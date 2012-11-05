By Andrea Johnson and Christopher Reich
NEW YORK, Nov 5 (IFR) - Abbott's new pharmaceuticals
business AbbVie Inc completed the biggest ever
dollar-denominated debt issue in the US high-grade market on
Monday, raising $14.7 billion in a six-part deal.
AbbVie, which will house Abbott's proprietary
pharmaceuticals business as part of the company's plan to split
into two, sold notes with maturities ranging from three years to
30 years.
The "old" Abbott will focus on the company's medical devices,
diagnostics and nutritional product businesses.
The deal came on a record day for dollar volume, with
issuers selling a staggering $22.1 billion of debt on the eve of
one of the tightest presidential elections in memory.
"With a deal of this size they could not afford to wait
until after the election to get it done," said an
investment-grade corporate credit strategist who has covered the
Abbott spinoff.
"Whichever way the election goes it will have an effect on
spreads, and Abbott couldn't afford to take a punt on the market
changing."
Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, Morgan
Stanley, BNP Paribas and Societe Generale were active
bookrunners on the Baa1/A rated deal.
Demand from investors was exceptionally strong, with book
size heard as high as $47 billion.
"We're not too surprised to read that demand is high," said
Carol Levenson, credit strategist at Gimme Credit.
"This deal was expected and provides a relatively rare
opportunity to purchase a triple 'B' big pharma name."
Proceeds of the sale will be used to make a cash
distribution to Abbott, as provided by the terms of the
separation agreement, pay related fees and expenses, and for
general corporate purposes.
Abbott last week said it had commenced a cash tender
offering for $7.7 billion in outstanding notes.
The previous record for a pure US dollar-denominated deal
was held by two other pharmaceuticals companies, according to
Thomson Reuters/IFR data: Roche, which sold a $13.5
billion five-part deal in February 2009, and Pfizer Inc,
which issued a $13.5 billion four-part deal in March 2009.
The Roche deal included a $3 billion one-year floater, which
is too short a maturity to be counted toward the total.
GE Capital is in second position with an $11 billion
three-part deal from March 2002, followed by WorldCom's $10.1
billion three-part deal from May 2001.
The AbbVie deal also eclipses the $9.8 billion four-part
deal brought by United Technologies in May 2012, which until
Monday had been the biggest deal of the year.
AbbVie sold $3.5 billion of three-year fixed-rated notes at
Treasuries plus 85 basis points (bp), tighter than its launch
price guidance of Treasuries plus 90 basis points area.
It sold $500 million of three-year floating-rate notes at
Libor plus 76bp, in line with guidance.
The company also sold $4 billion of five-year notes at
Treasuries plus 110bp, $1 billion of six-year notes at
Treasuries plus 140bp, $3.1 billion of 10-year notes at
Treasuries plus 130bp and $2.6 billion of 30-year notes at
Treasuries plus 160bp.