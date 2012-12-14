BRIEF-Isoenergy says not proceeding with private placement
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
Dec 14 (Reuters) -docid=PR_262218&WT.mc_id=NLTITLE_YYYYMMDD_PR_262218
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------