Morgan Securities LLC, New York THE CITY OF NEW YORK WEEK OF 853,720 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 02/25 FISCAL 2013 SERIES F, G AND H CONSISTING OF: $500,000M* FISCAL 2013 SERIES F-1 TAX-EXEMPT BONDS $20,000M, FISCAL 2013 SERIES G TAX-EXEMPT REFUNDING BONDS $230,000M, FISCAL 2013 SERIES H TAX-EXEMPT REFUNDING BONDS $12,500M* FISCAL 1995 SERIES B, SUBSERIES B-5 (FIXED RATE) $21,000* FISCAL 1995 SERIES B, SUBSERIES B-7 (FIXED RATE) $70,220M* FISCAL 2004 SERIES H, SUBSERIES H-B (FIXED RATE) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York HOUSTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE SYSTEM WEEK OF 400,000 Aa1/AA+/NR HARRIS AND FORT BEND COUNTIES 02/25 TEXAS LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York VENTURA COUNTY LEASE REVENUE & WEEK OF 300,000 Aa3/AA/AA REFUNDING CALIFORNIA 02/25 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York Day of Sale: 02/27 MASSACHUSETTS WATER RESOURCES WEEK OF 296,185 Aa1/AA+/AA+ AUTHORITY 02/25 MGR: Jefferies & Company, Inc., New York REMARK: ROP: 02/26/2013 Day of Sale: 02/27 UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN HOSPITALS WEEK OF 262,675 Aa3/A+/NR AND CLINICS AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 02/25 SERIES 2013A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York CHABOT-LAS POSITAS COMMUNITY WEEK OF 260,000 Aa2/A+/ COLLEGE DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 02/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2031 Day of Sale: 02/26 TRI-COUNTY METROPOLITAN WEEK OF 255,910 Aa3/A+/ TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT OF 02/25 OREGON PAYROLL TAX AND GRANT RECEIPT REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York EDUCATIONAL ENHANCEMENT FUNDING WEEK OF 170,790 // CORPORATION TOBACCO SETTLEMENT 02/25 REVENUE BONDS $122,535 SERIES 2013A TAXABLE AND $48,255M SERIES 2013B TAX EXEMPT MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York SERIAL: 2024-2028 Day of Sale: 02/28 HUNTINGTON BEACH UNION HIGH WEEK OF 160,000 Aa2/AA-/ SCHOOL DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 02/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2028 Day of Sale: 02/27 STATE OF OHIO WEEK OF 119,480 Aa2/AA/AA CAPITAL FACILITIES LEASE- 02/25 APPROPRIATION BONDS (TAX-EXEMPT) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 2/25 Day of Sale: 02/26 BIRMINGHAM PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 110,335 // OAKLAND COUNTY, 2013 REFUNDING BOND 02/25 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: ROP: Monday 2/25 Day of Sale: 02/26 GILROY SCHOOL FACILITY FINANCE WEEK OF 107,000 // AUTHORITY, CALIFORNIA 02/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION REVENUE BONDS SERIES A MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 02/28 THE CITY OF NEW YORK WEEK OF 100,000 Aa2/AA/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 02/25 FISCAL 2008 SERIES J SUBSERIES J-4 MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland Day of Sale: 02/26 ALASKA MUNICIPAL BOND BANK WEEK OF 94,235 Aa2//AA+ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 02/25 2013 SERIES ONE MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 02/26 METROPOLITAN WATER DISTRICT OF WEEK OF 90,460 Aa1/AAA/AA+ SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 02/25 WATER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, 2013 SERIES A MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York Day of Sale: 02/26 THE TRUST FOR CULTURAL RESOURCES OF WEEK OF 88,600 Aa3/AA-/NR THE CITY OF NEW YORK 02/25 REVENUE BONDS (WILDLIFE CONSERVATION SOCIETY), SERIES 2013A MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York Day of Sale: 02/28 MCKINNEY, TEXAS WEEK OF 86,000 // WATERWORKS AND SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE 02/25 REFUNDING BONDS, S13 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2024 Day of Sale: 02/27 KELLER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 84,790 Aaa/AAA/ TEXAS 02/25 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2016-2030 TERM: 2013 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UL: Aa2/AA Day of Sale: 02/26 CITY OF NEW YORK GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 74,060 Aa2/AA/AA INDEX RATE BONDS 02/25 EXP/EXP/EXP MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 02/26 THE CITY OF NEW YORK WEEK OF 74,060 Aa2/AA/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 02/25 FISCAL 2008 SERIES J SUBSERIES J-7 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 02/26 SANTA CLARITA COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 65,000 NR/AA/AA DISTRICT 02/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 02/25 WASHINGTON STATE HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 62,625 Aaa/NR/NR COMMISSION 02/25 SINGLE-FAMILY PROGRAM BONDS CONSISTNG OF: 2013 SERIES 1A-R (AMT) 2013 SERIES 1N (NON-AMT) 2013 SERIES 1N-R (NON-AMT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 02/26 LOUISIANA PUBLIC FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 61,415 A2/A/ TULANE UNIVERSITY PROJECT 02/25 LOUISIANA REVENUE BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2036-2040 Day of Sale: 02/27 CEDAR HILL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 61,399 /AAA/AAA DISTRICT 02/25 TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2043 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UL: /AA/AA- Day of Sale: 02/26 CITY OF FLINT HOSPITAL BUILDING WEEK OF 58,885 Baa1/BB+/ AUTHORITY 02/25 MICHIGAN BUILDING AUTHORITY REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (HURLEY MEDICAL CENTER) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2019 TERM: 2023, 2028 Day of Sale: 02/26 CHESTER COUNTY INDUSTRIAL WEEK OF 57,725 Baa3// DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 02/25 PENNSYLVANIA STUDENT HOUSING REVENUE BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2016-2022 TERM: 2027, 2035, 2045 REMARK: UL: MIG 2 Day of Sale: 02/26 CITY OF KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI WEEK OF 54,000 Aa2/AA+/ WATER REVENUE BONDS 02/25 SERIES 2013A MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 02/28 WISCONSIN HEALTH & EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 48,870 // FACILITIES AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 02/25 SERIES 2013B (AGNESIAN HEALTHCARE INC.) MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte Day of Sale: 02/26 BURLINGTON COUNTY BRIDGE COMMISSION WEEK OF 48,100 Aa2/AA/ NEW JERSEY 02/25 POOLED LOANS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis Day of Sale: 02/28 SUN DEVIL ENERGY CENTER LLOC WEEK OF 39,190 A1/AA-/ REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 02/25 SERIES 2008 (REMARKETING) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 02/27 CITY OF TRENTON WEEK OF 38,200 A1// IN THE COUNTY OF MERCER, NEW JERSEY 02/25 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 02/26 CALIFORNIA MUNICIPAL FINANCE WEEK OF 37,935 NR/A/ AUTHORITY, CALIFORNIA 02/25 REVENUE SAN YSIDRO HEALTH MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2043 REMARK: (CALIFORNIA MORTGAGE) Day of Sale: 02/28 THE ADMIN OF THE TULANE EDUCATION WEEK OF 37,160 A2/A/ FUND 02/25 LOUISIANA TULANE UNIVERSITY TAXABLE REVENUE BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis TERM: 2047 Day of Sale: 02/27 WILMINGTON, DELAWARE WEEK OF 37,000 Aa2/AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 02/25 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2025 Day of Sale: 02/28 CITY OF JERSEY CITY DAILY 36,715 A2// GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS QUALIFIED PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS (TAXABLE SERIES) CONSISTING OF: $24,665M* SERIES 2013A $12,050M* SERIES 2013B MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2013-2021 METROPOLITAN WATER DISTRICT OF WEEK OF 36,330 Aa1/AAA/AA+ SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 02/25 WATER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 2013 SERIES C-1, C-2 AND C-3 PUTS MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York REMARK: ROP: 02/25/2013 Day of Sale: 02/26 TUSTIN UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 35,000 Aa2/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION 12A ELECTION 02/25 2013 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2036 Day of Sale: 02/28 MCKINNEY, TEXAS WEEK OF 27,440 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 02/25 S13 AND TAX AND LIMITED PLEDGE REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATIONS, S13 (TAXABLE) 2 DEALS MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas REMARK: REFUNDING DUE 2013-2023 REVENUE DUE: 2016-2035 MIDDLE COUNTRY CENTRAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 25,920 Aa2// DISTRICT AT CENTEREACH 02/25 MGR: Jefferies & Company, Inc., New York Day of Sale: 02/27 HARRIS COUNTY CULTURAL EDUCATION WEEK OF 25,000 NR/NR/NR FACILITIES FINANCE CORPORATION 02/25 FIRST MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013A MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Charlotte TERM: 2023, 2033, 2043, 2048 Day of Sale: 02/28 SAN BENITO, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 24,315 NR/AA/ HEALTH CARE DISTRICT REFUNDING 02/25 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2029 REMARK: (CALIFORNIA MORTGAGE) Day of Sale: 02/27 ECONOMY BORO MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY WEEK OF 23,530 NR/AA/ SEWER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 02/25 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2031 Day of Sale: 02/26 THE TRUSTEES OF INDIANA UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 20,000 Aaa/AA+/ INDIANA UNIVERSITY 02/25 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION SERIES 2013A MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 02/26 PUTNAM COUNTY, NEW YORK WEEK OF 19,960 Aa2// REFUNDING 02/25 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2034 Day of Sale: 02/28 TOWN OF GROTON, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 19,915 Aa2/AA/ REFUNDING 2013 LOT A 02/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2029 Day of Sale: 02/27 NORTH POCONO SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 19,375 /A+/ LACKAWANNA AND WAYNE COUNTIES, 02/25 PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2028 REMARK: INSD: AGM or BAM Day of Sale: 02/28 GUADALUPE-BLANCO RIVER AUTHORITY DAILY 18,930 A1/AA-/ TEXAS (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS) CONTRACT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 IH 35 TREATED WATER DELIVERY SYSTEM PROJECT MGR: BOSC, Inc., Oklahoma City SERIAL: 2013-2037 THE METROPOLITAN WATER DISTRICT OF WEEK OF 18,700 Aa1/AAA/AA+ SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA WATER REVENUE 02/25 REFUNDING BONDS 2013 SERIES B FEDERALLY TAXABLE MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York VERMONT STATE COLLEGES WEEK OF 18,000 //A+ REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, 02/25 SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 02/28 RHINEBECK, NEW YORK WEEK OF 16,730 // CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT 02/25 REFUNDING MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2034 Day of Sale: 02/28 DALLASTOWN AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 12,010 /AA/ YORK COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 02/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2021 Day of Sale: 02/27 CITY OF FLAGSTAFF, ARIZONA WEEK OF 11,460 Aa2/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 02/25 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 02/26 CITY OF AUBURN, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 10,785 // UTILITY SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS 02/25 CONSISTING OF: $2,450M, SERIES 2013A (TAXABLE) $8,335M, SERIES 2013B (TAX-EXEMPT) MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland REMARK: SERIES A DUE: 2013-2018 SERIES B DUE: 2018-2032 MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP WEEK OF 10,000 /AA+/ MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 02/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2018 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 02/26 AKRON, OHIO WEEK OF 10,000 // HEALTH CLAIM BOND ANTICIPATION 02/25 NOTES, SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 02/27 NEWTON, KANSAS WEEK OF 9,740 A1/NR/ GENERAL OBLIGATION & IMPROVEMENT 02/25 2013-A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 02/26 PLUMSTEAD TOWNSHIP, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 9,585 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 02/25 *************BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2013-2033 Day of Sale: 02/26 BUTLER COUNTY, KANSAS WEEK OF 9,540 A1/NR/ UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 402 02/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2020-2031 Day of Sale: 02/25 CITY OF MARGATE WEEK OF 9,515 /AA-/ IN THE COUNTY OF ATLANTIC, 02/25 NEW JERSEY GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 02/27 POST INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,390 /A+/ TEXAS GARZA KENT AND LYNN COUNTIES 02/25 TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS (BANK QUALIFIED) SERIES 2013A MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2014-2028 Day of Sale: 02/26 COWLEY COUNTY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,165 // DISTRICT NO. 470, KANSAS 02/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2019-2026 Day of Sale: 02/25 POST INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,105 /A+/ TEXAS GARZA KENT AND LYNN COUNTIES 02/25 TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS TAXABLE, SERIES 2013B MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2014-2028 Day of Sale: 02/26 LANCASTER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,975 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 02/25 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, S13 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2035 Day of Sale: 02/25 STEAMBOAT SPRINGS SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,960 Aa3// NO. RE-2 02/25 COLORADO GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2023 REMARK: Aa2 STATE INTERCEPT. BANK QUALIFIED O'FALLON FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT, WEEK OF 8,740 Aa2// ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MISSOURI 02/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 02/27 ORANGE COUNTY HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 8,480 Aaa/NR/NR AUTHORITY 02/25 HOMEOWNER MORTGAGE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 02/26 HOWARD BEND LEVEE DISTRICT, WEEK OF 8,330 // ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MISSOURI 02/25 $3,105M - SERIES 2013 A - IMPROVEMENT BONDS $4,070M - SERIES 2013 B - REFUNDING BONDS $1,155M - SERIES 2013 C - IMPROVEMENT BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: Rated: Series A & B /BBB+/ Series C /BBB/ Day of Sale: 02/25 FONDA-FULTONVILLE, NEW YORK WEEK OF 8,145 // CENTRAL SCHOL DISTRICT REFUNDING 02/25 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 02/28 TOLAR INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,890 // TEXAS 02/25 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2042 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM WEST MIFFLIN SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,830 // ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 02/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2013 **************BANK QUALIFIED******* MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 02/26 ALLEGANY-LIMESTONE, NEW YORK WEEK OF 6,705 /A/ CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT REFUNDING 02/25 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2034 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 02/27 SOUTH HUNTINGTON, NEW YORK WEEK OF 6,620 // UNION FREE SCHOOL DISTRICT 02/25 REFUNDING MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2025 Day of Sale: 02/27 NEW KENSINGTON ARNOLD SCHOOL WEEK OF 6,015 // DISTRICT, PENNSYLVANIA 02/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2014-2029 REMARK: S&P: A UNDERLYING Day of Sale: 02/25 MOUNT PLEASANT, NEW YORK WEEK OF 5,785 // CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT REFUNDING 02/25 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2025 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 02/26 CITY OF HUTTO, TEXAS WEEK OF 5,310 /A+/ WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TEXAS TAX AND 02/25 WATERWORKS AND SEWER SYSTEM LIMITED PLEDGE REVENUE C/O SERIES 2013 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2015-2037 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE Day of Sale: 02/28 TROUP INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 5,170 // TEXAS 02/25 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, S13 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2036 CABS: 2016-2018 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 02/27 SUMMERVILLE UNION HIGH SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,500 // DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 02/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 02/27 RICHMOND, MISSOURI WEEK OF 4,470 NR// REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF 02/25 PARTICIPATION 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2043 Day of Sale: 02/26 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 4,370 Baa1// DISTRICT #148, TEXAS 02/25 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 02/25 LITTLE FALLS CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,185 /A+/ HERKIMER COUNTY, NEW YORK 02/25 SCHOOL DISTRICT REFUNDING BONDS, 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 02/26 CITY OF HUTTO, TEXAS WILLIAMSON WEEK OF 3,875 /A+/ COUNTY, TEXAS GENERAL OBLIGATION 02/25 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2015-2029 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE Day of Sale: 02/28 SCHENEVUS, NEW YORK WEEK OF 3,470 // CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT REFUNDING 02/25 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2032 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 02/27 MIDWAY SCHOOL DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 3,400 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 02/25 04 ELECTION 2013A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 02/27 FRANKLIN AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,120 // VENANGO COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 02/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2013 ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 02/25 TOWN OF GROTON, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 1,960 Aa2/AA/ REFUNDING 2013 LOT B 02/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2027 Day of Sale: 02/27 GOODLAND, KANSAS WEEK OF 1,925 NR// GENERAL OBLIGATION ADVANCE 02/25 REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2020 MAYPEARL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DAILY 1,500 /A+/ DISTRICT ELLIS COUNTY, TEXAS MAINTENANCE TAX NOTES SERIES 2013 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Oklahoma City SERIAL: 2014-2028 MONROE COUNTY, ILLINOIS (VALMEYER), WEEK OF 1,500 /A+/ COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT #3, 02/25 TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 02/25 STANTON COUNTY, KANSAS WEEK OF 1,440 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 02/25 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2019 Day of Sale: 02/28 TOWN OF CEDAREDGE, COLORADO WEEK OF 945 // SALES AND USE TAX REVENUE BONDS 02/25 SERIES 2013 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2013-2037 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 6,587,429 (in 000's)