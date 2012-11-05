BRIEF-INTERRENT ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED EQUITY OFFERING TO $75 MLN
NEW YORK, Nov 5 (IFR) - Abbott's new pharmaceuticals business AbbVie Inc completed the biggest ever dollar-denominated debt issue in the US high-grade market on Monday, raising $14.7 billion in a six-part deal.
AbbVie, which will house Abbott's proprietary pharmaceuticals business as part of the company's plan to split into two, sold notes with maturities ranging from three-year to 30-year notes.
The "old" Abbott will focus on the company's medical devices, diagnostics and nutritional product businesses.
TORONTO, Feb 24 Passenger and freight train service across south-eastern Ontario were halted on Friday following a power outage at Canadian National railway's rail traffic control center, a CN spokesman said.
* WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $12 MILLION VERSUS $9.5 MILLION Source text (http://bit.ly/2mkZ8q5) Further company coverage: