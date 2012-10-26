Oct 26 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday said:

* US short index investment in commodities rose $1.5 billion to $80.2 billion in September

* US long index investment in commodities rose $7 billion to $294.7 billion

* US index net length in commodity markets rose $5.6 billion to $214.6 billion

