ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ------------ LOS ANGELES DEPARTMENT OF WEEK OF 520,935 Aa3/AA-/AA- WATER AND POWER 02/18 POWER SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 2/20/2013 Day of Sale: 02/21 CASH RSRV PROG 12-13 SERIES AA,Y,Z WEEK OF 449,700 // CALIFORNIA 02/18 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 02/20 NEW YORK CITY MUNICIPAL WATER WEEK OF 435,000 Aa2/AA+/AA+ FINANCE AUTHORITY WATER AND SEWER 02/18 SECOND GENERAL RESOLUTION REVENUE BONDS FISCAL 2013 SERIES CC MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York REMARK: ROP: 2/19 Day of Sale: 02/20 INTERMOUNTAIN POWER AGENCY WEEK OF 306,980 A1/A+/AA- SUBORDINATED POWER SUPPLY REVENUE 02/18 REFUNDING BONDS 2013 SERIES A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York BOARD OF GOVERNERS OF THE WEEK OF 197,520 Aa2/AA-/ COLORADO STATE UNIVERSITY SYSTEM 02/18 SYSTEM ENTERPRISE REVENUE AND REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013A AND SERIES 2013B MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York TARRANT COUNTY CULTURAL EDUCATION WEEK OF 177,605 A1/A/AA- FACILITIES FINANCE CORPORATION 02/18 SCOTT & WHITE HEALTHCARE, HOSPITAL REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013A MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York GEORGIA HOUSING AND FINANCE WEEK OF 149,495 /AAA/ AUTHORITY 02/18 SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 02/19/2013 Day of Sale: 02/20 CASH RSRV 12-13 SNR/SUB SERIES X WEEK OF 140,615 // CALIFORNIA 02/18 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 02/20 STATE OF DELAWARE WEEK OF 115,010 Aaa/AAA/AAA GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 02/18 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 02/19/2013 Day of Sale: 02/20 ILLINOIS FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 101,310 NR/NR/BBB- REVENUE BONDS 02/18 SERIES 2013A MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Charlotte SERIAL: 2014-2016 TERM: 2023, 2033, 2043, 2047 Day of Sale: 02/20 NEW YORK CITY HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 100,000 // CORPORATION 02/18 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York MANATEE COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 81,850 Aa2/NAF/AA+ REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 02/18 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2013-2029 Day of Sale: 02/20 SCHOOL BOARD OF ST. LUCIE COUNTY, WEEK OF 71,450 // FLORIDA 02/18 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2018-2023 TERM: 2030 Day of Sale: 02/21 GRAND BLANC COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 62,550 /AA-/ MICHIGAN 02/18 2013 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF) THE INDIANAPOLIS LOCAL PUBLIC WEEK OF 61,150 /AAA/AAA IMPROVEMENT BOND BANK 02/18 TAXABLE BOND BANK REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York REMARK: MOODY'S: TBD MANOR INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 48,085 /AAA/ (TRAVIS COUNTY, TEXAS) 02/18 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2013-2036 Day of Sale: 02/19 SCHOOL CASH RSRV PROG WEEK OF 47,835 // PROG 12-13 SER BB, CALIFORNIA 02/18 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 02/20 WENTZVILLE-R-IV SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 44,380 Aa2// MISSOURI 02/18 ST. CHARLES COUNTY GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis STATE OF MONTANA ADJ TENDER OPTION WEEK OF 43,280 Aa3/NR/ INTERCAP REVENUE 02/18 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2035 Day of Sale: 02/22 KINGS LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD WEEK OF 41,505 /AA/ OF EDUCATION WARREN COUNTY, OHIO 02/18 SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION $22,980 SERIES 2013A $18,525 SERIES 2013B FED TAXABLE MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 02/20 DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF COBB WEEK OF 41,000 // COUNTY STUDENT RECREATION & 02/18 ACTIVITIES CENTER REVENUE KSU SRAC REAL ESTATE FOUNDATION LLC PROJECT GEORGIA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: REP: 2/20 Day of Sale: 02/21 ALLEGHENY COUNTY HIGHER EDUCATION WEEK OF 40,205 // BUILDING AUTHORITY 02/18 DUQUESNE UNIVERSITY MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 02/21 CASH RSRV PROGRAM 12-13 WEEK OF 37,835 // SERIES DD & EE, CALIFORNIA 02/18 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 02/20 TARPON SPRINGS UTILITY SYSTEM WEEK OF 32,000 /AA-/ REVENUE, FLORIDA 02/18 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2015-2028 TERM: 2033, 2036 LAKE WALES SENIOR HOUSING REVENUE WEEK OF 27,150 /AA-/ VIA VITA SERIES 1, FLORIDA 02/18 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2022-2047 Day of Sale: 01/21 GRAYSON COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 26,405 // REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS 02/18 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2023-2026 TERM: 2016, 2017 Day of Sale: 02/21 CA SCHOOL CASH RSRV PROG 12-13 WEEK OF 23,060 // SER CC, CALIFORNIA 02/18 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 02/20 GLADSTONE SCHOOL DISTRICT # 115, WEEK OF 22,320 // OREGON 02/18 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2013-2023 Day of Sale: 02/20 GREGORY-PORTLAND INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 21,520 Aaa/AAA/ SCHOOL DISTRICT 02/18 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2021-2031 TOWN OF CASTLE ROCK, COLORADO WEEK OF 20,000 Aa3/AA-/ SALES AND USE TAX REVENUE BONDS 02/18 SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2017-2035 LOMPAC VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER WEEK OF 18,980 /A/ INSURED REVENUE BONDS 2013 02/18 CALIFORNIA MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2042 Day of Sale: 02/21 GUADALUPE-BLANCO RIVER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 18,930 A1/AA-/ CONTRACT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2013-2037 JUDSON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 18,875 Aa2/AA-/ TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL 02/18 OBLIGATION MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM RIVER DELL REGIONAL SCHOOL DISTIRCT WEEK OF 12,070 /A+/ BOARD OF EDUCATION BERGEN COUNTY 02/18 NEW JERSEY REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 02/20 STATE OF MONTANA ADJ TENDER OPTION WEEK OF 12,000 Aa3/NR/ INTERCAP 2013 REVENUE 02/18 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis TERM: 2038 Day of Sale: 02/22 GRANITE CITY COMMUNITY UNIT WEEK OF 11,810 // SCHOOL DISTRICT #9, ILLINOIS 02/18 MADISON COUNTY GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BONDS $9,750M - SERIES 2013A-TAXABLE $2,060M - SERIES 2013B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis WYCKOFF TOWNSHIP BOARD OF EDUCATION WEEK OF 11,575 // NEW JERSEY 02/18 REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING WEEK OF 11,475 /AA-/ SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 2 02/18 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 02/19 NEW JERSEY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 10,220 NR/BB+/NR AUTHORITY 02/18 CHARTER SCHOOL REVENUE BONDS CONSISTING OF: SERIES 2013A (TAX-EXEMPT) SERIES 2013B (TAXABLE) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 02/20 WORTHINGTON SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO WEEK OF 10,000 Aa2// FRANKLIN COUNTY, SCHOOL FACILITIES 02/18 EXP/ / CONSTRUCTION & IMPROVEMENT BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis GULL LAKE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 9,815 Aa2// MICHIGAN 02/18 2013 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF) TRAVIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 9,785 // DISTRICT 4, TEXAS 02/18 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, S13 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2032 Day of Sale: 02/20 IDAHO STATE BUILDING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 9,590 Aa2/AA/ MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 02/20 FORT BEND MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 9,440 // DISTRICT NO. 118, TEXAS 02/18 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE WASATCH COUNTY, UTAH WEEK OF 9,000 // BUILDING AUTHORITY LEASE REVENUE 02/18 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: Bank Quailified Day of Sale: 02/21 THE ACADEMY OF THE SACRED HEART, WEEK OF 8,500 NR/NR/ MICHIGAN 02/18 TAXABLE MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis RILEY COUNTY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,485 Aa2/NR/ DISTRICT 383 GENERAL OBLIGATION 02/18 REFUNDING 2013 BANK QUALIFIED KANSAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2019-2029 Day of Sale: 02/20 CYPRESS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,500 /A+/ CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 2013 02/18 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 02/20 BOROUGH OF RUMSON WEEK OF 7,395 // CITY OF MONMOUTH, NEW JERSEY 02/18 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 02/21 GULL LAKE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 5,220 // MICHIGAN 02/18 2013 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis SUBURBAN LANCASTER SEWER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 5,200 /A/ LANCASTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 02/18 GUARANTEED SEWER REVENUE SERIES OF 2013 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 02/19 BONNEAUVILLE BOROUGH AUTHORITY WEEK OF 5,000 // MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 02/20 CHAMPAIGN COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,925 // #4, ILLINOIS CHAMPAIGN COUNTY 02/18 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis HELIX SCHOOL DISTRICT # 1, OREGON WEEK OF 4,800 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 02/18 MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2015-2033 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 02/21 EDWARDSVILLE, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 4,560 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION IMPROVEMENT & 02/18 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION 2010 ELECTION 13 02/18 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 02/20 PIKE CREEK REORGANIZED COMMON SEWER WEEK OF 3,915 /A/ DISTRICT, MISSOURI BANK QUALIFIED 02/18 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2033 Day of Sale: 02/19 COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,420 NR/NR/NR NO. 2007-1 02/18 OF VICTOR VALLEY UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL TAX BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 02/20 FOUR COUNTY CAREER, OHIO WEEK OF 2,800 // SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS 02/18 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 2,725 /AA/A- DISTRICT 188, TEXAS 02/18 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, S13 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2027 Day of Sale: 02/19 TOWN OF WESTLAKE, TEXAS GENERAL WEEK OF 2,095 /AA/ OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2013 02/18 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2032 Day of Sale: 02/19 COOLSPRING TOWNSHIP MERCER COUNTY WEEK OF 1,570 // PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION 02/18 BONDS SERIES OF 2013 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 02/21 AKRON PUBLIC LIBRARY BUILDING WEEK OF 945 NR/NR/ CORPORATION AD VALOREM PROPERTY TAX 02/18 FIRST MORTGAGE REFUNDING BONDS OF 2013 MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2013-2023 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 02/20 LAKE WALES SENIOR HOUSING REVENUE WEEK OF 800 /AA-/ VIA VITA SERIES 2, FLORIDA 02/18 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis TERM: 2019 Day of Sale: 02/21 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 3,755,170 (in 000's)