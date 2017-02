IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ------------ STATE OF CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 400,000 Aa3/AA/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 11/05 $180MM TAX EXEMPT GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2012 SERIES G MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York Day of Sale: 11/06 METROPOLITAN TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 350,000 A2/A/A AUTHORITY TRANSPORTATION REVENUE 11/05 BONDS SERIES 2012H MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland REMARK: ROP: 11/7 Day of Sale: 11/08 UTAH TRANSIT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 296,825 // SUBORDINATED SALES TAX REVENUE AND 11/05 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York Day of Sale: 11/06 CALIFORNIA HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 278,835 A1/A+/AA- FINANCE AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 11/05 (CITY OF HOPE) SERIES 2012A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York STATE PUBLIC SCHOOL BUILDING WEEK OF 269,000 Aa3/AA/ AUTHORITY SCHOOL LEASE REVENUE 11/05 PENNSYLVANIA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2032 Day of Sale: 11/06 STATE OF WISCONSIN WEEK OF 269,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- GENERAL FUND ANNUAL APPROPRIATION 11/05 REFUNDING BONDS (TAXABLE) MGR: Jefferies & Company, Inc., New York REMARK: INDICATIONS: 11/5 Day of Sale: 11/06 ILLINOIS FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 195,890 NR/A-/A- REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012 11/05 CENTEGRA HEALTH SYSTEM MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York STATE OF OHIO MAJOR NEW STATE WEEK OF 184,305 Aa1/AA/ INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT REVENUE 11/05 BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 11/5 Day of Sale: 11/06 COMAL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 158,040 Aaa/AAA/ TEXAS 11/05 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2033 REMARK: UNDERLYING RATINGS: AA2/AA Day of Sale: 11/08 METROPOLITAN TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 134,030 A2/A/A AUTHORITY TRANSPORTATION REVENUE 11/05 BONDS SUBSERIES 2008B-2 MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland REMARK: ROP: 11/7 Day of Sale: 11/08 DALLAS AREA RAPID TRANSIT WEEK OF 128,315 Aa2/AA+/ SENIOR LIEN SALES TAX REVENUES 11/05 BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 11/08 TRIBOROUGH BRIDGE AND TUNNEL WEEK OF 124,425 Aa3/AA-/AA- AUTHORITY 11/05 GENERAL REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2009A-1 MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York THE PLAZA METROPOLITAN DISTRICT WEEK OF 109,300 /BBB/BBB- NO. 1 IN THE CITY OF LAKEWOOD 11/05 /EXP/EXP COLORADO REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2012-2040 Day of Sale: 11/07 HILLSBORO SCHOOL DISTRCT 1J, OREGON WEEK OF 99,415 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 11/05 MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2013-2025 Day of Sale: 11/08 HIGHLINE SCHOOL DISTRICT 401 DAILY 82,215 // WASHINGTON, UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2012B MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2013-2025 MICHIGAN STATE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 72,165 NR/AA/NR AUTHORITY RENTAL HOUSING REVENUE 11/05 BONDS 2012 SERIES D&E MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York ERNEST MORIAL NEW ORLEANS EXHIBIT WEEK OF 65,000 /A-/A+ HALL AUTHORITY SPECIAL TAX 11/05 REFUNDING, LOUISIANA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2013-2027 Day of Sale: 11/05 OKLAHOMA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 64,000 Aaa// MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 11/5 Day of Sale: 11/06 SNOHOMISH PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT WEEK OF 58,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- WASHINGTON 11/05 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2015-2017 TERM: 2020, 2022, 2025, 2028 Day of Sale: 11/05 FLORIDA DEVELOPMENT FINANCE DAILY 58,000 NR/NR/ AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2012 RENAISSANCE CHARTER SCHOOLS MGR: Ziegler, Chicago VIRGINIA RESOURCES AUTHORITY WEEK OF 53,000 Aa3// COMMONWEALTH 11/05 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York TERM: 2041 CABS: 2029-2036 REMARK: TAXABLE: 2029 Day of Sale: 11/06 CITY OF MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OHIO WEEK OF 51,860 A2/NR/ REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012 11/05 MGR: Ziegler, Chicago Day of Sale: 11/08 BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE COLORADO WEEK OF 47,825 // SCHOOL ON MINES (GOLDEN COLORADO) 11/05 INSTITUTIONAL ENTERPRISE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012B MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York Day of Sale: 11/05 THE HEALTH, EDUCATIONAL & HOUSING WEEK OF 44,390 NR/NR/NR FACILITY BOARD OF THE COUNTY OF 11/05 SHELBY, TENNESSEE RESIDENTIAL CARE FACILITY MORTGAGE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (THE VILLAGE AT GERMANTOWN) MGR: BB&T Capital Markets, a division of Scott & String, Richmond REMARK: $39,285 SERIES 2012 TAX EXEMPT BDS DUE: 2023, 2042, 2047 $5,105M SERIES 2012 TAXABLE BONDS DUE: 2022 Day of Sale: 11/06 ILLINOIS HOUSING AND DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 40,864 NR/NR/AAA AUTHORITY 11/05 HOUSING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012A *FEDERALLY TAXABLE* MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago REMARK: GNMA/FNMA Day of Sale: 11/06 PENNSYLVANIA HIGHER EDUCATION WEEK OF 37,505 /AA/ ASSISTANCE AGENCY REFUNDING BONDS 11/05 MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2013-2022 Day of Sale: 11/07 RHODE ISLAND HEALTH & EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 35,740 A2/A/ BUILDING CORPORATION PROVIDENCE 11/05 COLLEGE MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 11/5 Day of Sale: 11/06 NEW HAMPSHIRE HEALTH & EDUCATION WEEK OF 35,000 NR/A-/NR FACILITIES 11/05 THE CHESHIRE MEDICAL CENTER ISSUE SERIES 2012 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: ROP: 11/5 Day of Sale: 11/06 CITY OF ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI WEEK OF 33,749 /AA+/ SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE BOARD OF 11/05 TRANSITIONAL SCHOOL DISTRICT REFUNDING BONDS (MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT PROGRAM) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis MARYLAND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 33,670 NR/BBB-/NR CORPORATION 11/05 SENIOR STUDENT HOUSING REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 11/08 JOHNSON CITY CENTRAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 32,550 /AA-/ DISTRICT 11/05 NEW YORK SCHOOL DISTRICT REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: UL: A Day of Sale: 11/06 JACKSON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI WEEK OF 28,610 /AA-/ CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, SERIES 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 11/06 COUNTY OF HAMILTON COUNTY, OHIO WEEK OF 28,420 NR/BBB/NR LIFE ENRICHING COMMUNITIES 11/05 HEALTHCARE FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 11/06 NEW JERSEY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 23,000 A// AUTHORITY MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY 11/05 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York MADISON COUNTY HOSPITAL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 22,540 MIG 2// FLORIDA 11/05 HOSPITAL REVENUE BONDS ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis TERM: 2014 Day of Sale: 11/07 CALIFORNIA STATEWIDE COMMUNITIES WEEK OF 21,355 NR/BBB-/NR DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 11/05 LIMITED OBLIGATION REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 11/07 LEXINGTON-FAYETTE COUNTY AIRPORT WEEK OF 20,000 Aa2/AA/NR KENTUCKY CONSISTING OF: $6,200M 11/05 GENERAL AIRPORT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 2012 SERIES A (LEXINGTON- FAYETTE URBAN COUNTY GOVERNMENT GENERAL OBLIGATION - AMT) $13,880 GENERAL-AIRPORT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 2012 SERIES B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 11/07 VERMONT MUNICIPAL BOND BANK WEEK OF 15,000 Aa2/AA+/ MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2013-2027 Day of Sale: 11/06 HICKSVILLE UNION FREE SCHOOL WEEK OF 14,385 // DISTRICT 11/05 NASSAU COUNTY, NEW YORK GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 11/07 TOWN OF HAMDEN, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 13,975 MIG 1// GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND 11/05 ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis TERM: 2013 Day of Sale: 11/07 MISSISSIPPI DEVELOPMENT BANK, WEEK OF 12,990 /A-/ MISSISSIPPI 11/05 DIAMONDHEAD WATER & SEWER DISTRICT REVENUE BONDS MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis Day of Sale: 11/07 VILLAGE OF ROCKVILLE CENTRE WEEK OF 11,565 // NASSAU COUNTY, NEW YORK 11/05 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 11/05 MERRILLVILLE MULTI-SCHOOL BUILDING WEEK OF 11,410 // CORPORATION 11/05 CONSISTING OF: $7,980M SERIES 2012A (TAX-EXEMPT) $3,430M SERIES 2012B (TAXABLE) MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis REMARK: RATINGS: "A+/STABLE" S&P, CSC ALONE 2012A DUE: 2015-2022 2012B DUE: 2013-2017 WINDOM, MINNESOTA WEEK OF 11,215 NR/A/ COMMUNICATION SYSTEM ANNUAL 11/05 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2032 Day of Sale: 11/06 CEDAR SPRINGS PUBLIC SCHOOLS WEEK OF 10,265 /AA-/ MICHIGAN 2012 REFUNDING BONDS 11/05 COUNTIES OF KENT & NEWAYGO MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: QSBLF Day of Sale: 11/07 BURLINGTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL WEEK OF 10,000 // DISTRICT, IOWA 11/05 INFRASTRUCTURE SALES SERVICES AND USE REVENUE BONDS BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2029 Day of Sale: 11/08 CHICHESTER SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,000 /AA/ DELAWARE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 11/05 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2026 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 11/08 UPPER ARLINGTON, OHIO VARIOUS WEEK OF 10,000 // PURPOSE BONDS, SERIES 2012 11/05 GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 11/08 ST. CHARLES SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,900 /AA+/ MISSOURI, TAXABLE REFUNDING BONDS 11/05 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 11/08 BLACKHAWK SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,780 // BEAVER AND LAWRENCE COUNTIES 11/05 PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2012 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 11/08 PLUM BOROUGH PENNSYLVANIA SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,745 // DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 11/05 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2013-2032 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. Day of Sale: 11/06 RHODE ISLAND HEALTH & EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 9,735 A2/A/ BUILDING CORPORATION PROVIDENCE 11/05 COLLEGE MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 11/06 PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,200 /AA/ LANCASTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 11/05 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2022 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 11/16 HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 9,000 /AA+/ LEE COUNTY, FLORIDA 11/05 COLLATERALIZED REVENUE BONDS MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis TERM: 2014 Day of Sale: 11/05 TOMPKINS COUNTY INDUSTRIAL WEEK OF 8,915 NR/BBB+/ DEVELOPMENT AGENCY, NEW YORK 11/05 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: Ziegler, Chicago Day of Sale: 11/07 ARKANSAS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 8,800 /A/ AUTHORITY 11/05 TAXABLE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT REVENUE BONDS *********TAXABLE********** MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2024 Day of Sale: 11/07 CITY OF RENTON, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 8,720 // WATER & SEWER REVENUE REFUNDING 11/05 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2018-2027 Day of Sale: 11/07 LAMPASAS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,379 /AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 11/05 LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS *********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2032 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATINGS: AA- Day of Sale: 11/05 MIDLOTHIAN, TEXAS WEEK OF 7,025 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, 11/05 S12 ***************BANK QUALIFIED****** MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2025 Day of Sale: 11/07 CAMDEN COUNTY IMPROVEMENT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 7,000 Aa2/AA-/ COUNTY GUARANTEED OPEN SPACE TRUST 11/05 FUND REVENUE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2013-2027 Day of Sale: 11/05 CAMDEN COUNTY IMPROVEMENT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 7,000 Aa2/AA-/ COUNTY GUARANTEED LOAN REVENUE 11/05 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: TAX EXEMPT: 20-28 TAXABLE: 14-19 Day of Sale: 11/05 CITY OF BETHLEHEM WEEK OF 6,875 /AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 11/05 SERIES OF 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2032 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Underlying Rating (BBB) Day of Sale: 11/17 CALIFORNIA STATEWIDE COMMUNITIES WEEK OF 6,160 NR/NR/ DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 11/05 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2032-2042 Day of Sale: 11/07 NORTH TEXAS MUNICIPAL WATER WEEK OF 6,030 Baa1/BBB/ DISTRICT SABINE CREEK REGIONAL 11/05 WASTEWATER SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES J2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2023 Day of Sale: 11/05 CENTER LINE PUBLIC SCHOOLS WEEK OF 6,000 // MICHIGAN SCHOOL BUILDING & SITE 11/05 TAXABLE QUALIFIED ZONE ACADEMY BDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 11/08 BURNEY ROAD MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 5,840 /A+/ DISTRICT (FORT BEND COUNTY, TEXAS) 11/05 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2026 Day of Sale: 11/08 THE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 5,595 NR/BB+/NR AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PHOENIX 11/05 ARIZONA EDUCATION FACILITY REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 11/08 HARLAN COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 5,070 NR/A+/ IOWA 11/05 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL REFUNDING 2012 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 11/05 RED LION SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,000 Aa3// YORK COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 11/05 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2016 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 11/05 ARKANSAS DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 4,310 /A/ ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT REVENUE BONDS 11/05 MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2024 Day of Sale: 11/07 BRECKENRIDGE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS WEEK OF 4,200 Aa2// MICHIGAN 2012 SCHOOL BUILDING & 11/05 SITE BONDS BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: OSBLF Day of Sale: 11/07 COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS SCHOOL WEEK OF 3,905 Aa3// DISTRICT #147 (WEST HARVEY-DIXMORE) 11/05 $1,865 SERIES A BANK QUALIFIED $2,040 SERIES B TAXABLE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. HILLSDALE BOROUGH BOARD OF WEEK OF 3,820 /A-/ EDUCATION 11/05 BERGEN COUNTY, NEW JERSEY SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012 ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 11/08 CALIFORNIA HEALTH FACILITY FINANCE WEEK OF 3,560 NR/A-/ AUTHORITY REFUNDING BONDS 11/05 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2021 Day of Sale: 11/07 CITY OF OTTUMWA, IOWA WEEK OF 3,045 A1// GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL LOAN 11/05 NOTES ***************TAXABLE************* BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2015 Day of Sale: 11/06 SKAGIT VALLEY COLLEGE FOUNDATION WEEK OF 1,505 // STUDENT HOUSING REVENUE REFUNDING 11/05 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2013-2023 Day of Sale: 11/07 CITY OF OTTUMWA, IOWA WEEK OF 1,445 // GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL LOAN 11/05 NOTES, 2012C BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2014 Day of Sale: 11/06 STREAMWOOD PARK DISTRICT, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 1,440 NR/NR/ GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX 11/05 PARK BONDS ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2014 Day of Sale: 11/06 CITY OF OTTUMWA, IOWA WEEK OF 1,310 A1// GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL LOAN 11/05 NOTES 2012B BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2016 Day of Sale: 11/06 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 4,180,832 (in 000's)