METALS-Copper slips on profit taking; supply woes persist
* Upcoming U.S. Fed minutes spark some selling (Updates prices)
Argentine stocks slumped in midday trade, hit by losses in foreign markets and investor fears that a government proposal to reform financial market regulations could lead to greater state intervention.
The benchmark MerVal share index was down 3.51 percent at 2,370.77 points, led by banking stocks including Banco Macro , which was down 3.64 percent at 9.25 pesos per share.
President Cristina Fernandez said late on Monday she would send a capital market reform bill to Congress to make it easier for ordinary Argentines to invest and to give the country's CNV securities regulator new powers including more control over credit ratings agencies.
Feb 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The blue-chip FTSE index closed down 0.3 percent at 7,274.83 points on Tuesday, dragged down by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with a profit slump for HSBC. * ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American said on Tuesday it will walk away from its El Soldado copper mine in Chile if it cannot agree with local regulator
* JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Moelis asked to assist on IPO-source