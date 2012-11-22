MEXICO CITY Nov 22 Foreign direct investment in Mexico fell 7 .2 p ercent year-on-year during the third quarter to $3.575 billion, preliminary figures from the Economy Ministry showed on Thursday.

FDI is a measure of investment in businesses and factories, as opposed to foreign portfolio investment in assets such as stocks and bonds.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Mexico dipped 2.9 percent in the first nine months of the year over the same period last year, according to the same release.

The data showed investment from the United States, Mexico's top trading partner, made up about 49.1 percent of the 2012 flows. The manufacturing sector, one of Mexico's key industries, received the biggest share of the funds, at 38.9 percent.

Growth in Latin America's second biggest economy eased in the third quarter after a strong start to 2012 and the government forecasts growth of 3.5 percent to 4.0 percent growth for the year.

Full balance of payment figures are due for release on Friday.