BOSTON Nov 20 A federal judge in Boston on
Tuesday declined to make an immediate ruling on whether to
freeze the assets of New England Compounding Center and its
owners, which are battling investigations into a deadly U.S.
meningitis outbreak.
U.S. District Judge Dennis Saylor said he would take the
matter under advisement after a two-hour hearing.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 34
people have died and 490 have been injured after Framingham,
Massachusetts-based NECC shipped thousands of fungus-tainted
vials of methylprednisolone acetate to medical facilities
throughout the United States. The steroid was typically used to
ease back pain.