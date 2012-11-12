*=BANK QUALIFIED RATING BIDDING MDY/S&P/FITCH ($MIL) ISSUER DEADLINE (EST) [Nov. 13] AA+ AAA54.20 Santa Clara Vly Wtr Dt, CA, RE 10:45 AM Aa1 AAA AA+39.31 King County, WA, GO 12:00 PM *6.26 Amarillo, TX, GO 11:00 AM 2.70 Iowa City, IA, RE 11:00 AM 2.26 Ossining Vlg, NY 10:00 AM *4.56 Plymouth, WI, GO 11:00 AM 17.41 Rochester ISD #535, MN, RE 11:00 AM Aa2 AA 23.81 Rockwall County, TX, GO 11:00 AM *1.38 Somerset Vlg, WI, GO 11:00 AM *5.00 Libertyville Vlg, IL, GO 11:15 AM *2.79 Amarillo, TX, GO 11:30 AM 3.77 Ossining Vlg, NY, GO 10:30 AM *4.20 Libertyville Vlg, IL, GO 11:45 AM *4.98 Clarksville Redev Auth, IN, RE 11:00 AM *4.91 Derby, KS, GO 12:00 PM *1.72 Harrison Twp, NJ 11:00 AM *3.87 Lamar Co Wtr Supply Dt, TX, RE 12:00 PM *1.93 Lancaster Vlg, NY, RE 11:00 AM *1.01 Lawnside Borough, NJ 11:00 AM A- 8.00 Lawrence Twp Metro SD, IN, GO 11:00 AM *1.47 Mansfield Twp, NJ 11:00 AM AAA *5.54 Minneapolis, MN, GO 12:00 PM 9.00 Mt Pleasant ISD, TX, GO 12:00 PM 20.05 Norman, OK, GO 12:00 PM *7.63 Northbrook Vlg, IL, GO 12:00 PM 6.11 Ossining Vlg, NY, GO 11:00 AM 3.43 Pleasant Hill, IA, GO 12:00 PM *4.34 Sedona Lakes MUD #1, TX, GO 12:00 PM *3.25 Virginia, MN, GO 12:00 PM *2.97 Bradford Twp, PA, GO 11:15 AM 12.80 Northbrook Vlg, IL, GO 12:15 PM A+ 4.12 Kentucky Rural Wtr Fin, KY, RE 11:30 AM *2.34 Lewis & Clark Pub SD Bldg Auth, ND, RE 01:00 PM *10.00 Pennridge SD, PA, GO 12:15 PM *1.75 Bonner Springs, KS, GO 02:00 PM NR NR NR 5.80 Coralville, IA, GO 02:00 PM *2.16 Cotter SD #60, AR, GO 02:00 PM [Nov. 14] 50.00 Spokane SD #81, WA, GO 11:30 AM *3.20 Denton Co Fresh Wtr Supp Dt #8, TX, GO 10:00 AM Aaa AAA AAA63.34 St Louis County, MO, GO 10:00 AM *12.00 Hillsboro, OR, GO 12:30 PM 140.00 Tennessee, TN, GO 10:30 AM Aaa 33.00 Williamson County, TN, GO 10:45 AM Aaa 12.40 Williamson County, TN, GO 10:45 AM *9.33 Hinsdale Comm SD #181, IL, GO 11:00 AM 30.55 Tennessee, TN, GO 11:00 AM 35.00 Utica CSD, NY 10:30 AM *2.60 Fort Bend Co MUD #133, TX, GO 11:45 AM *5.22 Bellingham (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM 4.53 Delaware, OH 11:00 AM *2.81 Fulton, NY 11:00 AM *2.16 Manchester By-The-Sea (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM 90.00 New Hampshire, NH, GO 11:00 AM *6.33 Obetz Vlg, OH, GO 11:00 AM *5.11 Oswego Pub Lib Dt, IL, GO 12:00 PM 13.00 Richland Co Rec Dt, SC, GO 11:00 AM Aa1 2.15 Southampton (Town), NY, GO 11:00 AM *5.00 Northampton Area SD, PA, GO 11:15 AM *3.62 Hackensack, NJ 11:30 AM *6.50 Fort Bend Co MUD #151, TX, GO 01:00 PM *9.33 Chambersburg Area SD, PA, GO 12:15 PM 6.40 Dewitt Pub Schs, MI, GO 01:00 PM 1.34 Halfway R-III SD, MO, GO 02:00 PM 2.90 North Iowa Area Comm Coll, IA, GO 02:00 PM A *1.74 Washington Comm SD, IA, RE 02:00 PM AA+ *8.35 Fulton Pub SD # 58, MO, GO 03:00 PM [Nov. 15] AAA 6.49 Burbank, CA, RE 12:00 PM *5.37 Allouez Vlg, WI, RE 11:00 AM *10.00 Cook Co HSD #211, IL, GO 11:00 AM *5.00 Joshua, TX, GO 11:00 AM *18.31 Kansas Dev Fin Auth, KS, RE 11:00 AM 21.37 Nampa, ID, GO 12:00 PM *1.79 Sienna Plantation Mgmt Dt, TX, GO 11:00 AM *4.00 St Peters, MO, GO 11:00 AM *10.00 Grainger County, TN, GO 10:30 AM *3.41 Anderson Co SD #4, SC, GO 11:00 AM 2.56 Cohasset (Town), MA 11:00 AM 18.00 Dorchester County, SC, GO 11:00 AM *1.26 Jefferson, WI, RE 12:00 PM 226.34 Louisville/Jefferson Co Swr Dt, KY 11:00 AM Aa2 AA- AA-96.32 Michigan, MI, GO 11:00 AM 23.23 West Seneca Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM 27.00 Woodbridge Twp BOE, NJ, GO 11:15 AM *5.78 Kentucky Assn of Cos Fin Corp, KY, RE 11:30 AM *6.29 Fort Bend Co MUD #138, TX, GO 01:00 PM *2.00 M.S.D of Southwest Allen Co, IN, GO 02:00 PM [Nov. 19] *10.41 Green Bay Area Pub SD, WI, GO 10:30 AM Aa1 1.77 Iowa Western Comm Coll, IA, GO 10:30 AM *8.12 Granite Falls, MN, GO 11:00 AM 18.00 Orland Pk Vlg, IL, GO 11:00 AM *7.62 River Falls SD, WI, GO 11:00 AM *5.36 Orland Pk Vlg, IL, GO 11:30 AM *7.15 Clear Creek-Amana Comm SD, IA, GO 12:00 PM *1.42 Menahga ISD #821, MN, GO 11:00 AM 3.13 Oak Ridge North, TX, GO 12:00 PM *4.76 Fayette County, TN, GO 11:15 AM 47.88 Governor Mifflin SD, PA, GO 11:15 AM *1.22 Meadowhill Reg MUD, TX, GO 02:00 PM *9.40 Oak Park, MI, GO 01:00 PM [Nov. 20] 50.45 Fox Vly Tech Coll Dt, WI, GO 10:30 AM *4.30 Lincoln County, MN, GO 10:30 AM *2.12 Lakehurst Borough, NJ 11:30 AM 12.89 Manhattan, KS, GO 03:00 PM 1.76 Manhattan, KS, GO 03:00 PM [Nov. 26] 2.70 Worthington, MN, GO 11:00 AM [Nov. 27] 279.20 Univ of Washington, WA, RE 11:30 AM *2.18 Cook County, MN, GO 11:00 AM 9.66 Cook County, MN, GO 11:00 AM 2.00 Highland Comm Coll Dt #519, IL, GO 11:00 AM 21.10 Madison, WI, RE 11:00 AM 7.81 Exeter Twp, PA 11:00 AM *3.44 St Michael, MN, GO 12:00 PM *2.56 White Bear Lake, MN, GO 12:00 PM [Nov. 28] *1.10 Texas Co ISD #61, OK, GO 01:00 PM [Nov. 29] *22.00 Chino Hills Fin Auth, CA, RE 01:00 PM *6.10 North Polk Comm SD, IA, GO 11:00 AM *1.20 LaGrange County, IN, GO 11:00 AM [Dec. 03] *1.15 Brainerd, MN, GO 11:00 AM 27.91 Maple Grove, MN, GO 11:30 AM 6.11 Maple Grove, MN, GO 11:30 AM [Dec. 04] 9.59 Olathe, KS, RE 12:00 PM [Dec. 05] 8.00 St Paul, MN, GO 11:30 AM [Dec. 10] *1.23 Hayfield ISD #203, MN 11:00 AM 15.37 Ramsey County, MN, GO 02:00 PM 3.24 Ramsey County, MN, GO 02:00 PM [Dec. 11] 5.66 Madison Comm Dev Auth, WI, RE 11:00 AM *1.32 West Long Branch Borough, NJ 11:00 AM