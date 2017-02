IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- -------------- TEXAS TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION WEEK OF 840,975 Baa1/A-/BBB+ CENTRAL TEXAS TURNPIKE SYSTEM 11/12 $615,975M FIRST TIER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012-A $225,000M FIRST TIER REVENUE PUT BONDS SERIES 2012 B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York STATE OF HAWAII WEEK OF 800,000 Aa2/AA/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 11/12 MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York REMARK: RETAIL ORDER PERIOD ON TUESDAY (11/13) AND WEDNESDAY (11/14) Day of Sale: 11/15 STATE OF MINNESOTA STATE GENERAL WEEK OF 654,225 // FUND APPROPRIATION REFUNDING BONDS 11/12 STATE GENERAL FUND APPROPRIATION REFUNDING BONDS TAXABLE SERIES 2012A & TAX EXEMPT SERIES 2012B MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 11/14 CITIES OF DALLAS AND FORT WORTH WEEK OF 345,675 A1/A+/A+ DALLAS/FORT WORTH INTERNATIONAL 11/12 AIRPORT, TEXAS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 11/14 ORLANDO-ORANGE COUNTY EXPRESSWAY WEEK OF 250,000 A2/A/A AUTHORITY REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS 11/12 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2026-2032 TERM: 2035 Day of Sale: 11/14 PENNSYLVANIA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 230,765 /AA+/ SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE REVENUE BOND 11/12 CONSISTING OF: $124,325M* SERIES 2012-114 A (AMT) $ 6,440M* SERIES 2012-114 B $100,000M* SERIES 2012-114 C MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York Day of Sale: 11/15 HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 209,835 /AAA/AAA TAXABLE/TAX-EXEMPT 11/12 MGR: Jefferies & Company, Inc., New York Day of Sale: 11/13 ORLANDO-ORANGE COUNTY EXPRESSWAY WEEK OF 207,540 A2/A/ AUTHORITY REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS 11/12 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 11/14 ILLINOIS FINANCE AUTHORITY REVENUE- WEEK OF 150,000 Aa2/AA/AA ADVOCATE HEALTH CARE NETWORK 11/12 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York Day of Sale: 11/15 THE HEALTH AND EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 144,540 Aa2/AA/AA+ FACILITIES BOARD OF THE 11/12 METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT OF NASHVILLE AND DAVIDSON COUNTY TENNESSEE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS $100,155M SERIES 2012 D $ 44,385M SERIES 2012 E MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York PIMA COUNTY, ARIZONA WEEK OF 131,650 /A+/AA- SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE OBLIGATIONS, 11/12 SERIES 2012A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 11/14 HEALTH EDUCATIONAL & HOUSING WEEK OF 117,000 /A/A- FACILITY BOARD OF THE COUNTY OF 11/12 KNOX HOSPITAL REVENUE REFUNDING- COVENANT HEALTH MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York Day of Sale: 11/14 THE METROPOLITAN WATER DISTRICT WEEK OF 114,635 // OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 11/12 WATER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012 G MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York Day of Sale: 11/14 THE PLAZA METRO DISTRICT NO. 1 IN WEEK OF 109,300 //BBB- THE CITY OF LAKEWOOD, COLORADO 11/12 REVENUE BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2012-2040 Day of Sale: 11/15 MARYLAND HEALTH & HIGHER EDUCATION WEEK OF 98,595 Baa1/NR/BBB+ FACILITIES AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 11/12 FREDERICK MEMORIAL HEALTHCARE SYSTEM SERIES 2012A MGR: BB&T Capital Markets, a division of Scott & String, Richmond SERIAL: 2013-2027 TERM: 2035, 2038 Day of Sale: 11/15 HAYS CONSOLIDATED INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 92,695 // SCHOOL DISTRICT 11/12 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012A ************TAXABLE************ MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2016-2026 TERM: 2013 REMARK: UNDERLYING RATINGS: NAF/AA-/AA- Day of Sale: 11/15 UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI WEEK OF 86,000 Aa3/AA/ GENERAL RECEIPTS, SERIES 2012 C 11/12 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 11/15 AIRPORT COMMISSION OF THE WEEK OF 85,270 A1/A+/A+ CITY AND COUNTY OF SAN FRANCISCO 11/12 SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT SECOND SERIES REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2009D MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York Day of Sale: 11/14 HIGHLINE SCHOOL DISTRICT 401 DAILY 82,215 // WASHINGTON, UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2012B MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2013-2025 COLUMBUS METROPOLITAN LIBRARY, OHIO WEEK OF 75,000 // LIBRARY FUND FACILITIES NOTES, 11/12 SERIES 1, SPECIAL OBLIGATIONS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis AUSTIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 70,820 Aa3/AA-/ TEXAS 11/12 COMBINED FEE REVENUE BUILDING BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2037 REMARK: $5,825M TAXABLE SERIES 2012A 2014-22 Day of Sale: 11/14 PENNSYLVANIA TURNPIKE COMMISSION WEEK OF 70,005 Aa3/A+/A+ VARIABLE RATE TURNPIKE REVENUE 11/12 BONDS, SERIES B OF 2012 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York CITY OF OLMOS PARK HIGHER EDUCATION WEEK OF 67,055 A3// FACILITIES CORPORATION, TEXAS 11/12 HIGHER EDUCATION REVENUE IMPROVEMENT AND REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg SERIAL: 2013-2032 Day of Sale: 11/14 NORTH CAROLINA MEDICAL CARE WEEK OF 58,450 Aa3/AA-/NR COMMISSION 11/12 HEALTH CARE FACILITIES REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, FRNS MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York Day of Sale: 11/13 FLORIDA DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 58,445 NR/NR/ CORPORATION 11/12 EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012A&B MGR: Ziegler, Chicago Day of Sale: 11/14 COUNTY OF WOOD, OHIO WEEK OF 53,950 Baa2// WOOD COUNTY HOSPITAL PROJECT 11/12 MGR: Lancaster Pollard & Co., Columbus SERIAL: 2012-2022 TERM: 2027, 2032, 2037, 2042 Day of Sale: 11/14 PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT NO. 1 OF WEEK OF 53,630 A2/A/A+ CLARK COUNTY WASHINGTON ELECTRIC 11/12 SYSTEM REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS 2012 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York REMARK: ROP: 11/14 Day of Sale: 11/15 DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 53,000 A3/A/A+ FLOYD COUNTY (GEORGIA) 11/12 POLLUTION CONTROL REVENUE BONDS GEORGIA POWER COMPANY PLANT HAMMOND PROJECT, FIRST SERIES 2010 MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York Day of Sale: 11/15 PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT NO. 1 OF WEEK OF 52,745 A2/A/A+ CLARK COUNTY WASHINGTON GENERATING 11/12 SYSTEM REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012A & GENERATING SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2012B TAXABLE MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York REMARK: ROP: 11/14 Day of Sale: 11/15 POUDRE SCHOOL DISTRICT R-1 WEEK OF 46,765 Aa2// LARIMER COUNTY, COLORADO 11/12 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2030 Day of Sale: 11/15 MASSACHUSETTS HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 46,000 // AGENCY HOUSING BONDS 11/12 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2023 TERM: 2027, 2032, 2037, 2043, 2054 REMARK: ROP: 11/14/2012 Day of Sale: 11/15 NORTH CAROLINA MEDICAL CARE WEEK OF 45,050 NR/NR/NR COMMISSION HEALTH CARE FACILITIES 11/12 FIRST MORTGAGE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (LUTHERAN SERVICES FOR THE AGING) SERIES 2012A MGR: BB&T Capital Markets, a division of Scott & String, Richmond SERIAL: 2013-2024 TERM: 2032, 2037, 2042 Day of Sale: 11/14 CITY OF COLUMBUS, OHIO WEEK OF 43,160 Aaa/AAA/AAA GENERAL OBLIGATION SECURITIES 11/12 CONSISTING OF: $13,615M VARIOUS PURPOSE LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012-7 $29,545M VARIOUS PURPOSE LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012-8 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 11/15 LOUISIANA LOCAL GOVERNMENT-BOSSIER WEEK OF 39,075 /AA-/AA- PARISH COMMUNITY COLLEGE, LOUISIANA 11/12 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg SERIAL: 2015-2027 Day of Sale: 11/13 PERY TOWNSHIP MULTI-SCHOOL BUILDING WEEK OF 35,595 /AA+/A+ CORPORATION AD VALOREM PROPERTY TAX 11/12 FIRST MORTGAGE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2013-2022 Day of Sale: 11/15 HOUSING OPPORTUNITIES COMMISSION OF WEEK OF 35,145 Aaa// MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MARYLAND 11/12 MULTIFAMILY HOUSING DEVELOPMENT BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 11/14 Day of Sale: 11/15 BRANSON DEVELOPMENT FINANCE BOARD WEEK OF 34,960 NR/A-/ INFRASTRUCTURE FACILITIES REFUNDING 11/12 BONDS CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION SERIES 2012 MISSOURI MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 11/14 DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 34,140 A3/NR/A- UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING 11/12 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2017-2020 TERM: 2013 Day of Sale: 11/13 HOWARD COUNTY HOUSING COMMISSION WEEK OF 33,785 /A+/ FRN/TAXABLE MARYLAND 11/12 MGR: Jefferies & Company, Inc., New York Day of Sale: 11/13 FLORIDA MUNICIPAL LOAN COUNCIL, WEEK OF 32,830 // FLORIDA 11/12 REFUNDING REVENUE (2 SERIES) MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte Day of Sale: 11/13 VIRGINIA RESOURCES AUTHORITY WEEK OF 32,710 Aaa/AAA/ INFRASTRUCTURE AND STATE MORAL 11/12 OBLIGATION REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 11/15 COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY WEEK OF 31,000 // STATE PROPERTY AND BUILDINGS 11/12 COMMISSION AGENCY FUND REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, PROJECT NO. 104 (KENTUCKY STATE FAIR BOARD PROJECTS MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York Day of Sale: 11/13 TOWN OF DAVIE, FLORIDA WEEK OF 28,150 A1// COMBINED WATER & SEWER ENTERPRISE 11/12 WATER & SEWER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 11/15 STATE OF OHIO WEEK OF 28,000 A1/AA-/ HIGHER EDUCATIONAL FACILITY REVENUE 11/12 BONDS (CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY PROJECT), 2012 SERIES A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York Day of Sale: 11/13 PERRY TOWNSHIP MULTI-SCHOOL WEEK OF 22,465 /AA+/A BUILDING CORPORATION UNLIMITED AD 11/12 VALOREM PROPERTY TAX FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2013-2023 Day of Sale: 11/15 SCHUYLKILL COUNTY PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 21,500 // $13,135M GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 11/12 $8,365M FEDERALL TAXABLE SERIES OF 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2037 Day of Sale: 11/13 WEST DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 20,875 /A-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 11/12 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg SERIAL: 2013-2028 Day of Sale: 11/14 COLUMBUS METROPOLITAN LIBRARY, OHIO WEEK OF 20,000 // LIBRARY FUND FACILITIES NOTES, 11/12 SERIES 2, SPECIAL OBLIGATIONS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 20,000 /A+/ RICHMOND COUNTY, GEORGIA 11/12 REFUNDING REVENUE MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York Day of Sale: 11/15 EL SEGUNDO WEEK OF 18,985 // UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 11/12 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 11/14 KLAMATH FALLS HOSPITAL AUTHORITY WEEK OF 16,680 /BBB+/ OREGON 11/12 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2031 Day of Sale: 11/14 CLEVELAND, OHIO WEEK OF 15,500 /AA/ SUBORDINATED LIEN INCOME TAX BONDS, 11/12 SERIES 2012 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis MACALESTER COLLEGE WEEK OF 15,220 Aa3/NR/ HIGHER EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES 11/12 AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS MINNESOTA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2043 Day of Sale: 11/15 DECATUR COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 14,000 Aa1/AA+/ GEORGIA 11/12 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg SERIAL: 2013-2017 REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A1/A Day of Sale: 11/13 PENNSYLVANIA HIGHER EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 13,065 Aa2/AA/ FACILITIES AUTHORITY 11/12 BRYN MAWR COLLEGE MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 11/15 WASHINGTON COUNTY, UTAH WEEK OF 11,720 // LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, 11/12 SERIES 2012A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver Day of Sale: 11/15 NEW LONDON GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 11,500 /SP-1+/ REFUNDING BONDS (C) 11/12 CONNECTICUT MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2033 Day of Sale: 11/15 SAYVILLE UNION FREE SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 11,105 Aa2// NEW YORK 11/12 MGR: Jefferies & Company, Inc., New York Day of Sale: 11/13 PENNSYLVANIA HIGHER EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 10,605 /A/ FACILITIES AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 11/12 SERIES 2012 LL3 MGR: M&T Securities, Inc., Baltimore Day of Sale: 11/14 MONTAGUE PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,485 Aa2// MICHIGAN 11/12 REFUNDING BONDS TAXABLE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: QSBLF RED WING SR LIVING FACILITY WEEK OF 10,045 NR/NR/ REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 11/12 MINNESOTA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2042 Day of Sale: 11/14 SOUTHEAST DUBOIS SBC REFUNDING & WEEK OF 9,935 /AA-/A+ IMPROVEMENT BONDS 11/12 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2013-2025 ALLEN COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY WEEK OF 9,645 Aa3// BUILDING CORPORATION, INDIANA 11/12 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2013-2017 REMARK: SEMI-ANNUAL Day of Sale: 11/13 EDGEMONT UNION FREE SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,110 Aa2// DISTRICT AT GREENBURGH 11/12 WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NEW YORK GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL DISTRICT REFUNDING SERIAL BONDS, 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 11/15 SOUTHWESTERN PENNSYLVANIA WATER WEEK OF 8,780 // AUTHORITY 11/12 GREENE, FAYETTE, AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES, PENNSYLVANIA WATER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES OF 2012 *********BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 11/14 PROSPER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,595 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 11/12 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg SERIAL: 2016-2033 REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A- Day of Sale: 11/13 CITY OF WARREN OHIO A1 WEEK OF 8,580 // BANK QUALIFIED LTGO 11/12 $7,165M VARIOUS PURPOSE $1,415M PENSION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Huntington Investment Company, Columbus MAPLE HEIGHTS CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,000 // OHIO 11/12 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED UNIVERSITY PLACE LIMITED TAX WEEK OF 7,880 /A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 11/12 SERIES 2012B WASHINGTON MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2032 Day of Sale: 11/14 BENBROOK WATER AUTHORITY, TEXAS WEEK OF 7,560 A1// WATER & SEWER REVENUE BONDS 11/12 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2028 Day of Sale: 11/14 METHACTON SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,445 Aa2// MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 11/12 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2012 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. Day of Sale: 11/13 CITY OF SAN ANGELO, TEXAS WEEK OF 7,310 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 11/12 ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg SERIAL: 2013-2020 Day of Sale: 11/15 DETROIT WEST PREP ACADEMY WEEK OF 7,230 NR/BB/ MICHIGAN 11/12 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2022-2042 Day of Sale: 11/14 THE WARWICK TOWNSHIP WATER AND WEEK OF 7,120 Aa3/NAF/ SEWER AUTHORITY 11/12 BUCKS COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA WATER & SEWER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES OF 2012 MGR: First American Municipals, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2033 Day of Sale: 11/14 EAST VINCENT TOWNSHIP, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 7,045 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 11/12 ***********BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2014-2030 Day of Sale: 11/14 ACTON MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,000 // UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS S12 11/12 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2033 CALIFORNIA AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,850 // WASHINGTON COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 11/12 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2012 ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 11/14 DELTON KELLOGG SCHOOLS WEEK OF 6,770 Aa2// MICHIGAN 11/12 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: QSBLF BANK QUALIFIED BENAVIDES INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 6,670 /AAA/ DISTRICT (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION 11/12 OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN DUVAL COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: CIBS: 13-19, 22-31 CABS: 20-21 Day of Sale: 11/14 UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 6,575 Aaa// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 11/12 ********BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2013-2023 Day of Sale: 11/15 UNIVERSITY PLACE LIMITED TAX WEEK OF 6,250 /A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 11/12 SERIES 2012A WASHINGTON MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2037 Day of Sale: 11/14 CINCO SOUTHWEST MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 6,150 /BBB/ DISTRICT NO. 2, TEXAS 11/12 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2033 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. Day of Sale: 11/13 MAYDE CREEK MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 6,050 /A/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 11/12 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2024 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 11/14 CITY OF SUNNYSIDE, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 6,030 // UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 11/12 BONDS ***********BANK QUALIFIED******** CONSISTING OF: $5,300M SERIES 2012A $ 730M SERIES 2012B MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland REMARK: SERIES 2012A DUE: 2015-2031 SERIES 2012B DUE: 2013-2014 HANCOCK PUBLIC SCHOOLS WEEK OF 5,395 /AA-/ MICHIGAN 11/12 REFUNDING BONDS TAXABLE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: QSBLF AMARILLO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 5,040 // DISTRICT, TEXAS GENERAL OBLIGATION 11/12 REFUNDING BONDS S12 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2016 CABS: 2014 Day of Sale: 11/12 COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY WEEK OF 4,715 // STATE PROPERTY AND BUILDINGS 11/12 COMMISSION AGENCY FUND REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, PROJECT NO. 102 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York Day of Sale: 11/13 COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY WEEK OF 4,660 // STATE PROPERTY AND BUILDINGS 11/12 COMMISSION AGENCY FUND REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, PROJECT NO. 103 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York Day of Sale: 11/13 MISSISSIPPI HOME CORPORATION WEEK OF 4,500 /AA+/ COLLATERALIZED MULTIFAMILY HOUSING 11/12 BONDS (AZALEA GARDENS APARTMENTS) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg TERM: 2014 Day of Sale: 11/13 LESLIE PUBLIC SCHOOL, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 4,500 Aa2// REFUNDING BONDS 11/12 ***********TAXABLE************ MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF INSURED) CITY OF PARIS, TEXAS WEEK OF 4,490 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 11/12 S12 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2021 UPPER DARBY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,425 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 11/12 SERIES 2012 PENNSYLVANIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2024 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 11/14 STATE CHARTER SCHOOL REVENUE BONDS WEEK OF 4,245 NR/BBB-/ UTAH 11/12 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2032-2043 Day of Sale: 11/15 DERRY TOWNSHIP DAUPHIN COUNTY WEEK OF 4,210 /AA+/ PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION 11/12 BONDS SERIES OF 2012 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2024 Day of Sale: 11/13 EUREKA PUBLIC SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 4,020 Aa3// LINCOLN COUNTY, MONTANA 11/12 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012 **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2013-2023 INSURANCE: ASSURED GUARANTY CORPORATION Day of Sale: 11/14 POTTERVILLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS WEEK OF 3,910 Aa2// MICHIGAN 11/12 REFUNDING BONDS TAXABLE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: QSBLF SAINT THOMAS TOWNSHIP MUNICIPAL WEEK OF 3,760 /A/ AUTHORITY FRANKLIN COUNTY, 11/12 PENNSYLVANIA GUARANTEED SEWER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES OF 2012 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2024 Day of Sale: 11/15 LAUREL HIGHLANDS SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,725 // FAYETTE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 11/12 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2012 *************BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 11/14 PROGRESO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 3,495 // DISTRICT (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION 11/12 LOCATED IN HIDALGO COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: Drexel Hamilton, LLC, New York SERIAL: 2013-2034 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 11/15 MONTGOMERY COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 3,195 /BBB-/ DISTRICT NO. 83, TEXAS 11/12 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2032 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 11/13 WASHINGTON COUNTY, UTAH WEEK OF 3,155 // LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, 11/12 SERIES 2012B ***********TAXABLE************* MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver Day of Sale: 11/15 PINELLAS COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 3,000 Aaa// HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY 11/12 SINGLE FAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS 2012 SERIES A (NON-AMT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 11/13 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 2,660 /BBB+/ DISTRICT NO. 196, TEXAS 11/12 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2031 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 11/13 CITY OF CLEVELAND, TEXAS WEEK OF 2,455 A2// COMBINATION TAX & REVENUE 11/12 CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION 2012A MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2033 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 11/13 RED WING TAX SENIOR WEEK OF 655 NR/NR/ LIVING FACILITY REVENUE REFUNDING 11/12 BONDS MINNESOTA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2016 Day of Sale: 11/14 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 6,344,705 (in 000's)