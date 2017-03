IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ------------- STATE OF CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 2,152,735 A1/A/A- CONSISTING OF: 03/11 $1,081,010M VARIOUS PURPOSE GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS $1,071,725M VARIOUS PURPOSE GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York INDIANA FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 641,375 /BBB/BBB OHIO RIVER BRIDGES EAST END 03/11 CROSSING PROJECT (AMT) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 03/12 EMPIRE STATE DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 625,670 // CORPORATION, NEW YORK 2 SERIES 03/11 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2019-2043 REMARK: ROP:3/12 Day of Sale: 03/13 NEW YORK CITY WEEK OF 508,960 Aa2/AA+/AA+ MUNICIPAL WATER FINANCE AUTHORITY 03/11 /EXP/EXP WATER AND SEWER SYSTEM SECOND GENERAL RESOLUTION REVENUE BONDS FISCAL 2013 SERIES DD MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York Day of Sale: 03/12 STATE OF CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 310,500 A1/A/A- GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 03/11 VARIOUS PURPOSE (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York Day of Sale: 03/13 STATE OF CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 228,000 A1/A/A- GENERAL OBLIGATON BONDS 03/11 REMARKETING MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York Day of Sale: 03/13 OHIO HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY TAXABLE WEEK OF 220,000 Aaa/NR/NR MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 03/13 THE RECTOR AND VISITORS OF THE WEEK OF 170,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA GENERAL 03/11 REVENUE PLEDGE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York Day of Sale: 03/14 MARYLAND HEALTH & HIGHER WEEK OF 127,000 A2/A-/A EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES AUTHORITY 03/11 REVENUE MEDSTAR HEALTH ISSUE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2023 TERM: 2030 Day of Sale: 03/13 NEW HAMPSHIRE HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 120,000 Aa3/NR/NR AUTHORITY SFMR TAXABLE REFUNDING 03/11 REVENUE, NEW HAMPSHIRE MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: ROP: 3/12 Day of Sale: 03/13 DURHAM COUNTY LIMITED OBLIGATION WEEK OF 115,000 Aa1/AA+/ NORTH CAROLINA 03/11 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2014-2033 TERM: 2038, 2043 Day of Sale: 03/14 ROCKFORD SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 205, WEEK OF 100,000 /AA-/ ILLINOIS 03/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BONDS, WINNEBAGO & BOONE COUNTIES MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 03/12 WYOMING COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 88,400 Aa1/AA+/ AUTHORITY 03/11 HOUSING REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 03/12/13 Day of Sale: 03/13 STATE OF LOUISIANA STATE HIGHWAY WEEK OF 84,000 A3/AA-/AA- IMPROVEMENT REVENUE 03/11 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 03/13 PAJARO VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 70,000 // DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 03/11 2008 ELECTION 13 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 03/14 COUNTY OF RANDOLPH LIMITED WEEK OF 68,200 // OBLIGATION, NORTH CAROLINA 03/11 TAX EXEMPT AND TAXABLE MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2014-2027 Day of Sale: 03/13 THE HEALTH, EDUCATION AND HOUSING WEEK OF 65,660 NR/NR/NR FACILITY BOARD OF SHELBY COUNTY, 03/11 TENNESSEE FIXED RATE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013A AND 2013B TREZEVANT MANOR PROJECT CONSISTING OF: $58,535M SERIES 2013A - FIXED RATE SENIOR BONDS $ 7,125M FIXED RATE SUBORDINATE BONDS MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Richmond REMARK: SERIES 2013A DUE 2023; 2033 & 2044 SERIES 2013B DUE: 2044 MISSOURI HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 50,000 /AA+/ COMMISSION 03/11 SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 2013 SERIES D (TAXABLE) MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City TERM: 2034 Day of Sale: 03/14 WASHINGTON STATE UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 49,130 Aa2/AA/ GENERAL REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS 03/11 2013 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2038 Day of Sale: 03/12 GREATER ORLANDO AVIATION AUTHORITY WEEK OF 43,000 // SPECIAL PURPOSE AIRPORT FACILITIES 03/11 REVENUE REFUNDING JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION PROJECT FLORIDA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York Day of Sale: 03/13 MUNICIPAL ENERGY AGENCY OF NEBRASKA WEEK OF 37,000 /AA/ POWER SUPPLY SYSTEM REVENUE & 03/11 REFUNDING MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2015-2025 TERM: 2036 Day of Sale: 03/12 CALIFORNIA EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 37,000 A2// AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 03/11 CONSISTING OF: $20,000M* SERIES 2013A (TAXABLE) $17,000M* SERIES 2013B (TAX-EXEMPT) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York ANCHOR BAY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 36,780 /AA-/ MICHIGAN 03/11 2013 REFUNDING BONDS MACOMB & ST. CLAIR COUNTIES MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF) Day of Sale: 03/13 HAWAII HOUSING FINANCE AND WEEK OF 27,000 Aaa/AA+/AAA DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION 03/11 SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE PURCHASE REVENUE BONDS $27,000,000* 2013 SERIES A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York GREENE TOWNSHIP MUNICIPAL WEEK OF 27,000 // AUTHORITY, PENNSYLVANIA 03/11 REVENUE BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 03/14 FLORIDA GOVERNMENTAL UTILITY WEEK OF 26,280 A3/NR/A- AUTHORITY, FLORIDA UNIFIED UTILITY 03/11 SYSTEM REVENUE MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte HOWELL TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 25,000 NR/AA-/ MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2025 Day of Sale: 03/13 PENNSYLVANIA HIGHER EDUCATION WEEK OF 23,395 Baa2/BBB/ FACILITIES AUTHORITY 03/11 PHILADELPHIA UNIVERSITY REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 03/14 WESTMINSTER SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 21,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 03/11 SERIES 2008 ELECTION 13 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 03/13 MOORESVILLE SCHOOLS, INDIANA WEEK OF 20,000 /AA+/ MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2019-2034 REMARK: S&P PROGRAM RATING (A+ UNDERLYING) NON-BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 03/12 FLORIDA GOVERNMENTAL UTILITY WEEK OF 19,990 Baa1/NR/BBB+ AUTHORITY, FLORIDA PASCO AQUA 03/11 UTILITY SYSTEM REVENUE MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte GUADALUPE-BLANCO RIVER AUTHORITY DAILY 18,930 A1/AA-/ TEXAS (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS) CONTRACT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 IH 35 TREATED WATER DELIVERY SYSTEM PROJECT MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2013-2037 FLORIDA GOVERNMENTAL UTILITY WEEK OF 17,880 Baa1/NR/A- AUTHORITY, FLORIDA LAKE AQUA 03/11 SYSTEM REVENUE MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte TERREBONNE PARISH HOSPITAL WEEK OF 16,915 A2/A+/ DISTRICT NO. 1, LOUISIANA 03/11 HOSPITAL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2025 TERM: 2029 Day of Sale: 03/14 COUNTY OF DAUPHIN (PENNSYLVANIA) WEEK OF 16,000 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 03/11 SERIES OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 03/12 DAUPHIN COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 16,000 NR/AA/ *********TAXABLE******** 03/11 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 03/12 LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI WEEK OF 15,710 Aa3// GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 03/11 ************TAXABLE************* MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2046 Day of Sale: 03/12 DUTCHESS COUNTY LOCAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 14,535 A2//A CORPORATION REVENUE BONDS SERIES 03/11 2013A (MARIST COLLEGE PROJECT) NEW YORK MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 03/14 PERRY PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 13,375 // 2013 REFUNDING BONDS 03/11 SHIAWASSEE & INGHAM COUNTIES MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 03/12 PARISH OF TERREBONNE, LOUISIANA WEEK OF 11,275 /AA-/ PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT BONDS 03/11 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2015-2033 Day of Sale: 03/13 ROMULUS COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 10,720 Aa2// 2013 REFUNDING BONDS 03/11 COUNTY OF WAYNE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF) Day of Sale: 03/12 FLAT ROCK COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 10,415 Aa2// MICHIGAN 03/11 2013 REFUNDING BONDS WAYNE & MONROE COUNTIES MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF) Day of Sale: 03/12 ANNVILLE-CLEONA SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 10,000 // PENNSYLVANIA 03/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION BODNS **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 03/12 FRANKLIN COUNTY, MISSOURI WEEK OF 9,970 NR/NR/ INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, 03/11 SALES TAX REFUNDING REVENUE, MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 03/12 SCHOOL DISTRICT OF WEBSTER GROVES WEEK OF 9,925 /AA+/ ST LOUIS COUNTY, MISSOURI 03/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City REMARK: Serials: 03/01/21-22, 03/01/31-33 Day of Sale: 03/11 SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 30 OF WEEK OF 9,499 /A+/ CALCASIEU PARISH, LOUISIANA 03/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2029 Day of Sale: 03/12 PORT OF LONGVIEW, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 8,810 // REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 03/11 CONSISTING OF: $7,025M 2013A (TAXABLE) $1,785M 2013B (TAX-EXEMPT-NON-AMT) *********BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland REMARK: SERIES 2013A DUE: 2013-2018 SERIES 2013B DUE: 2018-2019 Day of Sale: 03/13 ONEONTA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 8,415 NR/A/ NEW YORK 03/11 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2030 Day of Sale: 03/13 MAGNA WATER DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,750 NR/AA-/NR GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 03/11 UTAH MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 03/11 EAST NITTANY VALLEY JOINT M/A, WEEK OF 7,500 // PENNSYLVANIA 03/11 *************BANK QUALIFIED******* MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 03/13 BROOKVILLE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,575 // JEFFERSON COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 03/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2013 **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 03/11 NORTH BRANCH AREA SCHOOLS,MICHIGAN WEEK OF 6,450 Aa2// 2013 REFUNDING BONDS, LAPEER COUNTY 03/11 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF) Day of Sale: 03/11 ST. MARY PARISH, LOUISIANA WEEK OF 4,865 /A-/ SALES TAX REFUNDING BONDS 03/11 SOLID WASTE *************BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2024 Day of Sale: 03/13 WRAY RD-2 SCHOOL DISTRICT COLORADO WEEK OF 4,405 /AA-/ YUMA COUNTY, COLORADO GENERAL 03/11 OBLIGATION BANK QUALIFIED STATE INTERCEPT MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas HORSEPEN BAYOU, TEXAS WEEK OF 4,240 A// UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 03/11 SERIES 2013 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 03/11 BEREA, OHIO LIMITED TAX GENERAL WEEK OF 4,065 Aa2// OBLIGATION BANK QUALIFIED 03/11 MGR: Huntington Investment Company, Columbus CITY OF LOVELAND, OHIO WEEK OF 3,895 // LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND 03/11 **************BANK QUALIFIED******* MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 03/12 CALCASIEU PARISH SCHOOL DISTRICT 21 WEEK OF 3,525 /A+/ LOUISIANA 03/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2030 Day of Sale: 03/11 SARANAC COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 3,185 /AA-/ 2013 REFUNDING BONDS, IONIA COUNTY 03/11 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF) Day of Sale: 03/11 AUDUBON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,170 NR/A/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 03/11 /EXP/ IOWA BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 03/14 INDIANA TOWNSHIP WEEK OF 3,135 NR/A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 03/11 INDIANA BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2039 REMARK: BAM Day of Sale: 03/12 COMMUNITY CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL WEEK OF 2,740 // DISTRICT NO. 61, ILLINOIS 03/11 LOGAN & DEWITT COUNTIES CONSISTING OF: $2,075M - SERIES A - SCHOOL BONDS $ 665M - SERIES B - DEBT CERTIFICATES MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: /A/ (SERIES A SCHOOL BONDS) /A-/ (SERIES B DEBT CERTIFICATES) Day of Sale: 03/12 CITY OF BRADFORD WEEK OF 2,680 // MCKEAN COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 03/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2013 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 03/12 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 2,675 A// DISTRICT NO. 367, TEXAS 03/11 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIWS 2013 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 03/11 TOWN OF PROVINCETOWN WEEK OF 2,375 NR/AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 03/11 SERIES 2013 BANK QUALIFIED MASSACHUSETTS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2032 Day of Sale: 03/13 OLIVET COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 2,225 Aa2// 2013 REFUNDING BONDS, 03/11 EATON & CALHOUN COUNTIES MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF) Day of Sale: 03/11 EAST PRAIRIE COMBINATION WATER AND WEEK OF 2,105 NR/A/ SEWER REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS 03/11 MISSOURI BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2038 Day of Sale: 03/13 MOUNT BAKER SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 507 WEEK OF 1,525 // WASHINGTON 03/11 LIMITED GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2014-2018 Day of Sale: 03/14 MAYPEARL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DAILY 1,500 /A+/ DISTRICT ELLIS COUNTY, TEXAS MAINTENANCE TAX NOTES SERIES 2013 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2014-2028 CITY OF OKOBOJI GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 1,185 // BONDS BANK QUALIFIED 03/11 CAP LOAN NOTES 2013 IOWA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2023 Day of Sale: 03/01 CITY OF GRIMES WEEK OF 1,100 Aa3/NR/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 03/11 SERIES 2013 BANK QUALIFIED IOWA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2018 Day of Sale: 03/12 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 6,418,889 (in 000's)