ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- -------------- NORTHEAST OHIO REGIONAL SEWER WEEK OF 245,260 Aa1/AA+/ DISTRICT 03/25 WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENT REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland SERIAL: 2020-2033 TERM: 2038, 2043 Day of Sale: 03/26 COUNTY OF FRANKLIN, OHIO WEEK OF 210,290 Aa2/AA+/AA HOSPITAL FACILITIES REVENUE 03/25 REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2033 TERM: 2038, 2043 Day of Sale: 03/26 WASHOE COUNTY, NEVADA WEEK OF 150,000 A1/A+/ HIGHWAY REVENUE (FUEL TAX) BONDS 03/25 SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: ROP: 3/26/2013 Day of Sale: 03/26 SONOMA COUNTY JUNIOR COLLEGE WEEK OF 122,000 Aa2//AA- DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 03/25 REFUNDING REVENUE 2013 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2029 Day of Sale: 03/26 OKLAHOMA CITY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 117,635 Aa2/AA/ TRUST 03/25 TAX APPORTIONMENT BONDS (TAXABLE) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 03/26 ARIZONA BOARD OF REGENTS WEEK OF 98,590 Aa2/AA/NR UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA SYSTEM 03/25 REVENUE BONDS CONSISTING OF: $62,985M SERIES 2013A $35,605M SERIES 2013B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York WISCONSIN HEALTH AND EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 92,200 A2/A/ FACILITIES AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 03/25 SERIES 2013 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2028 TERM: 2033, 2038, 2043, 2048 Day of Sale: 03/27 CITY OF MESA, ARIZONA WEEK OF 91,055 Aa3/AA+/ EXCISE TAX REVENUE OBLIGATIONS 03/25 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 03/27 CALIFORNIA INFRASTRUCTURE WEEK OF 81,490 Aaa/AAA/ "J PAUL GETTY TRUST" SIFMA FRN 03/25 SERIES A-1 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte TERM: 2047 Day of Sale: 03/25 WESTCHESTER COUNTY LOCAL WEEK OF 70,290 NR/NR/NR DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION REVENUE 03/25 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Charlotte SERIAL: 2014-2020 TERM: 2028, 2034 Day of Sale: 03/27 PAJARO VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 70,000 // DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 2012 03/25 ELECTION 2013A, CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 03/28 KLEIN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 68,995 Aaa/AAA/ TEXAS 03/25 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOLHOUSE AND REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATINGS: AA1/AA DUE: 8/1/2013 AND 02/01/2014-2043 Day of Sale: 03/26 CITY OF SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 62,600 NR/A+/A+ (SILICON VALLEY POWER) 03/25 ELECTRIC REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013A MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York Day of Sale: 03/26 STATE OF OHIO WEEK OF 61,900 Aa2/AA/AA (TREASURER OF STATE) 03/25 CAPITAL FACILITIES LEASE APPROPRIATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 CONSISTING OF: $50,815M ADMINISTRATIVE BUILDING FUND PROJECT $11,175M PARKS AND RECREATION IMPROVEMENT FUND PROJECT MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland REMARK: $50,815M DUE: 2013-2024 $11,175M DUE: 2013-2019 Day of Sale: 03/26 WYLIE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 58,000 Aaa// TEXAS 03/25 COLLIN COUNTY UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2029 REMARK: Underlying Moody's rating: Aa3 MIDLOTHIAN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 56,357 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 03/25 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, S13A MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2036 CABS: 2016-2019 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 03/26 DARE COUNTY REFUNDING LIMITED WEEK OF 30,000 Aa3//AA- GENERAL OBLIGATION 2013 03/25 NORTH CAROLINA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2025 Day of Sale: 03/27 GRAHAM INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 29,770 // $4,655M UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013A $25,115M UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013B MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2013-2025 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: A1 UL EXPECTED CITY OF NEW ROCHELLE WEEK OF 29,410 // WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NEW YORK 03/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2013 CONSISTING OF: $21,035M PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS $ 8,375M PUBLC IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 03/27 KLEIN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 27,210 Aa1/AA/ TEXAS 03/25 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2017-2027 Day of Sale: 03/26 OKLAHOMA CITY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 24,745 Aa2/AA/ TRUST 03/25 TAX APPORTIONMENT BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 03/26 VILLAGE OF BRIDGEVIEW, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 24,350 NR/BBB+/NR GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 03/25 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 03/25 PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY CERTIFICATES WEEK OF 24,000 Aa1/AA+/AA+ OF PARTICIPATION, MARYLAND 03/25 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York CITY OF STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 21,560 Aa1/AAA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 03/25 2013 SERIES C MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2018 Day of Sale: 03/27 LANSING BOARD OF WATER & LIGHT, WEEK OF 21,000 Aa3/AA-/ MICHIGAN 03/25 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York VERMONT ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 16,000 B2/B+/ AUTHORITY 03/25 CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. PROJECT MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 03/26 ONEIDA COUNTY, NEW YORK WEEK OF 15,810 A1/A+/A+ GENERAL OBLIGATIONS, PUBLIC 03/25 IMPROVEMENT, 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 03/27 UNION COUNTY HIGHER EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 15,000 Aa2// FACILITIES FINANCING AUTHORITY 03/25 UNIVERSITY REVENUE BONDS SERIES A OF 2013 (BUCKNELL UNIVERSITY) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2022 Day of Sale: 03/26 LATROBE, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 13,500 Baa1// INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 03/25 ST. VINCENT COLLEGE PROJECT MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2023-2043 THE CAMDEN COUNTY IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 12,980 Aa2/AA-/ AUTHORITY 03/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION REVENUE BONDS (CAMDEN COUNTY COLLEGE PROJECT), SERIES 2013 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 03/27 MIDLOTHIAN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 12,925 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 03/25 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, S13B MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2028 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 03/26 LORAIN, OHIO WEEK OF 10,000 A3// VARIOUS PURPOSE GENERAL OBLIGATION 03/25 BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 03/27 WHITEHALL-COPLAY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,995 /AA/ LEHIGH COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 03/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2013 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2028 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: /A+ Day of Sale: 03/25 WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP WEEK OF 9,525 Aa2/NAF/ BUCKS COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 03/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2013 ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: First American Municipals, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2032 Day of Sale: 03/25 TUNICA COUNTY GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 9,500 A/NR/ REFUNDING 2013, MISSISSIPPI 03/25 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 03/26 WESTERN CAROLINA UNIVERSITY DAILY 9,320 /A/ REFUNDING STUDENT HOUSING MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2014-2027 TERM: 2033 RANKIN COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI WEEK OF 9,000 NR// GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2013 03/25 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis REMARK: Underlying Moody's rating: A2 Day of Sale: 03/27 FRANKLIN COUNTY PUBLIC WATER SUPPLY WEEK OF 8,775 NR/A+/ DISTRICT NO. 3 CERTIFICATES OF 03/25 PARTICIPATION 2013B MISSOURI MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2035 Day of Sale: 03/25 NORTH CAROLINA MEDICAL CARE WEEK OF 8,570 NR/NR/NR COMMISSION 03/25 RETIREMENT FACILITIES FIRST MORTGAGE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013A THE UNITED METHODIST RETIREMENT BONDS MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Charlotte SERIAL: 2013-2022 TERM: 2033 Day of Sale: 03/25 WILLOW FORK DRAINAGE DISTRICT, WEEK OF 7,920 /A+/ TEXAS 03/25 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2020 SAN JACINTO RIVER AUTHORITY WATER WEEK OF 7,000 /AA-/ REVENUE BONDS 03/25 TEXAS MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2038 REMARK: NON-BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 03/27 CITY OF STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 5,855 Aa1/AAA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 03/25 2013 SERIES B MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2014 Day of Sale: 03/27 FRANKLIN COUNTY PUBLIC WATER SUPPLY WEEK OF 5,010 /A+/ DISTRICT NO. 3 WATER DEWER 03/25 REFUNDING REVENUE MISSOURI 2013A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2020 Day of Sale: 03/25 FORT BEND COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 4,895 /BBB/ DISTRICT NO. 142, TEXAS 03/25 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2033 REMARK: BAM INSURED WESTHILL COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 4,665 /AA-/ NEW YORK REFUNDING BONDS 03/25 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2018 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 03/27 HERKIMER COUNTY, NEW YORK WEEK OF 4,565 // REFUNDING BONDS 03/25 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2026 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 03/28 BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP WEEK OF 4,470 /AA/ (BURLINGTON COUNTY), NEW JERSEY 03/25 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2021 Day of Sale: 03/27 GREENVILLE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 4,440 /A+/ NEW YORK REFUNDING BONDS 03/25 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2027 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 03/27 CENTER SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 58, WEEK OF 4,070 Aa1// JACKSON COUNTY, MISSOURI 03/25 TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT PROGRAM) Day of Sale: 03/25 GRAIN VALLEY COMB WATERWORKS WEEK OF 3,815 NR/A+/ SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING 03/25 2013 MISSOURI MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2020 Day of Sale: 03/25 NEOSHO REFUNDING SPECIAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 3,195 // 2013 MISSOURI 03/25 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2027 Day of Sale: 03/26 AFTON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 3,065 // NEW YORK REFUNDING BONDS 03/25 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2015 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 03/28 COHOES CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 2,845 // NEW YORK REFUNDING BONDS 03/25 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2018 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 03/28 VESTAL (TOWN), NEW YORK WEEK OF 2,750 // REFUNDING BONDS 03/25 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2026 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 03/27 MAPLE HEIGHTS CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 2,611 NR/NR/ OHIO 03/25 ENERGY CONSERVATION NOTES, SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 03/28 DEER LAKES SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 2,580 // ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 03/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2013 ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 03/27 MINOA VILLAGE ONONDAGA COUNTY, WEEK OF 2,560 A1// NEW YORK 03/25 GENERAL OBLIGATIONS PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2029 Day of Sale: 03/26 WILLIAMSON COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 1,965 /BBB+/ DISTRICT #11 03/25 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS TEXAS MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2024 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 03/26 LYNDONVILLE (VILLAGE), NEW YORK WEEK OF 1,815 // REFUNDING BONDS 03/25 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2036 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 03/26 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 2,120,378 (in 000's)