March 1 - Fitch believes that sequestration will present both economic and fiscal challenges to state and local governments, hospitals, and other public sector issuers, which have already faced significant pressures in recent years. However, any credit impact will be isolated and no near-term rating actions are anticipated. We continue to believe that broader cuts that the federal government may implement as it confronts deficit reduction are the larger concern for public finance credits. The $85 billion in sequestration of federal spending authority is only 0.5% of U.S. GDP, although the economic impact will be felt more heavily in areas with higher presence of federal government employees, contractors, and related businesses. The cuts are split equally between domestic and defense spending in dollar terms but, in percentage terms, the cuts are higher on the defense side including civilian personnel and defense contractors. Fitch believes most areas with large federal government and/or military concentration are well-equipped to handle the potential impact. The possibility of the sequester has been known for some time and Fitch expects that state and local governments have assessed and, in some cases, developed contingencies to handle its effects as well as the risk of federal deficit reduction more broadly. However, some smaller localities that are heavily dependent on federal activity will be more vulnerable to the economic and revenue impact of the sequester than states and larger, more diverse, municipalities. In such cases, we will pay particular attention to how entities respond to maintain budget balance. Fitch believes the impact on economically sensitive revenue from reduced spending on federal programs, particularly the military in affected areas, will be greater than the direct impact of cuts to state and local governments. Because the largest federal aid programs to the states (including Medicaid) are exempt from the cuts, federal aid reductions to states and local governments are expected to be less than 1% of overall state and local revenues. Grants on special education, housing, and social service programs are not exempt. Cities with high populations of residents that take advantage of those programs may thus feel more impact. However, these grant levels are small compared to overall budgets and we expect some programs will be reduced or eliminated rather than backfilled. Direct federal funding makes up only about 4% of local government revenue in aggregate (according to data provided by the U.S. Census Bureau for fiscal 2010), so aid reductions will not have much direct budgetary impact. School districts derive 9% of their revenues from direct federal aid and may be more effected by cuts than other local governments. States themselves are likely to see little net fiscal impact, as Fitch believes most of their reductions will be passed through to local units. Hospitals are facing a 2% reduction in payments from Medicare due to sequestration. While Medicare comprises roughly 40% of hospital revenues, we believe the reduction should be manageable, as many use conservative assumptions surrounding governmental reimbursement in their budgeting process. During the sluggish economy, hospitals have been able to maintain solid operating performances due to strong expense control. However, cost-cutting opportunities are becoming rarer. For the higher education sector, the main concern centers on the receipt of federal research grants. While a cut back in the level of receipts will pose some disruption, we expect the large research institutions that are the primary recipients of these grants to have the ability to absorb this potential funding reduction. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's public housing capital fund budget, which provides for debt service on some Fitch-rated bonds, will be subject to the sequester. However, the reduction amounts are absorbable, given high coverage levels. With respect to the U.S. transportation sector, sequestration is expected to have limited initial impact. Regarding airports, funding cuts are expected to yield travel delays as air traffic controllers and security personnel are furloughed. Should this scenario play out, passenger activity at airports could decline as travelers seek alternative options, resulting in decreased airport facility and related revenues. We believe it is unlikely that such revenue reductions would exceed downside scenarios already factored into current ratings. At ports, dredging activities by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers could be slowed, and grants for security and other projects could also be affected, although credit quality is not likely to be weakened. Regarding transit entities, the impact is expected to primarily be on capital projects that may be slowed as federal support declines. Fuel tax revenues that flow into the Federal Highway Trust Fund to support GARVEE bonds are not expected to be sequestered. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.