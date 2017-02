IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ------------ ENTERGY ARKANSAS INC. WEEK OF 99,700 A3/A-/ $45MM INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, ARKANSAS 12/31 $54,700M JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANASA POLLUTION CONTROL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS ENTERGY ARKANSAS INC PROJECT SERIES 2013 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York HOLLISTER, MISSOURI WEEK OF 5,970 // REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF 12/31 PARTICIPATION 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 01/03 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 105,670 (in 000's)