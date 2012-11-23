BRIEF-Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest eight hospitals
* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest eight hospitals - three in Florida, three in Ohio and two in Pennsylvania
Nov 23 Baxter International Inc is in talks to buy Swedish medical-equipment maker Gambro for about $4 billion in a bid to boost its kidney dialysis business, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
Citing people familiar with the matter, the newspaper said the companies are trying to complete the deal within the next two to three weeks.
Baxter, based in suburban Chicago, also manufactures drug infusion pumps and blood therapy products.
Baxter could not be reached for comment and Gambro, which is owned by two Nordic private-equity firms, declined comment, the paper said.
* Ventas Inc in talks to buy part or all of Brookdale Senior Living Inc after Blackstone Group LP lost interest in Brookdale- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2lYm2CG Further company coverage:
