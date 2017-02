IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, WE ARE ASKING THAT FIRMS CALL US AT (212) 849-5023 OR USE OUR FAX (212) 404-8153 TO INFORM US OF UPCOMING ISSUES. WE CAN ALSO RECEIVE THIS INFORMATION VIA E-MAIL AT NEGOTIATED.CALENDAR@I-DEAL.COM. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2:00 P.M. ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL OUR CUSTOMER SERVICE DESK AT (212) 849-5023. ******************************************************************************** ******************************************************************************** IPREO MUNICIPAL CUSTOMER SUPPORT BOOKRUNNING CUSTOMER SERVICE IS AVAILABLE MONDAY THRU FRIDAY, 8:00AM TO 6:00PM, AT 212-849-5023. IF AT ANY TIME, YOU REQUIRE SUPPORT AFTER 6:00PM, PLEASE CALL CUSTOMER SERVICE BY 4:00PM SO WE CAN MAKE ARRANGEMENTS TO HAVE AFTER-HOURS COVERAGE. ******************************************************************************** ******************************************************************************** ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ------------ NEW JERSEY TRANSPORTATION TRUST WEEK OF 920,745 A1/A+/A+ FUND AUTHORITY TRANSPORTATION 12/03 PROGRAM BONDS 2012 SERIES AA MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2032 TERM: 2038 Day of Sale: 12/04 TEXAS TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION WEEK OF 839,270 Aaa/AA+/AAA STATE OF TEXAS HIGHWAY IMPROVEMENT 12/03 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2012A MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2019-2042 REMARK: ROP: MONDAY Day of Sale: 12/04 CITY AND COUNTY OF DENVER AND STATE WEEK OF 466,000 Aa2/AA-/ OF COLORADO 12/03 SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 1 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS $450,000M TAX-EXEMPT SERIES 2012B $16,000M TAXABLE QUALIFIED ZONE ACADEMY SERIES 2012C MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 12/03 NEW YORK CITY MUNICIPAL WATER WEEK OF 435,000 Aa2/AA+/AA+ FINANCE AUTHORITY 12/03 WATER AND SEWER SYSTEM SECOND GENERAL RESOLUTION REVENUE BONDS MGR: Raymond James|Morgan Keegan St. Petersburg TERM: 2046 REMARK: RETAIL MON; INST. TUES Day of Sale: 12/03 AUSTIN ELECTRIC UTILITY SYSTEM WEEK OF 385,000 A1/AA-/AA- TAXABLE/TAX EXEMPT 12/03 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: TAXABLE: 15-22, 27 TAX EXEMPT: 15-20, 23-32, 37, 40 Day of Sale: 12/04 THE COMMONWEALTH OF MASSACHUSETTS WEEK OF 380,540 Aa1/AA+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 12/03 2012 SERIES B GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS CONSOLIDATED LOAN OF 2012, SERIES D MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York ALABAMA FEDERAL AND HIGHWAY FINANCE WEEK OF 336,920 Aa3/AA/NR AUTHORITY 12/03 FEDERAL HIGHWAY GRANT ANTICIPATION BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York Day of Sale: 12/05 NEW JERSEY TRANSPORTATION TRUST WEEK OF 326,225 A1/A+/A+ FUND AUTHORITY TRANSPORTATION 12/03 SYSTEM BONDS 2012 SERIES A MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York TERM: 2042 Day of Sale: 12/04 NEW MEXICO FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 315,815 Aa1/AAA/ STATE TRANSPORTATION REFUNDING 12/03 REVENUE (STATE TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION-SENIOR LIEN SERIES 2012) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2026 BAY AREA TOLL AUTHORITY WEEK OF 310,000 Aa3/AA/AA- SIFMA INDEX RATE REMARKETING BONDS 12/03 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 12/06 DEPARTMENT OF AIRPORTS OF THE CITY WEEK OF 269,000 Aa3/AA/AA OF LOS ANGELES INTERNATIONAL 12/03 AIRPORT SENIOR REVENUE TAX EXEMPT AMT, CALIFORNIA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: TAX EXEMPT: 14-37 AMT: 14-29 Day of Sale: 12/06 CONTRA COSTA TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 201,445 /AA+/AA+ AUTHORITY 12/03 SALES TAX REVENUE BONDS LIMITED TAX REFUNDING SERIES 2012A FRNS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 12/04 CONTRA COSTA TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 166,000 /AA+/AA+ AUTHORITY SALES TAX REVENUE 12/03 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2025 Day of Sale: 12/04 NEW YORK STATE HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 157,500 Aa2/NR/NR AGENCY 12/03 AFFORDABLE HOUSING REVENUE BONDS 2012 SERIES E MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York ABAG FINANCE AUTHORITY FOR WEEK OF 138,660 NR/BBB+/ NONPROFIT CORPORATION REVENUE BONDS 12/03 SERIES 2012 EPISCOPAL SENIOR COMMUNITIES SPRING LAKE COMMUNITY MGR: Ziegler, Chicago REMARK: FITCH: APPLIED FOR Day of Sale: 12/04 OREGON HEALTH AND SCIENCE WEEK OF 124,890 A1/A+/A+ UNIVERSITY REVENUE BONDS 12/03 SERIES 2012E MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York CITY OF ATLANTIC CITY TAX APPEAL DAILY 95,000 /A-/ REFUNDING (TAXABLE/TAX EXEMPT) NEW JERSEY MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: TAX EXEMPT: 13-32 TAXABLE: 13-15 UNIFIED GOVERNMENT OF WYANDOTTE WEEK OF 78,750 A2/A+/A+ COUNTY 12/03 KANSAS CITY, KANSAS BOARD OF PUBLIC UTILITIES UTILITY SYSTEM IMPROVEMENT REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2012-B MGR: BMO Capital Markets GKST, Inc., Chicago Day of Sale: 12/06 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 69,715 NR/NR/NR HANOVER COUNTY (VIRGINIA) 12/03 RESIDENTIAL CARE FACILITY REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2012A AND 2012B COVENANT WOODS MGR: BB&T Capital Markets REMARK: SERIES A - 13-20; 24,32,42,47 SERIES B - ADJUSTABLE RATE BONDS 2047 Day of Sale: 12/06 SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 1 WEEK OF 67,235 Aa2/AA-/AA+ CITY AND COUNTY OF DENVER, COLORADO 12/03 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2012D ***************TAXABLE************* MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver Day of Sale: 12/04 OKLAHOMA COUNTY FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 66,050 NR/NR/ REVENUE AND REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 12/03 SERIES 2012 EPWORTH VILLA MGR: Ziegler, Chicago Day of Sale: 12/06 DEVELOPMENT FINANCE BOARD WEEK OF 55,735 /A/ INDEPENDENCE REVENUE BONDS 12/03 SERIES 2012F MISSOURI MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 12/03 CITY OF CINCINNATI, OHIO WEEK OF 51,875 Aa1/AA+/ SERIES 2012 D, E & F 12/03 MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2013-2037 CITY OF MIAMI, FLORIDA WEEK OF 50,000 A3/NR/BB+ LIMITED OFFERING 144A QIB 12/03 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF WEEK OF 45,935 A2/A+/ SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY 12/03 HOUSING AND AUXILIARY FACILITIES SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012B SERIES 2012B-1 (TAX-EXEMPT) SERIES 2012B-2 (QUALIFIED ENERGY CONSERVATION BONDS-TAXABLE) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York IOWA FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 42,010 A2/A+/NR HEALTH FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS 12/03 SERIES 2012 (MERCY MEDICAL CENTER PROJECT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago SERIAL: 2013-2033 Day of Sale: 12/04 WEST VIRGINIA WATER DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 40,330 Aa3// AUTHORITY 12/03 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2040 Day of Sale: 12/04 VALDEZ ALASKA 2012 WEEK OF 39,000 /AA-/ UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 12/03 SCHOOL BONDS MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland SERIAL: 2013-2032 Day of Sale: 12/04 NEW HAMPSHIRE HEALTH & EDUCATION WEEK OF 36,375 Baa1/BBB+/NR FACILITIES AUTHORITY CATHOLIC 12/03 MEDICAL CENTER ISSUE REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago SERIAL: 2013-2027 TERM: 2032 Day of Sale: 12/05 ORANGE COUNTY FUNDING CORPORATION WEEK OF 34,565 // NEW YORK, 12/03 MOUNT SAINT MARY COLLEGE PROJECT CONSISTING OF: $19,785M SERIES 2012A $14,780M SERIES 2012B MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 12/05 LEHIGH UTILITY SYSTEM REVENUE WEEK OF 31,840 A2/A/A REFUNDING BONDS, FLORIDA 12/03 EXP/EXP/EXP FGUA REVENUE REFUNDING MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte Day of Sale: 12/06 EAGLE RIVER WATER AND SANITATION WEEK OF 30,000 // DISTRICT 12/03 COLORADO MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 12/06 LAFAYETTE PARISH SCHOOL BOARD, WEEK OF 30,000 Aa2/AA-/ LOUISIANA 12/03 LIMITED TAX REVENUE BONDS MGR: Raymond James|Morgan Keegan St. Petersburg SERIAL: 2014-2032 Day of Sale: 12/05 HAWAII HOUSING FINANCE AND WEEK OF 28,000 /AA+/ DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION HALEKAUWILA 12/03 PLACE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2015 Day of Sale: 12/06 PENN-DELCO SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 27,550 /AA/ PENNSYLVANIA 12/03 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2013-2038 Day of Sale: 12/03 WEST VIRGINIA WATER DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 26,490 Aa3// AUTHORITY 12/03 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2012A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2033 Day of Sale: 12/04 IOWA FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 25,000 Aaa// SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE REVENUE 12/03 BONDS 2013 SERIES 1 (MBS PASS- THROUGH PROGRAM) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago TERM: 2043 Day of Sale: 12/05 RANCHO CORDOVA COMMUNITIES WEEK OF 24,650 // FACILITIES DISTRICT 12/03 SERIES 2003-1 SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING BONDS CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 12/04 LAKE REGIONAL HEALTH SYSTEM, WEEK OF 23,135 /BBB+/ MISSOURI 12/03 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2013-2022 TERM: 2027, 2034 Day of Sale: 12/06 LOCAL GOVERNMENT INFRASTRUCTURE WEEK OF 21,925 Aa1// BONDS 12/03 MARYLAND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION $15,015M (SENIOR OBLIGATIONS) SERIES 2012 B-1 $ 6,910M (SUBORDINATE OBLIGATIONS) SERIES 2012 B-2 MGR: M&T Securities, Inc., Baltimore REMARK: PRICING: ROP TUESDAY, DECEMBER 4TH INSTITUTIONAL: WEDNESDAY DEC. 5TH GARFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. RE-2, WEEK OF 21,025 Aa2/AA-/ COLORADO 12/03 $ 9,800M GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING SERIES 2013A (BANK QUAL) $11,225M GENERAL OBLIGATION, SERIES 2013B (TAXABLE) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2013-2027 BERKS COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 20,500 Aa1// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 12/03 SERIES OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2033 Day of Sale: 12/04 GOLDEN GATE UTILITY SYSTEM, FLORIDA WEEK OF 19,710 A3/A/ FGUA REVENUE REFUNDING 12/03 EXP/ / MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte TRAVIS COUNTY TEXAS CULTURAL WEEK OF 18,000 NR/BB+/ EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES CORP 12/03 WAYSIDE SCHOOLS MGR: Ziegler, Chicago Day of Sale: 12/05 CONEJO VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 17,500 // DISTRICT 12/03 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 12/04 NORTHAMPTON BOROUGH, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 17,260 // MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY WATER REVENUE 12/03 MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2014-2029 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. Day of Sale: 11/06 WYOMING STATE LOAN AND INVESTMENT WEEK OF 16,125 /AA+/ BOARD 12/03 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 12/04 GRAND PRAIRIE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 15,385 /AAA/AAA DISTRICT, TEXAS 12/03 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James|Morgan Keegan St. Petersburg SERIAL: 2013-2030 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATINGS: AA-/AA Day of Sale: 12/05 CENTRAL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 13,250 // GENERAL OBLIGATION ELECTION OF 2008 12/03 SERIES 2012B CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 12/04 LEAVENWORTH COUNTY GENERAL WEEK OF 12,500 // OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 12/03 SERIES 2012 KANSAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2018 Day of Sale: 12/06 NEW BRAUNFELS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 11,765 NAF/AA/AA DISTRICT (COMAL AND GUADALUPE 12/03 COUNTIES, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012 A MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2014-2020 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM MONMOUTH COUNTY IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 11,270 Aaa/AAA/AAA AUTHORITY, NEW JERSEY 12/03 GOVERNMENTAL POOLED LOAN REVENUE BONDS MGR: Raymond James|Morgan Keegan St. Petersburg SERIAL: 2013-2032 Day of Sale: 12/04 NORTH CAROLINA AGRICULTURAL AND WEEK OF 10,240 A1// TECHNICAL STATE UNIVERSITY REVENUE 12/03 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2014-2031 TERM: 2037 COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 10,000 /AA-/ SCHOOL DISTRICT # 167 12/03 BROOKWOOD SCHOOL GENERAL OBLIGATION MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 12/06 HOUSING AUTHORITY OF SNOHOMISH WEEK OF 10,000 /AA/ COUNTY REFUNDING REVENUE 12/03 EDMONDS HIGHLANDS PROJECT MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2013-2022 TERM: 2027, 2032, 2037, 2041 Day of Sale: 12/05 DERRY AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,000 // WEST MORELAND COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 12/03 SERIES 2013 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 12/05 VINTON-SHELLSBURG COMMUNITY SCHOOL WEEK OF 10,000 /A+/ DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 12/03 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012 IOWA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis TERM: 2025 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 12/05 BENTWORTH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,995 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 12/03 SERIES 2012 PENNSYLVANIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 12/03 IMPERIAL CCD TRANS WEEK OF 9,800 /SP-2/ CALIFORNIA 12/03 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis TERM: 2013 Day of Sale: 12/03 BARBERS HILLS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,565 Aa3/AA/ DISTRICT REFUNDING, TEXAS 12/03 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM COWLEY COUNTY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,500 // DISTRICT #470 12/03 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012 KANSAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2019-2027 Day of Sale: 12/06 PALMDALE LEASE REVENUE BONDS WEEK OF 9,200 A3/A/ SERIES 2012 12/03 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 12/04 STATE OF OHIO WEEK OF 9,090 /AA+/ ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT REVENUE BONDS 12/03 SERIES 2012-9 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 12/06 CITY OF ASPEN, COLORADO WEEK OF 9,065 Aa2// PARKS AND OPEN SPACE SALES TAX 12/03 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 ****************BANK QUALIFIED***** MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2016-2025 Day of Sale: 12/03 TEMPLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,655 // TEXAS 12/03 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Underlying Aa3/AA- Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 12/04 MOGADORE LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,220 // IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS 12/03 SERIES 2012 OHIO MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 12/05 ALMONT COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 8,020 /AA-/ 2013 REFUNDING TAXABLE COUNTIES OF 12/03 LAPEER, ST. CLAIR, MACOMB & OAKLAND MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: QSBLF NORTHWEST HARRIS MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 7,775 /BBB+/ DISTRICT NO 32, TEXAS UNLIMITED 12/03 TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION SERIES 2013 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2029 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. MINNEAPOLIS HOUSING REVENUE WEEK OF 7,500 Aaa/NR/ APARTMENTS 12/03 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis TERM: 2014 Day of Sale: 12/06 SEDALIA, MISSOURI WEEK OF 7,465 // CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 12/03 $6,316M - SERIES A BANK QUALIFIED $1,150M - SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 12/05 DAYTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 7,455 /AAA/ TEXAS 12/03 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012 ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Raymond James|Morgan Keegan St. Petersburg SERIAL: 2014-2017 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 12/05 CATASAUQUA AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,305 /A+/ LEHIGH AND NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES 12/03 PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2013 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2022 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. Day of Sale: 12/06 AFFTON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS #101 WEEK OF 7,225 /A+/ MISSOURI ST. LOUIS COUNTY LEASE 12/03 PARTICIPATION CERTIFICATES EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES IMPROVEMENT MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis HASTINGS SCHOOL DISTRICT, NEBRASKA WEEK OF 6,995 Aa3// GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 12/03 SERIESJ 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2031 LAWTON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS WEEK OF 6,975 /AA-/ MICHIGAN 12/03 SERIES 2013 REFUNDING BONDS TAXABLE COUNTIES OF VAN BUREN & KALAMAZOO MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: QSBLF Day of Sale: 12/05 TOWN OF BETHLEHEM WEEK OF 6,895 /AA/ ALBANY COUNTY, NEW YORK 12/03 GENERAL OBLIGATION WATER SYSTEM REFUNDING BONDS SUBJECT TO AMT MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 12/03 HARRIS COUNTY MUD #26, TEXAS WEEK OF 6,800 // UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, 12/03 SERIES 2012 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: Underlying A- Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 12/06 FORT BEND COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 6,575 NAF/A-/NAF DISTRICT NO. 25 (FORT BEND COUNTY 12/03 TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2013-2030 BOROUGH OF AMBRIDGE WATER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 6,500 // BEAVER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 12/03 WATER REVENUE BONDS SERIES OF 2012 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 12/04 WEST ALLEGHENY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,350 Aa3// ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 12/03 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2013 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2024 Day of Sale: 12/05 ISLAND TREE UNION FREE SCHOOL WEEK OF 6,195 // DISTRICT 12/03 NEW YORK SERIES 2012 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 12/06 LIVERPOOL, NEW YORK WEEK OF 5,800 Aa3/AA-/ SCHOOL DISTRICT 12/03 MGR: Raymond James|Morgan Keegan St. Petersburg SERIAL: 2013-2019 Day of Sale: 12/04 BANGOR AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,350 /AA-/A+ PENNSYLVANIA 12/03 MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2013-2026 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. CITY OF WILKES-BARRE, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 5,065 /A-/ 12/03 MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2013-2025 LEWIS & CLARK COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 4,535 /AA/ #536, ILLINOIS REFUNDING COUNTYS OF 12/03 MADISON, JERSEY MACOUPIN, CALHOUN MORGAN, SCOTT & GREENE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis HARRIS COUNTY MUD #370, TEXAS WEEK OF 4,530 // UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, 12/03 SERIES 2012 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: Underlying A Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 12/05 MT. LEBANON, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 4,525 Aa1// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 12/03 ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Boenning; Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2014-2025 Day of Sale: 12/05 CITY OF MANSFIELD, TEXAS WEEK OF 4,500 // TARRANT, JOHNSON AND ELLIS COUNTIES 12/03 TEXAS GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, TAX EXEMPT SERIES 2013 MGR: Frost Bank, San Antonio SERIAL: 2014-2025 Day of Sale: 12/06 HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,500 // DELAWARE COUNTY PENNSYLVANIA 12/03 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2013 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 12/06 KEYSTONE LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,334 Aa3// MISSOURI 12/03 SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 12/05 PARKSIDE AT MAYFIELD RANCH WEEK OF 4,050 Baa3// MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT, TEXAS 12/03 REFUNDING BONDS, S12A MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2034 Day of Sale: 12/05 POWER POOL ELECTRIC UTILITY REVENUE WEEK OF 4,000 Baa1/NR/ BONDS 12/03 NESHAP SERIES 2012B KANSAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 12/05 DILLON WATER AND SEWER REVENUE WEEK OF 3,600 // REFUNDING BONDS 12/03 SERIES 2012 MONTANA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2022 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 12/04 CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP WEEK OF 3,530 A2// PENNSYLVANIA 12/03 MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2014-2046 CITY OF MANSFIELD, TEXAS WEEK OF 3,245 // GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL REFUNDING 12/03 BONDS ***TAXABLE*** MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: Underlying Aa2/AA Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 12/03 CITY OF CANNON BEACH, OREGON WEEK OF 2,970 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 12/03 MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2013-2025 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 12/05 PEN ARGYL MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY WEEK OF 2,910 /A/ NORTHAMPTON COUNTY PENNSYLVANIA 12/03 GUARANTEED SEWER REVENUE BONDS SERIES A OF 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2038 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE Day of Sale: 12/03 JEFFERSON COUNTY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 2,775 // DISTRICT #338 12/03 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012 KANSAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2028 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 12/06 CLINTON REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF WEEK OF 1,650 // PARTICIPATION 12/03 SERIES 2012 MISSOURI MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2016 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 12/04 POWER POOL TAXABLE ELECTRIC UTILITY WEEK OF 1,400 Baa1/NR/ KANSAS 12/03 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 12/05 WAMEGO ELECTRIC SYSTEM REVENUE WEEK OF 1,140 NR/A/ BONDS 12/03 SERIES 2012 KANSAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2022 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 12/04 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 7,227,234 (in 000's)