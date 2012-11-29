Nov 29 American Electric Power Co on Wednesday sold $850 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the entire deal was increased from the originally planned $600 million. Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan were the joint active bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER TRANCHE 1 AMT $550 MLN COUPON 1.65 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.884 FIRST PAY 06/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 1.674 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/03/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 105 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $300 MLN COUPON 2.95 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.801 FIRST PAY 06/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 2.973 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/03/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 135 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS