*=BANK QUALIFIED RATING BIDDING MDY/S&P/FITCH ($MIL) ISSUER DEADLINE (EST) [Jan. 11] A1 *3.00 Monroe County, MS, GO 12:00 PM [Jan. 14] AA *9.40 Lake Mills Area SD, WI, GO 10:30 AM *3.63 Basehor, KS, GO 11:00 AM Aa2 *9.99 Menomonee Falls SD, WI, GO 11:00 AM *2.72 Milton SD, WI, GO 11:00 AM Aa3 2.86 Edgerton SD, WI, GO 11:30 AM A *3.26 Eudora, KS, GO 11:30 AM Aa3 *3.10 Goodlettsville, TN, GO 11:30 AM A *2.20 Fallbrook Util Dt, TX, GO 12:00 PM *1.92 Hesston, KS, GO 12:00 PM *5.21 Kingsville, TX, GO 12:00 PM *1.28 Kingsville, TX, GO 12:00 PM *2.71 McKenzie Co Pub SD #1, ND, GO 12:00 PM A+ *4.79 Rhinelander, WI, GO 12:00 PM A2 1.77 Tonganoxie, KS, GO 12:00 PM A2 *6.55 Tonganoxie, KS, GO 12:00 PM *1.33 Waterford Vlg, WI, GO 12:00 PM *9.75 Perkiomen Vly SD, PA, GO 11:15 AM *1.33 Colfax Vlg, WI, GO 01:00 PM A *3.13 Lebanon SD, PA, GO 12:15 PM A *6.76 Mount Ayr Comm SD, IA, GO 02:00 PM *2.21 Fremont Public Schs, MI, GO 01:30 PM [Jan. 15] A3 15.89 Nye Co SD, NV, GO 11:30 AM A+ *4.28 Yountville Fin Auth, CA, RE 12:00 PM AA- *4.69 Copperas Cove, TX, GO 10:30 AM AA- *2.63 Copperas Cove, TX, GO 10:30 AM *1.89 Columbus, WI, GO 11:00 AM *6.71 Coon Rapids, MN, GO 11:00 AM AA+ *1.57 Orchard Farm SD #5, MO, GO 11:00 AM MIG1 SP-1+ 4.44 Wichita, KS 11:00 AM MIG1 SP-1+ 63.23 Wichita, KS 11:00 AM MIG1 SP-1+ 15.07 Wichita, KS 11:00 AM Aa1 AA+ 9.80 Wichita, KS, GO 11:00 AM Aa1 AA+ 3.65 Wichita, KS, GO 11:00 AM AAA 43.13 Hennepin County, MN, GO 11:30 AM AAA 7.30 Hennepin County, MN, GO 11:30 AM Aa2 AA 4.68 Worcester County, MD, GO 10:30 AM *9.23 Adair Co SD Fin Corp, KY, RE 11:00 AM *8.58 Brookfield (Town), CT 11:00 AM A *9.00 Clay Center, KS, GO 12:00 PM *9.86 Elk River Econ Dev Auth, MN, GO 12:00 PM A+ *2.00 Madison Cons Schs, IN, GO 11:00 AM AA+ *3.04 Mountain Lakes Borough, NJ, GO 11:00 AM 2.04 New Rochelle CSD, NY 11:00 AM *6.69 Pittsfield, MA 11:00 AM 2.60 Pittsfield, MA 11:00 AM *2.80 Point Aquarius MUD, TX, GO 12:00 PM *4.60 Swampscott (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM Aa2 *3.91 Swampscott (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM *3.84 Vance Co Wtr Dt, NC 11:00 AM Aaa 90.00 Virginia Hsg Dev Auth, VA, RE 11:00 AM Aa2 AA 9.63 Worcester County, MD, GO 11:00 AM A+ *2.88 Cumru Twp, PA, GO 11:15 AM 12.00 Binghamton CSD, NY 11:30 AM 7.20 Binghamton CSD, NY 11:30 AM *1.22 Hopkins Co SD Fin Corp, KY, RE 11:30 AM 10.98 Princeton BOE, NJ, GO 11:45 AM *9.00 Rosenberg, TX, GO 03:00 PM [Jan. 16] AA+ 26.73 Los Altos SD, CA, GO 12:30 PM 26.20 Crosby ISD, TX, GO 11:00 AM *1.00 Jamestown, NY 10:30 AM *9.20 Lovejoy ISD, TX, GO 11:30 AM 4.00 Ayer Shirley Reg SD, MA 11:00 AM *1.72 Cresco, IA, GO 12:00 PM *1.27 Deptford Twp, NJ 11:00 AM *2.53 Floral Park Vlg, NY, GO 11:00 AM *3.60 Garden City UFSD, NY, GO 11:00 AM 1.87 Niagara County, NY, GO 11:00 AM 250.00 North Carolina, NC, RE 11:00 AM 12.27 Orangeburg Co Cons SD #4, SC, GO 11:00 AM 30.00 Quincy, MA 11:00 AM *2.50 Colts Neck Twp, NJ 11:30 AM *5.90 Ilion Ctrl SD, NY 11:30 AM *4.94 Russell Co SD Fin Corp, KY, RE 11:30 AM *1.35 Leeds Pub SD #6, ND, GO 01:00 PM *3.52 Montezuma Comm SD, IA, RE 01:00 PM [Jan. 17] 9.33 Hinsdale Comm SD #181, IL, GO 11:00 AM A+ *5.00 San Augustine ISD, TX, GO 11:00 AM 54.37 Frederick, MD, GO 10:30 AM A+ *4.10 Broadview Pub Lib Dist, IL, GO 12:00 PM 10.50 Franklin Co SD Fin Corp, KY, RE 11:00 AM 21.00 Greenwich (Town), CT, GO 11:00 AM SP-1+ *4.00 Streetsboro, OH 11:00 AM 9.00 Westchester Co BOCES, NY 11:00 AM 55.00 Greenwich (Town), CT 11:30 AM Aa2 34.45 S Orange Vlg Twp, NJ, GO 11:45 AM *1.00 Shasla Pub Util Dt, TX, GO 01:00 PM Aa3 *7.36 Western SD, MI, GO 01:30 PM [Jan. 18] 27.00 Greater Southern Tier BOCES, NY 11:00 AM [Jan. 22] 11.00 Eden Prairie ISD #272, MN, GO 11:00 AM 14.26 Jackson County, MN, GO 11:00 AM *7.00 Pierce County, WI, GO 11:30 AM *3.19 Bel Aire, KS, GO 12:00 PM *5.97 Hastings, MN, GO 12:30 PM *2.41 Harris Co MUD #172, TX, GO 03:00 PM [Jan. 23] 700.00 Washington, WA, GO 12:00 AM 300.00 Washington, WA, GO 12:00 AM 47.19 Ctrl Lake Co Jt Action Wtr Agy, IL 11:00 AM 5.35 Lake Land Comm Coll Dt #517, IL 11:00 AM 4.14 Rochester, MN, RE 11:00 AM 16.85 Woodbury, MN, GO 11:00 AM 6.59 Woodbury, MN, GO 11:00 AM [Jan. 24] *1.48 Branchville Borough, NJ 11:00 AM 24.36 Lee's Summit, MO, GO 12:00 PM 15.19 Lee's Summit, MO, GO 12:00 PM [Jan. 28] *8.06 Mankato, MN, GO 11:00 AM *2.45 Nevis ISD #308, MN, GO 11:00 AM 18.90 Bemidji ISD #31, MN, GO 11:30 AM *5.81 Ladysmith SD, WI, GO 12:00 PM [Jan. 29] AA+ 24.68 Fairfax Co Redev & Hsg Auth, VA, GO 11:00 AM [Jan. 30] 16.93 St Paul Port Auth, MN, GO 12:00 PM [Feb. 04] *5.53 Jordan, MN, GO 11:00 AM