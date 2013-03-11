* Issuers call high-yield bonds issued in 2009 and 2010
* Record low rates for junk are the main attraction
* Refinancing can reduce funding costs by 300bp
By Christopher Langner
March 11 (IFR) - Indonesian power generator Star Energy
Geothermal Wayang Windu (B2/B+) on Monday became the fourth
Southeast Asian company this year to take advantage of low
yields on junk-rated debt and upcoming calls for high-coupon
bonds issued in 2009 and 2010 to lower its average yield. Many
sub-investment grade dollar-denominated bonds that South-East
Asian credits issued will become callable this year, meaning a
flurry of debt exchanges and liability-management exercises is
on the way.
Most of the junk-rated bonds issued in 2009 and 2010 had
five year maturities and an option to be redeemed early, usually
in the third year. This means most can be repaid this year,
sometimes for a value smaller than the price at which these
securities are trading.
Besides that possibility, bankers said the main reason for
the expected pick-up in liability-management activities was the
current yields on junk bonds. The average yield-to-worst on the
Bank of America Merrill Lynch Single B and Double B corporate
index is 4.9%, one of its lowest levels in history.
"Many companies, which issued in 2009 and 2010, can now get
new money for 200bp, even 300bp, less," said a
liability-management banker in Singapore. "You can now get
wonderful coupons and lower a lot the average yield in the debt
portfolio of these high-yield companies."
There are at least 20 high-yield companies from South-East
Asia with bonds callable this year, according to data from
Thomson Reuters. However, the potential universe of companies in
the region willing to exchange their high-cost debt is much
larger. The problem is getting investors to let go of paper that
features a high carry to buy new, longer bonds that yield less.
That is why bankers are focusing mostly on the issuers with
callable bonds.
So far, most companies with options to replace outstanding
high-coupon bonds with lower-yielding ones have given investors
the option of an exchange.
In the first week of March, Ba1/BB rated Singapore chipmaker
Stats ChipPAC, for instance, exchanged its 7.5% five-year bonds
issued in August 2010, which were callable this year. The
participants in the exchange received new five-year bonds with a
4.5% coupon, meaning the company managed to achieve a three-year
extension to the maturity and a 300bp reduction in the cost of
its debt.
Wayang Windu is looking at doing the same thing. The company
issued dollar-denominated bonds with an 11.5% coupon in 2010.
Those bonds now yield 7.6%, suggesting Wayang Windu may be able
to cut its borrowing rates by as much as 400bp. Barclays and DBS
are advising the company.
Investors have little option, but to participate. Those that
opt out of the exchange have had to hand over their bonds when
they are called and, if they want to regain exposure to the
credit, buy the new, lower-coupon bonds in the secondary,
sometimes at a yield even lower than what was offered during the
exchange.
In the case of Stats ChipPAC, most investors participated,
even though the carry on the new securities is much less
attractive. "We actually gave investors a favourable route with
the exchange," said a person close to the deal, led by Credit
Suisse and Deutsche Bank.
Gajah Tunggal, more than any other issuer, perhaps, shows
the advantage replacing high coupon bonds with lower-yielding
ones. The company forcefully restructured its dollar bonds in
2009, issuing new 10% 2014 paper. In January, it called those
bonds and issued US$500m of new five-year paper at a yield of
7.95% on a coupon of 7.75%. The deal was 7.5x oversubscribed,
showing that investors were keen to buy bonds even at a lower
coupon.
More importantly, the refinancing removed the restructured
bonds from the market and, as a result, changed investor
perception of the company. Moody's upgraded Gajah Tunggal right
after the liability management exercise, while Standard & Poor's
put it on positive outlook.
As a result, other issuers in South-East Asia are thinking
of doing the same. Among those heard to be working on
liability-management trades are ABM Investama, which mandated
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley last year for a new bond to
replace a maturing one, and Medco Energi, which had mandated JP
Morgan, DBS, UBS, Standard Chartered and Credit Suisse for the
same reason.
"As these companies issued bonds three to four years ago in
a much different environment, it makes sense for them to come"
to the dollar market, said a syndicate banker.
Bankers said that some Indonesian and Filipino companies
were looking to tap the bond market to refinance maturing loans,
too. "Dollar bonds are still cheaper than loans for high-yield
issuers", especially with the higher capital requirements for
junk-rated loans under new Basel rules, said the
liability-management banker.
In short, the message is clear for holders of high-coupon
South-East Asian bonds: enjoy the carry while you can; soon
enough, the bonds will be called and replaced for lower-yielding
ones.