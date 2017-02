IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- TEXAS MUNICIPAL GAS ACQUISITION WEEK OF 1,000,000 A3/BBB/NR AND SUPPLY CORPORATION III 11/19 GAS SUPPLY REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York CONNECTICUT HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 143,445 Aaa/AAA/NR AUTHORITY, 2012 SERIES F 11/19 HOUSING MORTGAGE FINANCE PROGRAM BONDS CONSISTING OF: $102,955M SUBSERIES F-1 $ 40,490M SUBSERIES F-2 (AMT) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York DORMITORY AUTHORITY OF THE WEEK OF 128,735 A1// STATE OF NEW YORK 11/19 ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY (THE "BORROWER") REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 11/20 UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 90,000 Aa2/AA-/ 11/19 EXP/EXP/ MGR: Jefferies & Company, Inc., New York REMARK: ROP: 11/19/2012 Day of Sale: 11/20 MAINE MUNICIPAL BOND BANK WEEK OF 41,270 Aa2/AA+/ TAX EXEMPT AND TAXABLE 11/19 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York REMARK: ROP: 11/19/2012 Day of Sale: 11/20 DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA WEEK OF 39,020 A1/NAF/A (WASHINGTON, D.C.) 11/19 DEED TAX REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2012 A & B MGR: M.R. Beal & Company, New York Day of Sale: 11/20 COLORADO HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 37,725 /A-/ CRAIG HOSPITAL PROJECT 11/19 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: SERIAL AND TERMS TOWN OF DAVIE, FLORIDA WEEK OF 28,150 Aa3/AA-/ COMBINED WATER & SEWER ENTERPRISE 11/19 WATER & SEWER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. Day of Sale: 11/19 DUTCHESS COUNTY LOCAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 26,000 A3/A-/ CORPORATION, NEW YORK 11/19 HEALTH QUEST SYSTEMS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York SERIAL: 2013-2025 Day of Sale: 11/19 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 20,185 NR/NR/NR ALBEMARIE COUNTY, VIRGINIA 11/19 RESIDENTIAL CARE FACILITY MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012A WESTMINSTER-CANTERBURY OF THE BLUE RIDGE MGR: BB&T Capital Markets, a division of Scott & String, Richmond SERIAL: 2017-2024 TERM: 2032, 2042 Day of Sale: 11/19 ALLEN, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 17,065 // ACADEMY PUBLIC SCHOOL REFUNDING 11/19 2012 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2020 Day of Sale: 11/20 TUKWILA SCHOOL DISTRICT 406 WEEK OF 16,295 // WASHINGTON, UNLIMITED TAX 11/19 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING TAXABLE MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2013-2017 Day of Sale: 11/20 WASHINGTON HOUSING COMMISSION WEEK OF 15,535 NR/NR/BBB- RIVERVIEW RETIREMENT COMMUNITY 11/19 MGR: Cain Brothers, New York Day of Sale: 11/20 COUNTY OF SENECA, NEW YORK WEEK OF 13,790 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 11/19 SERIES 2012 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 11/19 WEST DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP WEEK OF 13,175 /A-/ NEW JERSEY GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 11/19 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg CRAWFORD CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 11,980 // CRAWFORD AND MERCER COUNTIES, 11/19 PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A OF 2012 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 11/19 WASHINGTON COUNTY, UTAH LEASE WEEK OF 11,720 /A+/ REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 11/19 SERIES 2012A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2015-2022 Day of Sale: 11/19 WOODBURY CITY, MINNESOTA WEEK OF 10,060 // CHARTER SCHOOL REVENUE REFUNDING 11/19 BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 11/20 FORT BEND MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 9,890 /BBB+/ DISTRICT NO. 23, TEXAS 11/19 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2032 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. PENN-TRAFFORD SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 9,535 // PENNSYLVANIA 11/19 MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh REMARK: RATED: A1 (UNDERLYING), A1 PA ACT 150 Day of Sale: 11/20 RENO COUNTY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,115 Aa3/NR/ NO. 308 11/19 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2022-2024 Day of Sale: 11/20 CROWLEY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,724 // UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012 ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2030-2034 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: AA3 CABS: 2013 Day of Sale: 11/19 KANSAS RENO COUNTY GENERAL WEEK OF 6,245 Aa3/NR/ OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2012 11/19 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2028 Day of Sale: 11/19 CITY OF SUNNYSIDE, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 6,050 // UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 11/19 BANK QUALIFIED $5,300M SERIES 2012A $750 SERIES REFUNDING 2012B MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland REMARK: A: 15-31 B: 13-14 Day of Sale: 11/19 NEW ALBANY PLAIN LOCAL JOINT PARK WEEK OF 3,554 Aa3// DISTRICT, OHIO ADVANCE REFUNDING 11/19 SERIES B FRANKLIN & LICKING COUNTIES MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 11/20 ALLEGHENY-CLARION VALLEY SCHOOL WEEK OF 3,545 // DISTRICT 11/19 CLARION, ARMSTRONG, BUTLER AND VENANGO COUNTIES, PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2012 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 11/19 WEST DEPTFORD, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 3,200 /A-/ TAXABLE 11/19 MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2013-2019 WASHINGTON COUNTY, UTAH TAXABLE WEEK OF 3,155 /A+/ LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 11/19 SERIES 2012B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2013-2015 Day of Sale: 11/19 BRENTWOOD, MISSOURI SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 1,180 /A/ BUILDING CORPORATION, LEASE 11/19 PARTICIPATION REFUNDING CERT MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 11/20 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 1,728,343 (in 000's)