* Decision signals govt wants real at current range
* Cenbank doesn't rule out selling traditional swaps
* Real gains 0.2 pct against dollar, off 4-month lows
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 14 Brazil's central bank
will not roll over some reverse currency swaps that expire in
the next couple of months, a local news agency reported, in a
sign the government will not allow the real to weaken much
further.
Agencia Estado late on Tuesday quoted a central bank source
as saying that, "given current market dynamics," the bank will
not roll over reverse swaps - derivative contracts designed to
weaken the currency - maturing on Dec. 3 and Jan 2.
Those contracts were sold at the end of October, when the
real approached the lower end of a tight trading range of
2.0-2.1 reais per dollar, where it has been stuck since early
July.
The central bank declined to comment on the Estado report.
Since the end of October, however, the real
has lost more than 2 percent against the dollar to close Tuesday
at its weakest level in four months. Part of those losses were
attributed to market speculation that the government would favor
a currency weaker than 2.1 per dollar to support the economy.
The real gained 0.2 percent on Wednesday to 2.0646 per
dollar.
The Estado news agency also quoted the central bank source
as saying that, if necessary, the central bank could sell
traditional currency swaps, which are designed to strengthen the
currency, in order to cancel the reverse swaps before they
expire.