Morgan Securities LLC, New York JOBS OHIO BEVERAGE SYSTEM STATEWIDE WEEK OF 423,000 A2/AA/ SENIOR LIEN LIQUOR PROFITS REVENUE 01/21 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2015-2023 TERM: 2038 Day of Sale: 01/23 ADVENTIST HEALTH SYSTEM, WEEK OF 334,610 // CALIFORNIA 01/21 CONSISTING OF: $284,610M CALIFORNIA HEALTH FACILITIES REVENUE $ 50,000M CORPORATE BULLET MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York REMARK: RATINGS: A/A CORPORATE PIECE DONE THROUGH WFSLLC ROP 01/23 Day of Sale: 01/24 HOUSTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 301,470 // (HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS) 01/21 CONSISTING OF: $204,230M LIMITED TAX SCHOOLHOUSE AND REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013A $ 97,240M LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013C MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: RATING: 2013A (PSF) AAA/AAA/NR 2013C (NON-PSF) AAA/AA+/NR LOUISIANA BOND COMMISSION WEEK OF 250,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- STATE HIGHWAY IMPROVEMENT FUND 01/21 REVENUE BONDS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 01/23 NEW JERSEY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 188,865 A1/A+/ AUTHORITY 01/21 SCHOOL FACILITIES CONSTRUCTION REFUNDING BOND AND NOTES MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 01/23 HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY INDUSTRIAL WEEK OF 162,025 A3/NR/A- DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (FLORIDA) 01/21 HOSPITAL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York STATE OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH AND WEEK OF 150,000 Aaa/AAA/ EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES AUTHORITY 01/21 REVENUE BONDS, YALE UNIVERSITY SERIES 2010A-3 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 01/23 NORTH ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 149,000 Aa1/AA/ COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT 01/21 TAXABLE MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2023 Day of Sale: 01/25 MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WISCONSIN WEEK OF 139,380 Aa2/AA/AA+ TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION PENSION 01/21 PROMISSORY NOTES, SERIES 2013 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York JEA WEEK OF 107,690 Aa2/AA-/AA ELECTRIC SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS, 01/21 SERIES THREE 2013A ELECTRIC SYSTEM SUBORDINATE REVENUE BONDS, 2013 SERIES B MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York REMARK: ROP: 01/23/2013 Day of Sale: 01/24 MAINE STATE HOUSING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 106,000 Aa1/AA+/ MORTGAGE PURCHASE BONDS 01/21 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP 1/22/2013 Day of Sale: 01/23 THE PLAZA METROPOLITIAN DISTRICT WEEK OF 100,920 NR/NR/NR NO. 1, COLORADO 01/21 REVENUE MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2040 STRONGSVILLE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 81,000 // OHIO 01/21 SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis CALIFORNIA STATEWIDE COMMUNITIES WEEK OF 71,660 // DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 01/21 REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013A, B1-B3 AMERICAN BAPTIST HOMES OF THE WEST MGR: Ziegler, Chicago REMARK: S&P - BBB (negative) Fitch - BBB+ (stable) Day of Sale: 01/24 BREVARD COUNTY HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 66,425 A3/A-/ AUTHORITY, FLORIDA 01/21 HEALTH FACILITIES REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013A (HEALTH FIRST, INC. PROJECT) MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 01/24 ST. JOHNS COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 57,745 Aa2/AA-/ WATER & SEWER 01/21 REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 A AND B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 01/23 COUNTY OF WINNEAGO, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 52,145 Aa3// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 01/21 EXP/ / MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York REMARK: SERIALS/TERMS Day of Sale: 01/24 BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 48,990 NR/AA-/AA OF OKLAHOMA 01/21 GENERAL REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013B MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 01/24 CITY OF WACO, TEXAS WEEK OF 47,610 Aa2/AA/ LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND 01/21 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2036 NEW HAMPSHIRE HEALTH AND WEEK OF 45,000 A2/NR/A EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES AUTHORITY 01/21 REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013A CONCORD HYOSPTIAL ISSUE MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago TERM: 2032, 2037, 2043 Day of Sale: 01/24 MEDINA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO WEEK OF 45,000 // TAXABLE REFUNDING BONDS, 01/21 SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis TEXAS WATER DEVELOPMENT BOARD WEEK OF 41,325 Aaa/AA+/AAA STATE OF TEXAS 01/21 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS WATER FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE BONDS, SERIES 2013A MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2032 Day of Sale: 01/23 TOMPKINS COUNTY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 40,835 // CORPORATION, NEW YORK 01/21 TOMPKINS CORTLAND COMMUNITY COLLEGE FOUNDATIONS, INC. PROJECT CONSISTING OF: TAX-EXEMPT REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013A TAXABLE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013B MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 01/24 OREGON CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT 62, WEEK OF 39,105 // OREGON 01/21 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland REMARK: Due: 6/15/13-20 Day of Sale: 01/23 INDIANA FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 37,000 // HEALTH FACILITY ANTICIPATION NOTES 01/21 SERIES 2013A CAMERON MEMORIAL COMMUNITY HOSPITAL MGR: Lancaster Pollard & Co., Columbus Day of Sale: 01/24 VILLAGE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 36,000 /A/ DISTRICT NO.5, FLORIDA 01/21 SPECIAL ASSESSMENT REVENUE REFUNDING PHASE I & PHASE II MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2023 TERM: 2028, 2033, 2034 Day of Sale: 01/24 CALIFORNIA SCHOOL CASH RESERVE 2012 WEEK OF 27,000 // SERIES T 01/21 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 01/22 CALIFORNIA SCHOOL CASH RESERVE 2012 WEEK OF 27,000 // SERIES U 01/21 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 01/22 COLUMBUS REGIONAL HEALTHCARE WEEK OF 24,620 /BBB/ SYSTEM, NORTH CAROLINA 01/21 NORTH CAROLINA MEDICAL CARE COMMISSION MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: SERIALS AND TERMS Day of Sale: 01/24 LAKE COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD, FLORIDA WEEK OF 17,000 /A/A+ CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 01/21 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2017-2029 Day of Sale: 01/23 CITY OF LEWISVILLE, TEXAS WEEK OF 15,455 // COMBINATION CONTRACT REVENUE & 01/21 SPECIAL ASSESSMENT REFUNDING (CASTLE HILLS PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT NO. 2 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2028 REMARK: /AA-/(/BBB+/) AGM Day of Sale: 01/24 PARISHWIDE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF WEEK OF 15,285 /AA-/ CADDO PARISH, LOUISIANNA 01/21 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS ********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2030 Day of Sale: 01/23 GROTON, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 15,225 MIG 1/SP-1+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BANS TAXABLE 01/21 SERIES 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013 Day of Sale: 01/22 CASCADE SCHOOL DISTRICT 5, ORGEGON WEEK OF 14,245 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 01/21 MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland REMARK: Due: 6/15/13-26 Day of Sale: 01/24 GLENDALE COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 13,995 Aa2/AA-/ LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA 01/21 2002 ELECTION GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 2013 SERIES F MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 01/23 CITY OF WACO, TEXAS WEEK OF 12,665 Aa2/AA/ CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION 01/21 LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2033 SOUTH TEXAS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 11,500 A// DISTRICT, TEXAS 01/21 EXP/ / LEASE REVENUE BONDS MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2032 Day of Sale: 01/22 WESTMINSTER, COLORADO WEEK OF 10,885 NR/AA-/ REFUNDING CERTIFICATE OF 01/21 PARTICIPATION SERIES 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2025 Day of Sale: 01/24 ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 10,000 // UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 01/21 2010 ELECTION MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 01/24 ADAMS COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT #50, WEEK OF 10,000 Aa2/AA-/ COLORADO 01/21 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDINGS BONDS BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver Day of Sale: 01/23 PAJARO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 9,800 // UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 01/21 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 01/24 FERGUSON, MISSOURI WEEK OF 9,085 A1// CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 01/21 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis PENN TOWNSHIP WEEK OF 9,010 /AA-/ LANCASTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 01/21 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2028 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 01/23 STATE PUBLIC SCHOOL BUILDING WEEK OF 8,930 /A/ AUTHORITY, PENNSYLVANIA 01/21 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2037 REMARK: *** NON-BANK QUALIFIED *** Day of Sale: 01/24 BRAZORIA COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 8,310 /BBB+/ DISTRICT NO. 18, TEXAS 01/21 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS **************BANK QUALIFIED******* MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. LUBBOCK COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 7,605 /AA/ LIMITED TAX NOTES 01/21 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2020 Day of Sale: 01/24 FARMERSVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 7,370 Aaa// DISTRICT, TEXAS 01/21 UNLIMITED TAX R5EFUNDING BONDS ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2030 REMARK: (A1) Day of Sale: 01/23 DOVER AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,715 A1// YORK COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 01/21 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2018 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 01/22 FORT BEND COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 5,300 /BBB/ DISTRICT #116,TEXAS 01/21 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 01/23 NORWAY-VULCAN AREA SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 5,220 Aa2// MICHIGAN 01/21 SCHOOL BUILDING & SITE & REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: QSBLF BRAZORIA COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 5,095 /A/ DISTRICT NO. 6, TEXAS 01/21 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, S13 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2022 Day of Sale: 01/22 LUBBOCK COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 5,085 Aa1/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 01/21 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2026 Day of Sale: 01/24 NORTHEASTERN SCHUYLKILL JOINT WEEK OF 4,700 // MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY 01/21 SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2040 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 01/24 RIDLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,450 // DELAWARE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 01/21 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2027 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 01/22 METROPOLITAN SCHOOL DISTRICT OF WEEK OF 4,410 // STUEBEN COUNTY,INDIANA 01/21 TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION PENSION REFUNDING 2013 BONDS MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2013-2023 REMARK: S&P: AA+/A Day of Sale: 01/22 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 4,370 Baa1// DISTRICT #148, TEXAS 01/21 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 01/24 CALIFORNIA STATEWIDE COMMUNITIES WEEK OF 4,300 Aaa/NR/NR DEVELOPMENT AUTHIORITY 01/21 MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS 2013 SERIES A-1 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago TERM: 2023, 2030 Day of Sale: 01/23 CITY OF SPRINGVILLE, ALABAMA WEEK OF 4,015 /AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION WARRANTS 01/21 **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis Day of Sale: 01/23 SAINT THOMAS TOWNSHIP MUNICIPAL WEEK OF 3,760 /A/ AUTHORITY 01/21 FRANKLIN COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA GUARANTEED SEWER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2044 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 01/23 CITY OF DECATUR, TEXAS WEEK OF 3,450 A1// TAX AND WATERWORKS AND SEWER 01/21 SYSTEM REVENUE ********BANK QUALIFIED************ MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2024 WILLIAMSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 3,115 /A+/ COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT 01/21 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2013-2017 Day of Sale: 01/23 BOROUGH OF PARK RIDGE WEEK OF 3,050 // BERGEN COUNTY, NEW JERSEY 01/21 GENERAL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 *************BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 01/24 WILLIAMSON WWSID #3, TEXAS WEEK OF 2,565 A3// UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, 01/21 SERIES 2013 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas NORTHEAST TEXAS COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 2,131 /A/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 01/21 LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2024-2029 Day of Sale: 01/24 NIXA, MISSOURI WEEK OF 1,965 A1// COMBINED WATER & SEWER REFUNDING 01/21 REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2023 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 01/22 NIXA, MISSOURI WEEK OF 1,340 A1// COMBINED REFUNDING 01/21 CERTIFICATE OF PARTICIPATION SERIES 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2025 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 01/22 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 6,609,356 (in 000's)