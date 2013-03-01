March 1 - Fitch believes that sequestration will present both economic and
fiscal challenges to state and local governments, hospitals, and other public
sector issuers, which have already faced significant pressures in recent years.
However, any credit impact will be isolated and no near-term rating actions are
anticipated. We continue to believe that broader cuts that the federal
government may implement as it confronts deficit reduction are the larger
concern for public finance credits.
The $85 billion in sequestration of federal spending authority is only 0.5% of
U.S. GDP, although the economic impact will be felt more heavily in areas with
higher presence of federal government employees, contractors, and related
businesses. The cuts are split equally between domestic and defense spending in
dollar terms but, in percentage terms, the cuts are higher on the defense side
including civilian personnel and defense contractors.
Fitch believes most areas with large federal government and/or military
concentration are well-equipped to handle the potential impact. The possibility
of the sequester has been known for some time and Fitch expects that state and
local governments have assessed and, in some cases, developed contingencies to
handle its effects as well as the risk of federal deficit reduction more
broadly. However, some smaller localities that are heavily dependent on federal
activity will be more vulnerable to the economic and revenue impact of the
sequester than states and larger, more diverse, municipalities. In such cases,
we will pay particular attention to how entities respond to maintain budget
balance. Fitch believes the impact on economically sensitive revenue from
reduced spending on federal programs, particularly the military in affected
areas, will be greater than the direct impact of cuts to state and local
governments.
Because the largest federal aid programs to the states (including Medicaid) are
exempt from the cuts, federal aid reductions to states and local governments are
expected to be less than 1% of overall state and local revenues. Grants on
special education, housing, and social service programs are not exempt. Cities
with high populations of residents that take advantage of those programs may
thus feel more impact. However, these grant levels are small compared to overall
budgets and we expect some programs will be reduced or eliminated rather than
backfilled.
Direct federal funding makes up only about 4% of local government revenue in
aggregate (according to data provided by the U.S. Census Bureau for fiscal
2010), so aid reductions will not have much direct budgetary impact. School
districts derive 9% of their revenues from direct federal aid and may be more
effected by cuts than other local governments. States themselves are likely to
see little net fiscal impact, as Fitch believes most of their reductions will be
passed through to local units.
Hospitals are facing a 2% reduction in payments from Medicare due to
sequestration. While Medicare comprises roughly 40% of hospital revenues, we
believe the reduction should be manageable, as many use conservative assumptions
surrounding governmental reimbursement in their budgeting process. During the
sluggish economy, hospitals have been able to maintain solid operating
performances due to strong expense control. However, cost-cutting opportunities
are becoming rarer.
For the higher education sector, the main concern centers on the receipt of
federal research grants. While a cut back in the level of receipts will pose
some disruption, we expect the large research institutions that are the primary
recipients of these grants to have the ability to absorb this potential funding
reduction.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's public housing capital
fund budget, which provides for debt service on some Fitch-rated bonds, will be
subject to the sequester. However, the reduction amounts are absorbable, given
high coverage levels.
With respect to the U.S. transportation sector, sequestration is expected to
have limited initial impact. Regarding airports, funding cuts are expected to
yield travel delays as air traffic controllers and security personnel are
furloughed. Should this scenario play out, passenger activity at airports could
decline as travelers seek alternative options, resulting in decreased airport
facility and related revenues. We believe it is unlikely that such revenue
reductions would exceed downside scenarios already factored into current
ratings.
At ports, dredging activities by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers could be
slowed, and grants for security and other projects could also be affected,
although credit quality is not likely to be weakened. Regarding transit
entities, the impact is expected to primarily be on capital projects that may be
slowed as federal support declines. Fuel tax revenues that flow into the Federal
Highway Trust Fund to support GARVEE bonds are not expected to be sequestered.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.