Feb 6 () - *=BANK QUALIFIED RATING BIDDING MDY/S&P/FITCH ($MIL) ISSUER DEADLINE (EST) [Feb. 06] *2.20 Harris Co MUD #382, TX, GO 11:00 AM 25.00 Iowa BOR, IA, RE 11:00 AM AA *6.63 Gatlinburg, TN, GO 10:30 AM AA 75.27 Univ of Minnesota Regents, MN, GO 11:30 AM AA 14.15 Univ of Minnesota Regents, MN, GO 11:30 AM AA+ *1.20 Albany, MN, GO 12:00 PM A1 *4.64 Cambridge SD, WI, GO 12:00 PM 2.56 Cliffside Pk Borough, NJ 11:00 AM 11.06 Clinton SD #1, AR, GO 12:00 PM SP-1+ 11.10 Dracut (Town), MA 11:00 AM 2.95 Lexington (Town), MA 11:00 AM 48.71 Lexington (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM 14.40 Livingston Twp, NJ 11:00 AM 10.11 South Windsor (Town), CT 11:00 AM MIG1 15.34 Springfield, MA 11:00 AM MIG1 3.20 Springfield, MA 11:00 AM *1.45 Troy, NY 11:00 AM AA+ *9.98 Wayzata ISD #284, MN, RE 12:00 PM Aa2 *3.17 Lower Salford Twp, PA, GO 11:15 AM MIG1 70.00 Corning CSD, NY 11:30 AM A+ 4.60 Canadian Co ISD #34, OK, GO 12:45 PM *2.85 Parkway Util Dt, TX, GO 01:00 PM *7.75 Muncie Comm Schs, IN 02:00 PM [Feb. 07] A3 *6.92 Nye Co SD, NV, GO 11:30 AM 490.00 Santa Clara County, CA, GO 12:30 PM A1 *6.19 Ashland, OR, GO 01:00 PM A1 11.85 Ashland, OR, GO 01:30 PM AA 15.27 Wyandotte Co Unified Govt, KS, GO 11:30 AM AA 5.31 Wyandotte Co Unified Govt, KS, GO 11:30 AM *6.24 Bernardsville Borough, NJ 11:00 AM 19.86 Cedar Grove Twp, NJ, GO 11:00 AM 41.32 Conway SD #1, AR, GO 12:00 PM *3.70 Fanwood Borough, NJ 11:00 AM 20.11 Fort Mill SD #4, SC, GO 11:00 AM 15.62 Lakeland Ctrl SD, NY, GO 11:00 AM 2.30 Lodi Borough, NJ 11:00 AM 2.74 Marion, IA, GO 12:00 PM 10.43 Mount Holly Twp, NJ 11:00 AM *1.38 Mount Holly Twp, NJ 11:00 AM 6.11 Poughkeepsie, NY 11:00 AM Aa1 215.77 Virginia Pub Bldg Auth, VA, RE 11:00 AM SP-1+ 52.67 Wyandotte Co Unified Govt, KS, GO 12:00 PM SP-1+ 7.34 Wyandotte Co Unified Govt, KS, GO 12:00 PM 3.78 Poughkeepsie, NY 11:30 AM 36.57 Conway SD #1, AR, GO 02:00 PM *3.42 Pentwater Pub Schs, MI, GO 01:30 PM [Feb. 08] *1.32 Rochelle Pk Twp, NJ 11:00 AM [Feb. 11] *2.40 Elkhorn Area SD, WI, GO 10:30 AM *2.80 Linn Jt SD #6, WI, GO 10:30 AM *10.00 West Bend Jt SD #1, WI, GO 10:30 AM AAA 25.00 Lake Co Forest Pres Dt, IL, GO 10:45 AM A+ *9.57 Cadott Comm SD, WI, GO 11:00 AM 2.26 Farmington ISD #192, MN, GO 11:00 AM *5.99 Bird Island, MN, GO 11:30 AM 4.13 Des Moines Area Comm Coll, IA, GO 12:00 PM Aa1 3.05 Des Moines Area Comm Coll, IA, GO 12:00 PM *5.60 Marshalltown, IA, GO 12:00 PM *2.07 Mayville, WI, GO 12:00 PM *4.91 Vicksburg Comm Schs, MI, GO 11:00 AM 5.22 Waukee Comm SD, IA, GO 12:00 PM *2.22 Waukee Comm SD, IA, GO 12:00 PM 3.43 Wyandotte Co USD #203, KS, GO 12:00 PM 30.63 Southern Lehigh SD, PA, GO 11:15 AM *5.00 Fort Bend Co MUD #149, TX, GO 12:30 PM Aa2 *3.61 White Cloud Pub Schs, MI, GO 11:30 AM *1.57 Abilene, KS, GO 02:00 PM AA- *5.00 Sabine Pass ISD, TX, GO 02:00 PM 1.36 Salina, KS, GO 02:00 PM A *4.50 Treynor Comm SD, IA, RE 02:00 PM A+ *3.85 Eagle Grove Comm SD, IA, GO 02:30 PM *2.73 Lake Linden-Hubbell Pub Schs, MI 01:30 PM 25.52 Cleveland Co ISD #29, OK, GO 03:00 PM [Feb. 12] 335.26 San Francisco Pub Util Comm, CA, RE 11:00 AM Aa2 71.74 Los Angeles, CA, RE 11:30 AM Aa3 *8.41 Skagit County, WA, GO 11:30 AM 10.60 Clay County, MN, GO 10:00 AM Aa2 80.67 Los Angeles, CA, RE 12:00 PM Aa3 20.00 Willamalane Pk & Rec, OR, GO 12:00 PM 2.69 Baraboo, WI, GO 11:00 AM *1.55 Baraboo, WI, GO 11:00 AM *4.76 La Crosse, WI, GO 11:00 AM *1.87 La Crosse, WI, GO 11:00 AM A1 *9.04 Lincoln City, OR, GO 01:00 PM 1.90 Morris SD #54, IL, GO 11:00 AM *2.36 Sussex Vlg, WI, GO 11:00 AM Aa2 AA+ 114.25 Knoxville, TN, RE 10:15 AM A2 *3.28 Stoughton, WI, RE 11:30 AM *1.32 Dysart, IA, GO 12:00 PM *1.29 Franklin Twp (Warren Co), NJ 11:00 AM *3.37 Landis (Town), NC 11:00 AM 33.30 Lewiston, ME, GO 11:00 AM 20.61 Lewiston, ME, GO 11:00 AM *2.00 Long Beach Twp, NJ 11:00 AM *3.57 New London, WI, GO 12:00 PM Aa2 AA+ 42.02 Norfolk, VA, RE 11:00 AM *1.20 Port Chester Vlg, NY 11:00 AM Aaa AAA 80.00 Virginia Hsg Dev Auth, VA, RE 11:00 AM *5.33 Washington, IN, RE 11:00 AM Aa2 AA+ 9.65 Knoxville, TN, RE 11:45 AM *10.00 Shikellamy SD, PA, GO 12:15 PM [Feb. 13] 11.60 Federal Way, WA, GO 11:30 AM 12.68 Metro, OR, GO 12:30 PM Aa1 AA+ 39.00 Rutherford County, TN, GO 10:45 AM 23.01 Franklin Pub SD, WI, GO 11:00 AM 12.40 Madison Co BOE, AL, RE 11:00 AM *1.66 Moose Lake, MN, GO 11:00 AM *7.67 Queen Bee SD #16, IL, GO 11:00 AM 15.27 St Paul, MN, RE 11:00 AM 212.79 Victor Vly Union HSD, CA, GO 01:00 PM Aa2 AA+ 10.25 Knoxville, TN, RE 10:15 AM Aa1 35.00 Columbus Hosp Auth, GA, RE 10:30 AM Aa1 AA+ 27.50 Rutherford County, TN, GO 11:30 AM *5.61 Fairview Borough, NJ 11:00 AM 1.95 Jacobs Drain Dt, MI, GO 11:00 AM AAA 180.00 Maryland Dept of Transp, MD, RE 11:00 AM 2.27 Rewold Drain Dt, MI, GO 11:00 AM 10.50 Cheshire (Town), CT, GO 11:30 AM Aa2 AA 12.25 Knoxville, TN, RE 11:45 AM AA- *2.37 Brooklyn-Guernsey Comm SD, IA, GO 02:30 PM [Feb. 14] A1 16.34 Auraria Hgr Educ Ctr, CO, RE 12:00 PM 17.35 Kentucky Rural Wtr Fin, KY, RE 11:30 AM *3.60 Grove City, OH 11:00 AM *2.00 Old Brookville Vlg, NY, GO 11:00 AM *2.58 Winamac (Town), IN, RE 11:00 AM 18.00 Tulsa Co ISD #3, OK, GO 11:45 AM 11.00 Zachary Comm SD #1, LA, GO 01:00 PM A *1.71 Villisca Comm SD, IA, GO 02:30 PM [Feb. 19] 126.87 New Mexico, NM, GO 11:00 AM Aa2 12.40 St Charles, MO, GO 11:00 AM *2.05 West St Paul ISD #197, MN, GO 11:00 AM [Feb. 20] *2.63 Arcadia, WI, RE 11:00 AM *1.24 Brainerd ISD #181, MN, GO 11:00 AM *7.70 Union County, TN, GO 10:30 AM *2.40 Eunice Pub SD #8, NM, GO 01:00 PM [Feb. 21] *7.25 Maccray ISD #2180, MN, GO 11:00 AM *8.90 Cumberland County, ME 11:00 AM 22.49 Lafayette, IN, RE 11:00 AM [Feb. 25] *5.40 Hancock ISD #768, MN, GO 11:00 AM *5.86 Hugo, MN, GO 11:30 AM [Feb. 26] *3.12 Richfield, MN, GO 11:00 AM *2.77 Richfield, MN, GO 11:00 AM [Feb. 28] 68.02 Eastern Carver Co ISD #112, MN, GO 11:00 AM [Mar. 04] *7.51 Baldwin City, KS, GO 11:00 AM [Mar. 07] 6.75 N Vermillion Comm Sch Bldg Cor, IN 11:00 AM [Mar. 21] A *7.81 Jesup Comm SD, IA, RE 12:00 PM