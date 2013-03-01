WASHINGTON Feb 28 The Pentagon will resume
flights of its F-35 fighter jets, which were grounded a week ago
after a crack was discovered in an engine of a test plane, Pratt
& Whitney said on Thursday.
Pratt spokesman Matthew Bates said the Pentagon's F-35
program office had decided to lift a temporary suspension of
flight operations after it conducted extensive tests on the
affected engine part. The tests showed that a crack in a turbine
blade stemmed from the "unique operating environment" in flight
tests rather than a design flaw, he said.