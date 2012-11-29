Overview -- The ratings on Russia-based Atomic Energy Power Corp. (AtomEnergoProm) reflect our view that there's a very high likelihood that the company's ultimate owner, the Russian government, would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to AtomEnergoProm if necessary. -- We continue to assess the company's stand-alone credit profile at 'bb', underpinned by state ongoing government support. -- We are affirming our 'BBB/A-2' long- and short-term ratings and 'ruAAA' Russia national scale ratings on AtomEnergoProm. -- The stable outlook on AtomEnergoProm reflects the outlook on the Russian Federation, and our expectation that the Russian government will continue to provide substantial ongoing support to AtomEnergoProm. Rating Action On Nov. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB/A-2' long- and short-term issuer credit ratings and 'ruAAA' Russia national scale rating on Russian state-owned nuclear vertically integrated civil monopoly Atomic Energy Power Corp. (JSC) (AtomEnergoProm). The outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings on AtomEnergoProm reflect our expectation that there's a "very high" likelihood that the Russian government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to AtomEnergoProm in the event of financial distress. The ratings also take into account our assessment of AtomEnergoProm's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'bb'. We consider that the company benefits from a vertically integrated business model and a secure monopoly over the civil nuclear segment in the Russian Federation (foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-2; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; Russia national scale 'ruAAA'). AtomEnergoProm is a holding company and 100% subsidiary of State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom (Rosatom; not rated). We consider AtomEnergoProm to be a government-related entity (GRE) under our criteria. In accordance with our criteria for rating GREs, our view of the "very high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of AtomEnergoProm's: "Very important" role for the government. Given that it manages the country's civil nuclear industry assets, including nuclear power station construction and operations that provide 16.6% of all electricity output in Russia, AtomEnergoProm is very important to the Russian economy. It also manages uranium extraction (9%-12% of the global market according to different estimates) and enrichment, as well as fuel production (17% globally) across the full cycle. AtomEnergoProm employs about 138,000 people. "Very strong" link with the Russian government. As specified in legislation, the Russian government wholly owns AtomEnergoProm through Rosatom, a state corporation. The privatization of major nuclear assets is not on the agenda, and such a move would require legislative amendments. The company's activities are closely monitored by the government. Our base-case assumptions include continually strong, ongoing state support for AtomEnergoProm in the form of equity injections, at least until 2015-2020. In addition, the profitability of AtomEnergoProm's electricity generation, at around 40%, is higher than most Russian peers' and will likely remain so in the next two-three years. Margins might further improve in 2013 if regulatory control of retail electricity prices were to loosen. Though downward regulatory pressure resulted in flat revenues in 2011, we expect a modest 5%-6% increase in 2012, and results might turn slightly more positive from next year. We expect an increase in 2013 in revenues of about 15% to Russian ruble (RUB)470 billion, with EBITDA of RUB160 billion. We believe that uncertainty and volatility in the post-Fukushima uranium market has only had a modest impact on AtomEnergoProm. First, the company has been actively building new nuclear power generation units in Russia (nine units are currently under construction), with plans to increase the nuclear installed capacity from 25GW to 32.7GW by 2020. Second, the company's business risk profile is supported by the long-term nature of the agreements for uranium enrichment services and fuel supplies. Furthermore, the long-term prospects in these segments look relatively strong, with new reactor builds contracted in India, China, Turkey, Belarus, Bangladesh, and Vietnam. We anticipate that the company will keep its solid market position in the construction of nuclear power stations, uranium extraction, conversion, and enrichment, as well as in fuel assembly production, supported by a favorable growth outlook for the Russian nuclear industry and the company's foreign operations. AtomEnergoProm has an ambitious capital expenditure program, in our view, which will likely result in heavily negative free operating cash flow and only gradual debt accumulation in 2012-2015, due to substantial state funding. The company has indicated it intends to spend about RUB200 billion-RUB300 billion yearly on the program. However, it expects the state to finance about 25%-30% of its capital spending during this period via capital injections, and we expect that the actual extent of the company's capital spending will depend on availability of these injections. Under our base-case, we project AtomEnergoProm's leverage (debt-to-EBITDA ratio) will remain lower than 2.5x over the next three years, which we regard as commensurate with the ratings despite the investment program. We understand the company has some financial flexibility stemming from deferability of some projects. However, any decisions on postponement would need the government's approval. We also assume that AtomEnergoProm will not initiate any significant capital-intensive projects or acquisitions abroad unless the Russian government largely finances them. Liquidity The short-term rating on AtomEnergoProm is 'A-2'. We assess the company's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria and estimate the ratio of sources of liquidity to uses for the next 12 months at about 1.2x as of Oct. 1, 2012. Main liquidity sources over the period include: -- Unrestricted cash and equivalents of RUB126 billion, although some of this amount is tied to operations; -- RUB55 billion in available, committed, long-term credit lines (of which RUB45 billion available to AtomEnergoProm, and the rest to its subsidiaries); -- Our projection for funds from operations (FFO) of about RUB120 billion over the next 12 months as of Oct. 1, 2012; and -- Capital injections from the government totaling RUB98 billion. Main liquidity needs for the same period include: -- Debt maturities of about RUB61 billion; -- Capital spending of at least RUB250 billion (excluding value-added-tax), although we believe that actual outlays will depend on availability of financing from the government; and -- Dividend payments of about RUB17 million. We expect that AtomEnergoProm's capital spending will correlate with the levels of equity injections from the government in the foreseeable future. Furthermore, we believe that the company has the necessary flexibility in its investments to be able to defer some construction projects if the government reduces financing. We view the existence of about RUB45 billion of committed, medium-term bank lines as of Oct. 1, 2012, as a positive factor. AtomEnergoProm has significant headroom under the existing covenants on its various obligations, in our view. Outlook The stable outlook on AtomEnergoProm reflects the outlook on the Russian Federation, as well as our expectations that the Russian government will continue to provide substantial ongoing support to AtomEnergoProm. We don't anticipate any pressure from RosAtom on AtomEnergoProm to redistribute its resources to other RosAtom entities. Furthermore, we don't expect to see any changes in policy or the regulatory framework that would alter our expectation of a "very high" likelihood of government support to AtomEnergoProm, if needed, either currently or over the next couple of years. We could raise the long-term rating if we upgraded the sovereign and if AtomEnergoProm implemented moderate financial policies over the longer run, achieving adjusted debt to EBITDA below 2.0x, and it maintained what we view as adequate maturity and liquidity profiles. We could revise down the SACP, and in turn lower the long-term rating on AtomEnergoProm if its stand-alone liquidity position deteriorated to below adequate, according to our criteria, or if it accumulated debt more aggressively than we currently expect. A change in our view of the likelihood of extraordinary government support for AtomEnergoProm--including but not limited to decisions that diminish the company's importance and role for the government--could also put downward pressure on the ratings provided that our assessment of the SACP is unchanged. A negative rating action on the sovereign would also result in a similar action on AtomEnergoProm. Related Criteria And Research -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For Corporate And Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Atomic Energy Power Corp. JSC Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2 Russia National Scale ruAAA/--/-- Senior Unsecured ruAAA Senior Unsecured BBB Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com.