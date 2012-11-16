BRIEF-Atos SE acquires Zdata
* Atos acquires Zdata, a premier consulting firm with unparalleled expertise in big data solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 16 Shares of Astral Media Inc were halted by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada on Friday, pending an announcement from the company.
The halt followed a newspaper report earlier in the day that Astral and its suitor BCE Inc, are poised to announce a new takeover deal that seeks to overcome regulatory opposition with a plan to auction off a number of Astral's English broadcast assets.
Spokesmen for the two companies declined to comment.
* Atos acquires Zdata, a premier consulting firm with unparalleled expertise in big data solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 17 Japan's SoftBank Corp Group may have renewed interest in combining its Sprint Corp with Deutsche Telekom AG's T-Mobile US Inc , but a deal between the No. 3 and No. 4 U.S. wireless carriers may not make it past U.S. regulators, antitrust experts and industry watchers said.
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday: