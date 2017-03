IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- -------------- JOBSOHIO BEVERAGE SYSTEM WEEK OF 1,103,685 A2/AA/NR STATEWIDE SENIOR LIEN LIQUOR 01/28 PROFITS TAXABLE REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York JOBSOHIO BEVERAGE SYSTEM STATEWIDE WEEK OF 423,000 A2/AA/ SENIOR LIEN LIQUOR PROFITS REVENUE 01/28 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2015-2023 TERM: 2028 Day of Sale: 01/30 BAY AREA WATER SUPPLY AND WEEK OF 334,970 Aa3/AA-/NR CONSERVATION AGENCY REVENUE BONDS 01/28 SERIES 2013A/B (TAX EXEMPT/TAXABLE) MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York REMARK: ROP: 1/30/2013 Day of Sale: 01/31 THE METROPOLITIAN GOVERNMENT OF WEEK OF 288,845 Aa1/AA/ NASHVILLE & DAVIDSON COUNTY, 01/28 TENNESSEE GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2015-2027 Day of Sale: 01/29 WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY PROJECTS, WEEK OF 210,000 Aa3/A+/ WEST VIRGINIA 01/28 EXP/EXP/ BOARD OF GOVERNORS REVENUE REFUNDING TAXABE AND TAX EXEMPT MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte MAINE HEALTH & EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 149,710 Baa1/BBB/ FACILITIES AUTHORITY EASTERN MAINE 01/28 MEDICAL CENTER MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2028 TERM: 2033, 2043 Day of Sale: 01/30 CITY OF AUSTIN, TEXAS WEEK OF 143,505 Baa1/A-/BBB+ RENTAL CAR REVENUE 01/28 EXP/EXP/EXP TAXABLE SERIES MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte YALE-NEW HAVEN HOSPITAL, INC. WEEK OF 132,000 Aa3/A+/ TAXABLE BONDS SERIES 2013 01/28 CONNECTICUT MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York SERIAL: 2037-2043 Day of Sale: 01/30 RHODE ISLAND HOUSING AND MORTGAGE WEEK OF 99,280 Aa2// FINANCE CORPORATION 01/28 MULTI-FAMILY DEVELOPMENT BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 1/29 & 1/30 Day of Sale: 01/31 COUNTY OF HAWAII WEEK OF 97,225 Aa2/AA-/AA- GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 01/28 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 1/29/2013 Day of Sale: 01/30 BEXAR COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 92,000 Aaa/AA+/AAA COMBINATION TAX AND REVENUE 01/28 EXP/EXP/EXP CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION, SERIES 2013 MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland Day of Sale: 01/31 PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA WATER WEEK OF 74,830 Aaa/AAA/AAA AND SEWER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 01/28 SERIES 2013 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York TAMPA BAY WATER WEEK OF 70,000 Aa2/AA+/AA+ UTILITY SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS 01/28 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 01/31 STATE OF ARIZONA DEPARTMENT OF WEEK OF 67,760 A1/A+/ ADMINISTRATION 01/28 REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 01/29 MASSACHUSETTS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 60,000 A2/A/ AGENCY REVENUE - SOUTHCOAST HEALTH 01/28 SYSTEM MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2022 TERM: 2027, 2033, 2043 Day of Sale: 01/29 PUEBLO COUNTY, COLORADO WEEK OF 59,540 Aa2// SCHOOL DISTRICT #70 01/28 GENERAL OBLIGATION SERIES 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2032 Day of Sale: 01/29 COLORADO WATER RESOURCES AND POWER WEEK OF 57,680 Aaa/AAA/AAA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY CLEAN WATER 01/28 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS 2013 SERIES A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York STATE OF OHIO HIGHER EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 54,575 A2/A/ FACILITY REVENUE BONDS 01/28 UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON 2013 PROJECT MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York STATE OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH AND WEEK OF 43,090 Aa3/A+/ EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES AUTHORITY 01/28 REVENUE BONDS YALE-NEW HAVEN HOSPITAL ISSUE, SERIES N MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York SERIAL: 2019-2033 TERM: 2036, 2048 Day of Sale: 01/30 MASSACHUSETTS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 42,690 A2/A/ AGENCY MASSACHUSETTS COLLEGE OF 01/28 PHARMACY & HEALTH SCIENCES ISSUE MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2028 TERM: 2032, 2035 Day of Sale: 01/29 CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 41,615 A1/AA/NR LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 01/28 REFUNDING BONDS 2013 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SHELBY COUNTY HEALTH, EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 40,000 NR/NR/NR AND HOUSING FACILITY BOARD, 01/28 TENNESSEE INDEX FLOATING RATE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (TREZEVANT MANOR PROJECT) MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Richmond CALIFORNIA MUNICIPAL FINANCE WEEK OF 38,710 NR/A-/ AUTHORITY INSURED REVENUE HEALTH 01/28 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2042 Day of Sale: 01/30 FORT ZUMWALT R-11 SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 38,403 // MISSOURI 01/28 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS CONSISTING OF: $32,683M - SERIES A $ 5,720M - SERIES B TAXABLE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: AA3//(MO DIRECT DEPOSIT PROGRAM) WISCONSIN HEALTH AND EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 38,000 Ba1// FACILITIES AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 01/28 SERIES 2013A SAUK-PRAIRIE MEMORIAL HOSPITAL INC. MGR: Lancaster Pollard & Co., Columbus REMARK: DUE DATE: TERMS OUT 35 YEARS Day of Sale: 01/31 AVON LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO WEEK OF 37,000 // SCHOOL FACILITIES IMPROVEMENT BONDS 01/28 SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI WEEK OF 34,990 // SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE BOARD OF THE 01/28 TRANSITIONAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, REFUNDING BONDS CONSISTING OF: $14,870M - SERIES A $20,120M - SERIES B (TAXABLE) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: /AA+/ (MO DIRECT DEPOSIT PROGRAM) COLORADO WATER RESOURCES AND POWER WEEK OF 34,080 Aaa/AAA/AAA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY DRINKING 01/28 WATER REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS 2013 SERIES A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York TEXAS STATE AFFORDABLE HOUSING WEEK OF 32,000 // CORPORATION SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE 01/28 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS TAXABLE MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis TERM: 2041 Day of Sale: 01/31 WORTHINGTON CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 30,000 // OHIO 01/28 SCHOOL FACILITIES CONSTRUCTION AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2013 A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis DOUGLAS COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. WEEK OF 28,800 Aa1//AA+ RE-1, COLORADO 01/28 GENERAL OBLIGATION MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2028 RAMAPO LOCAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 25,000 A1// CORPORATION, NEW YORK TAXABLE/ 01/28 TAX EXEMPT MGR: Jefferies & Company, Inc., New York Day of Sale: 01/31 MONTGOMERY COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 24,235 /AA-/ DISTRICT NO. TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX 01/28 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2030 Day of Sale: 01/29 NORTH SANTIAM SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 22,850 // NO. 29J, OREGON 01/28 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 01/30 SARATOGA COUNTY CAPITAL RESOURCES WEEK OF 22,095 /A/ CORPORATION, NEW YORK THE SARATOGA 01/28 HOSPITAL PROJECT MGR: Jefferies & Company, Inc., New York Day of Sale: 01/30 ALLEGHENY COUNTY HIGHER EDUCATION WEEK OF 22,000 /AA-/ BUILDING AUTHORITY 01/28 CARNEGIE MELLON UNIVERSITY REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 01/29 IOWA HIGHER EDUCTION LOAN AUTHORITY WEEK OF 22,000 /BBB/ UPPER IOWA UNIVERSITY PROJECT 01/28 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 01/31 GOVERNMENT OF GUAM WEEK OF 21,765 /A/A- BUSINESS PRIVILEGE TAX BONDS 01/28 SERIES 2013C MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2019 Day of Sale: 01/31 PAJARO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 20,000 // UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 01/28 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 01/29 THE HEALTH & EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 19,200 NR/NR/ BOARD OF THE CITY OF JOHNSON CITY 01/28 TENNESSEE REVENUE REFUNDIING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2013 APPALACHIAN CHRISTIAN VILLAGE PROJECT MGR: Ziegler, Chicago REMARK: FITCH: BBB- (stable) Day of Sale: 01/31 ST. TAMMANY PARISH WIDE SCHOOL WEEK OF 18,000 /AA/ DISTRICT NO. 12, LOUISIANA 01/28 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2016-2025 Day of Sale: 01/30 CRESWELL SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 40, WEEK OF 17,800 // OREGON 01/28 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS CONSISTING OF: $8,605M SERIES A FEDERALLY TAXABLE $9,195M SERIES B TAX-EXEMPT (BQ) MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland REMARK: SERIES A DUE: 2013-2021 SERIES B DUE: 2013-2027 Day of Sale: 01/29 LYNWOOD, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 16,500 A2/A/ UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 01/28 GENERAL OBLIGATION 2012 ELECTION SERIES 2013A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2038 Day of Sale: 01/30 LYNWOOD, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 13,500 MIG 1/SP-1/ UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 01/28 BANS 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015 Day of Sale: 01/30 JACKSON PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 11,220 // 2013 REFUNDING BONDS 01/28 GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX BONDS TAXABLE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: AA2// (QSBLF) CITY OF MANHATTAN BEACH WEEK OF 10,470 /AA+/ CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 01/28 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 01/31 ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 10,000 Aa2/AA+/ UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 01/28 GENERAL OBLIGATION 2010 ELECTION MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 01/31 HEALTH, EDUCATIONAL AND HOUSING WEEK OF 9,955 NR/NR/NR BOARD OF SHELBY COUNTY, TENNESSEE 01/28 INDEX FLOATING RATE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SUBORDINATED MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis TERM: 2039 Day of Sale: 01/29 ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 8,715 // LONGMEADOW PARKSIDE 01/28 COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT SPECIFIC REVENUE MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 01/31 WASHINGTON COUNTY, KANSAS WEEK OF 8,040 NR// PUBLIC BUILDING COMMISSIONS 01/28 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2042 Day of Sale: 01/31 WASHINGTON COUNTY, KANSAS WEEK OF 8,040 // PUBLIC BUILDING COMMISSION 01/28 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 01/31 DEL VALLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 6,400 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX 01/28 SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2033 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: /AA-/ Day of Sale: 01/31 BRUSHY CREEK MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 6,090 /AA-/ DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING 01/28 BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2028 Day of Sale: 01/30 PAW PAW PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 5,965 // 2013 REFUNDING BONDS 01/28 GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: /AA-/ (QSBLF) CITY OF RUSK, TEXAS WEEK OF 5,955 /A/ CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION LIMITED 01/28 TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2019-2034 REMARK: Bank Qualified HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 5,500 /BBB/ DISTRICT #383 UNLIMITED TAX 01/28 REFUNDING BONDS 2013, TEXAS MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: INSURED Day of Sale: 01/28 GREENHAWE WATER CONTROL IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 5,135 // DISTRICT 2, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX 01/28 REFUNDING BONDS S13 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2030 Day of Sale: 01/31 CROCKETT INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,750 // DISTRICT (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION 01/28 OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN HOUSTON COUNTY) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2037 PLATTSBURGH CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,520 Aa2// CLINTON COUNTY, NEW YORK GENERAL 01/28 OBLIGATIONS SCHOOL DISTRICT REFUNDING BONDS 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 01/30 MONTANA BILLINGS REFUNDING WEEK OF 4,145 /NR/ CERTIFICATE OF PARTICIPATION 01/28 SERIES 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2023 Day of Sale: 01/29 KANSAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT #417 WEEK OF 4,055 NR// MORRIS COUNTY 01/28 GENERAL OBLIGATION CROSSOVER REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2023-2028 Day of Sale: 01/30 MORRIS COUNTY, KANSAS WEEK OF 4,055 // UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT #417 01/28 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 01/30 CINCO MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,345 /A-/ NO. 10, TEXAS 01/28 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2030 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: Bank Qualified TELLURIDE FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT, WEEK OF 3,300 NR/AA/NR COLORADO 01/28 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 01/29 COTTONWOOD CREEK MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 2,395 NR/NR/NR DISTRICT 1, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX 01/28 REFUNDING BONDS S13 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2031 Day of Sale: 01/30 CITY OF RUSK, TEXAS WEEK OF 1,830 /A/ GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX 01/28 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2021 REMARK: Bank Qualified LINDBERGH SCHOOLS WEEK OF 1,355 Aa2// (ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MISSOURI) 01/28 LEASE PARTICIPATION CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 4,398,163 (in 000's)