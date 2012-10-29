Oct 29 - Recent popular protests suggest a radicalisation of the political
scene in Kuwait, Fitch Ratings says. Kuwait's sovereign external balance sheet
is the strongest of all Fitch-rated countries and means the country's 'AA'
sovereign rating can endure further political instability. However, a serious
escalation of public unrest could threaten the rating. Much will depend on how
the authorities respond, and whether large-scale violence is avoided.
An Emiri decree to change the electoral law in a way that is expected to weaken
anti-government representation in parliament at the upcoming December elections
has triggered rare large-scale street protests and unprecedented public
criticism of the ruling family. The authorities' response, including the use of
tear gas and the number of arrests, has surprised observers.
Measures to ban large public demonstrations and strengthen the powers of police
helped avert protests planned over the past few days. Nonetheless, longstanding
political grievances are unlikely to be resolved by the December elections,
which opposition MPs and supporters are threatening to boycott.
Prolonged political stalemate could also undermine Kuwait's rating through its
impact on the economy. The public sector is a key engine of the Kuwaiti economy
(80% of Kuwaiti nationals work in the public sector) and the development of the
private sector is limited. Execution of government projects and the 2010-2014
Development Plan has been hindered severely due to difficulties in reaching
agreement at the political level.
Conversely, if Kuwait manages to resolve the current stalemate it would confirm
one of its ratings strengths compared with its regional peers. We believe
Kuwait's relatively open political institutions, where the executive is
appointed by the unelected Emir and held to account by an elected parliament,
reduce the risk of major civil unrest, and this is factored into our rating.
World Bank indicators for Voice and Accountability are better than other Gulf
Cooperation Council countries.
The pillar of Kuwait's rating is its strong sovereign and external balance
sheet; sovereign net foreign assets are estimated by Fitch at USD323bn at the
end of 2011 (equivalent to 191% of GDP). Kuwait's strong external position and
public finances are a result of double-digit budget surpluses recorded every
year since 1999 stemming from receipts from the country's substantial oil
reserves (6.1% of total world proven oil reserves). Fitch projects oil
production levels and prices will remain at a level that ensures continuing high
budget surpluses (27% of GDP expected in FY12/13 and 22% in FY13/14, after 31%
in FY11/12). As a result, sovereign net foreign assets will continue to grow
over the rating horizon, enhancing the economy's capacity to deal with economic
shocks.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page.
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
