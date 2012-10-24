*=BANK QUALIFIED RATING BIDDING MDY/S&P/FITCH ($MIL) ISSUER DEADLINE (EST) [Oct. 24] AA 49.79 King Co Rural Lib Dt, WA, GO 11:30 AM Aa2 52.99 Fairfield-Suisun USD, CA, GO 11:35 AM *6.23 Little Chute Vlg, WI, GO 11:00 AM Aaa AAA 24.59 Metropolitan Council, MN, GO 11:00 AM Aaa AAA 119.42 Metropolitan Council, MN, GO 11:00 AM 1.40 Clarendon (Town), NY 11:00 AM 6.43 Columbia, SC, GO 11:00 AM 12.00 East Rutherford Borough, NJ 11:00 AM 4.00 Jeffersonville, IN, RE 11:00 AM *1.09 Kenyon-Wanamingo ISD #2172, MN 12:00 PM Aaa AAA 100.00 Metropolitan Council, MN, GO 12:00 PM *2.60 Ogdensburg Enlarged CSD, NY 11:00 AM Aa1 AA+ 61.73 Virginia Pub Sch Auth, VA, RE 11:00 AM *1.48 Princeton, IN, RE 01:00 PM [Oct. 25] Aaa AAA 38.22 Salt Lake County, UT, GO 11:30 AM Aa1 AA 27.75 Iowa BOR, IA, RE 11:00 AM Aa3 *1.03 Port Washington, WI, GO 11:00 AM 4.30 Winnebago County, IL, GO 11:00 AM *2.11 New Ulm ISD #88, MN, GO 11:30 AM 1.68 Winnebago County, IL, GO 11:30 AM Aa2 A+ 37.37 Berkeley Co SD, SC, GO 11:00 AM *1.10 Evans (Town), NY 11:00 AM BBB *6.43 Harris Co MUD #290, TX, GO 12:00 PM *9.66 Highland Pk Borough, NJ 11:00 AM *3.74 Logan Twp, NJ 11:00 AM Aa2 *7.10 Longmeadow (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM *3.24 Mountainside Borough, NJ 11:00 AM BBB- *3.16 Oakmont Pub Util Dt, TX, GO 12:00 PM *7.05 Wayne Co SD Fin Corp, KY, RE 11:00 AM A+ 12.25 Kentucky Rural Wtr Fin, KY, RE 11:30 AM *4.00 Princeton Twp, NJ 11:30 AM [Oct. 29] Aa1 AAA 39.31 King County, WA, GO 12:00 PM *1.70 Luxemburg-Casco SD, WI, GO 10:30 AM *1.52 Goodhue ISD #253, MN 11:00 AM *4.57 St Cloud, MN, GO 11:00 AM *1.85 Washington County, TN, GO 11:30 AM *4.59 Ewen Trout Creek Cons SD, MI, GO 01:30 PM [Oct. 30] 4.61 San Juan County, WA, GO 12:00 AM 63.34 St Louis County, MO, GO 10:30 AM Aa3 11.55 Corvallis, OR, GO 01:00 PM 14.95 Farmington ISD #192, MN, GO 11:00 AM *4.56 Plymouth, WI, GO 11:00 AM *7.19 Vilonia SD #17, AR, GO 11:00 AM 9.50 Madison, WI, RE 11:30 AM 15.00 Broome County, NY 11:00 AM 10.33 Channelview ISD, TX, GO 12:00 PM *1.54 Cumberland, WI, GO 12:00 PM Aa2 *1.75 Great Neck Plaza Vlg, NY, GO 11:00 AM 35.65 Marshfield (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM *2.21 Nashoba Reg SD, MA, GO 11:00 AM 2,600.000 New Jersey, NJ 11:00 AM Aa1 2.15 Southampton (Town), NY, GO 11:00 AM 10.70 Virginia Hsg Dev Auth, VA, RE 11:00 AM Aaa 250.00 Washington Suburban San Dt, MD, GO 11:00 AM *1.05 Eatontown Borough, NJ 11:30 AM Aa1 AA+ 70.11 Maui County, HI, GO 11:30 AM 8.74 Orangeburg Co Cons SD #3, SC, GO 01:00 PM [Oct. 31] *5.16 Mandan, ND, GO 11:00 AM *1.11 Poyen SD #1, AR, GO 11:00 AM *2.55 Freetown Lakeville Reg SD, MA, GO 11:00 AM Aa2 96.32 Michigan, MI, GO 11:00 AM 16.28 Stuttgart SD #22, AR, GO 12:00 PM *1.10 Texas Co ISD #61, OK, GO 01:00 PM [Nov. 01] 19.63 McCall-Donnelly Jt SD #421, ID, GO 10:30 AM *6.35 New Lenox Vlg, IL, GO 11:00 AM A2 A- 28.47 Northeastern Illinois Univ BOT, IL 11:00 AM *2.07 Emerson Borough, NJ 11:00 AM 13.58 Maryland Stadium Auth, MD, RE 11:00 AM Aa2 *1.78 Old Tappan Borough, NJ, GO 11:00 AM 9.54 South Brunswick Twp, NJ, GO 11:00 AM 6.45 Putnam County, NY, GO 11:30 AM 17.00 Putnam County, NY 11:30 AM 23.26 Harris Montgomery Cos MUD #386, TX 01:00 PM [Nov. 05] 5.48 Brown Deer Vlg, WI, GO 11:00 AM *1.37 Brown Deer Vlg, WI, GO 11:00 AM 3.92 Grand Forks, ND, RE 11:00 AM 5.66 Grand Forks, ND, GO 11:00 AM *2.15 La Crosse County, WI, GO 11:30 AM 5.30 Arlington Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM Aa1 3.70 Dubuque, IA, GO 12:00 PM Aa1 1.05 Dubuque, IA, GO 12:00 PM 7.34 Dubuque, IA, GO 12:00 PM Aa1 2.42 Dubuque, IA, GO 12:00 PM *2.90 Trempealeau Vlg, WI, RE 12:00 PM [Nov. 08] *3.97 Plainview-Elgin ISD #2899, MN, GO 11:00 AM *5.25 Denton Co Fresh Wtr Supp Dt #7, TX 12:00 PM *6.40 Nevada Comm SD, IA, GO 02:30 PM [Nov. 13] 17.41 Rochester ISD #535, MN, RE 11:00 AM *3.87 Lamar Co Wtr Supply Dt, TX, RE 12:00 PM [Nov. 19] Aa1 1.77 Iowa Western Comm Coll, IA, GO 10:30 AM 3.13 Oak Ridge North, TX, GO 12:00 PM [Nov. 27] 21.10 Madison, WI, RE 11:00 AM [Dec. 03] *1.15 Brainerd, MN, GO 11:00 AM