65 Marshfield (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM *1.05 Eatontown Borough, NJ 11:30 AM [Nov. 05] 5.66 Grand Forks, ND, GO 11:00 AM 3.92 Grand Forks, ND, RE 11:00 AM *2.15 La Crosse County, WI, GO 11:30 AM [Nov. 08] *3.97 Plainview-Elgin ISD #2899, MN, GO 11:00 AM *6.40 Nevada Comm SD, IA, GO 02:30 PM [Nov. 19] 3.13 Oak Ridge North, TX, GO 12:00 PM [Nov. 27] 21.10 Madison, WI, RE 11:00 AM