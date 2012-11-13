Nov 13 The following is a list of scheduled U.S. agency bill sales from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac for 2012. Freddie Mac said 3-month and 6-month bills will be auctioned every week. In addition, 1-month and 12-month auctions are optional each week. Fannie Mae said 3-month, 6-month and 1-year may be auctioned on a weekly basis and it has the option to skip any bill auction. If it elects not to issue a scheduled offering, it will provide notice of its decision either prior to or on the scheduled announcement date. *=Bills have been priced NA=Not Available. Settlement dates will be specified on deal announcement days AGENCY TYPE OF BILLS ANNOUNCEMENT PRICING SETTLEMENT NOVEMBER ISSUES: *Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 13 Nov 13 Nov 14 Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 9 Nov 14 Nov 14-15 Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 19 Nov 19 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 19 Nov 21 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 26 Nov 26 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 26 Nov 28 NA DECEMBER ISSUES: Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 3 Dec 3 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 3 Dec 5 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 10 Dec 10 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 10 Dec 12 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 17 Dec 17 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 17 Dec 19 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 24 Dec 24 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 24 Dec 26 NA