Overview
-- The ratings on Russia-based Atomic Energy Power Corp. (AtomEnergoProm)
reflect our view that there's a very high likelihood that the company's
ultimate owner, the Russian government, would provide timely and sufficient
extraordinary support to AtomEnergoProm if necessary.
-- We continue to assess the company's stand-alone credit profile at
'bb', underpinned by state ongoing government support.
-- We are affirming our 'BBB/A-2' long- and short-term ratings and
'ruAAA' Russia national scale ratings on AtomEnergoProm.
-- The stable outlook on AtomEnergoProm reflects the outlook on the
Russian Federation, and our expectation that the Russian government will
continue to provide substantial ongoing support to AtomEnergoProm.
Rating Action
On Nov. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB/A-2'
long- and short-term issuer credit ratings and 'ruAAA' Russia national scale
rating on Russian state-owned nuclear vertically integrated civil monopoly
Atomic Energy Power Corp. (JSC) (AtomEnergoProm). The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on AtomEnergoProm reflect our expectation that there's a "very
high" likelihood that the Russian government would provide timely and
sufficient extraordinary support to AtomEnergoProm in the event of financial
distress. The ratings also take into account our assessment of
AtomEnergoProm's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'bb'.
We consider that the company benefits from a vertically integrated business
model and a secure monopoly over the civil nuclear segment in the Russian
Federation (foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-2; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2;
Russia national scale 'ruAAA'). AtomEnergoProm is a holding company and 100%
subsidiary of State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom (Rosatom; not rated).
We consider AtomEnergoProm to be a government-related entity (GRE) under our
criteria. In accordance with our criteria for rating GREs, our view of the
"very high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our
assessment of AtomEnergoProm's:
"Very important" role for the government. Given that it manages the country's
civil nuclear industry assets, including nuclear power station construction
and operations that provide 16.6% of all electricity output in Russia,
AtomEnergoProm is very important to the Russian economy. It also manages
uranium extraction (9%-12% of the global market according to different
estimates) and enrichment, as well as fuel production (17% globally) across
the full cycle. AtomEnergoProm employs about 138,000 people.
"Very strong" link with the Russian government. As specified in legislation,
the Russian government wholly owns AtomEnergoProm through Rosatom, a state
corporation. The privatization of major nuclear assets is not on the agenda,
and such a move would require legislative amendments. The company's activities
are closely monitored by the government.
Our base-case assumptions include continually strong, ongoing state support
for AtomEnergoProm in the form of equity injections, at least until 2015-2020.
In addition, the profitability of AtomEnergoProm's electricity generation, at
around 40%, is higher than most Russian peers' and will likely remain so in
the next two-three years. Margins might further improve in 2013 if regulatory
control of retail electricity prices were to loosen. Though downward
regulatory pressure resulted in flat revenues in 2011, we expect a modest
5%-6% increase in 2012, and results might turn slightly more positive from
next year. We expect an increase in 2013 in revenues of about 15% to Russian
ruble (RUB)470 billion, with EBITDA of RUB160 billion.
We believe that uncertainty and volatility in the post-Fukushima uranium
market has only had a modest impact on AtomEnergoProm. First, the company has
been actively building new nuclear power generation units in Russia (nine
units are currently under construction), with plans to increase the nuclear
installed capacity from 25GW to 32.7GW by 2020. Second, the company's business
risk profile is supported by the long-term nature of the agreements for
uranium enrichment services and fuel supplies. Furthermore, the long-term
prospects in these segments look relatively strong, with new reactor builds
contracted in India, China, Turkey, Belarus, Bangladesh, and Vietnam. We
anticipate that the company will keep its solid market position in the
construction of nuclear power stations, uranium extraction, conversion, and
enrichment, as well as in fuel assembly production, supported by a favorable
growth outlook for the Russian nuclear industry and the company's foreign
operations.
AtomEnergoProm has an ambitious capital expenditure program, in our view,
which will likely result in heavily negative free operating cash flow and only
gradual debt accumulation in 2012-2015, due to substantial state funding. The
company has indicated it intends to spend about RUB200 billion-RUB300 billion
yearly on the program. However, it expects the state to finance about 25%-30%
of its capital spending during this period via capital injections, and we
expect that the actual extent of the company's capital spending will depend on
availability of these injections.
Under our base-case, we project AtomEnergoProm's leverage (debt-to-EBITDA
ratio) will remain lower than 2.5x over the next three years, which we regard
as commensurate with the ratings despite the investment program. We understand
the company has some financial flexibility stemming from deferability of some
projects. However, any decisions on postponement would need the government's
approval.
We also assume that AtomEnergoProm will not initiate any significant
capital-intensive projects or acquisitions abroad unless the Russian
government largely finances them.
Liquidity
The short-term rating on AtomEnergoProm is 'A-2'. We assess the company's
liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria and estimate the ratio of sources
of liquidity to uses for the next 12 months at about 1.2x as of Oct. 1, 2012.
Main liquidity sources over the period include:
-- Unrestricted cash and equivalents of RUB126 billion, although some of
this amount is tied to operations;
-- RUB55 billion in available, committed, long-term credit lines (of
which RUB45 billion available to AtomEnergoProm, and the rest to its
subsidiaries);
-- Our projection for funds from operations (FFO) of about RUB120 billion
over the next 12 months as of Oct. 1, 2012; and
-- Capital injections from the government totaling RUB98 billion.
Main liquidity needs for the same period include:
-- Debt maturities of about RUB61 billion;
-- Capital spending of at least RUB250 billion (excluding
value-added-tax), although we believe that actual outlays will depend on
availability of financing from the government; and
-- Dividend payments of about RUB17 million.
We expect that AtomEnergoProm's capital spending will correlate with the
levels of equity injections from the government in the foreseeable future.
Furthermore, we believe that the company has the necessary flexibility in its
investments to be able to defer some construction projects if the government
reduces financing. We view the existence of about RUB45 billion of committed,
medium-term bank lines as of Oct. 1, 2012, as a positive factor.
AtomEnergoProm has significant headroom under the existing covenants on its
various obligations, in our view.
Outlook
The stable outlook on AtomEnergoProm reflects the outlook on the Russian
Federation, as well as our expectations that the Russian government will
continue to provide substantial ongoing support to AtomEnergoProm. We don't
anticipate any pressure from RosAtom on AtomEnergoProm to redistribute its
resources to other RosAtom entities. Furthermore, we don't expect to see any
changes in policy or the regulatory framework that would alter our expectation
of a "very high" likelihood of government support to AtomEnergoProm, if
needed, either currently or over the next couple of years.
We could raise the long-term rating if we upgraded the sovereign and if
AtomEnergoProm implemented moderate financial policies over the longer run,
achieving adjusted debt to EBITDA below 2.0x, and it maintained what we view
as adequate maturity and liquidity profiles.
We could revise down the SACP, and in turn lower the long-term rating on
AtomEnergoProm if its stand-alone liquidity position deteriorated to below
adequate, according to our criteria, or if it accumulated debt more
aggressively than we currently expect. A change in our view of the likelihood
of extraordinary government support for AtomEnergoProm--including but not
limited to decisions that diminish the company's importance and role for the
government--could also put downward pressure on the ratings provided that our
assessment of the SACP is unchanged.
A negative rating action on the sovereign would also result in a similar
action on AtomEnergoProm.
