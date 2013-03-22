*=BANK QUALIFIED RATING BIDDING MDY/S&P/FITCH ($MIL) ISSUER DEADLINE (EST) [Mar. 25] 11.55 New London SD, WI, GO 11:00 AM BBB *4.21 Fort Bend Co MUD #57, TX, GO 11:30 AM *3.05 Red Wing, MN, GO 11:30 AM *1.80 Manchester, IA, GO 12:00 PM A *10.00 Waterloo Comm SD, IA, RE 12:00 PM *3.18 Watertown-Mayer ISD #111, MN, GO 12:00 PM AA+ *1.88 North Onondaga Drain Dt, MI, GO 01:30 PM 26.56 Oklahoma Co ISD #12, OK, GO 03:00 PM [Mar. 26] Aa2 AA 16.80 Baytown, TX, GO 11:00 AM *6.13 Boone Comm SD, IA, GO 11:00 AM Aa2 *3.23 Marshfield, WI, GO 11:00 AM *3.05 Marshfield, WI, GO 11:00 AM 1.50 Milwaukee Area Tech Coll, WI, GO 11:00 AM A1 *2.73 Sioux Center, IA, GO 11:00 AM *1.81 St Anthony, MN, GO 11:00 AM Aa2 AA 16.50 Baytown, TX, GO 11:30 AM MIG1 SP-1+ 67.00 Cobb County, GA 10:30 AM 66.17 Collier County, FL, RE 10:30 AM *3.57 Defiance, OH 11:00 AM Aa2 68.19 Gaston County, NC, GO 11:00 AM *1.97 Jessieville SD #1, AR, GO 12:00 PM AA *4.20 Kalamazoo, MI, GO 11:00 AM AA *2.10 Kittery (Town), ME, GO 11:00 AM 3.30 Lawton, OK, GO 12:00 PM AA+ *2.00 Perry Ctrl Multi-Sch Bldg Corp, IN 11:00 AM A *7.20 Whitley County, KY, GO 11:00 AM 9.96 Woodstown-Pilesgrove Reg SD BO, NJ 11:00 AM AA *4.49 Palmer Twp, PA, GO 11:15 AM 19.86 North Bergen Twp, NJ 11:30 AM *8.70 Windsor Locks (Town), CT 11:30 AM *5.96 Elizabethtown, KY, GO 01:00 PM *1.67 Ogden Comm SD, IA, GO 02:30 PM *1.13 Ogden Comm SD, IA, GO 02:30 PM [Mar. 27] A+ *5.88 Oakley Union ESD, CA, GO 12:30 PM *4.76 Bellevue Vlg, WI, GO 11:00 AM 1.77 Bellevue Vlg, WI, GO 11:00 AM A+ *8.40 Hubbard-Radcliffe Comm SD, IA, GO 11:00 AM 6.68 Saint Paul, MN, GO 11:00 AM 11.80 Saint Paul, MN, GO 11:00 AM A+ *1.10 Hubbard-Radcliffe Comm SD, IA, GO 11:30 AM 12.15 Saint Paul, MN, RE 11:30 AM *2.37 Kingston CSD, NY, GO 11:00 AM 67.56 North Hempstead (Town), NY 11:00 AM Aa2 10.00 Richland-Lexington Arpt Dt, SC, GO 11:00 AM Aaa AAA 80.00 Virginia Hsg Dev Auth, VA, RE 11:00 AM MIG1 *2.31 Winchester (Town), MA 11:00 AM [Mar. 28] *4.43 Bath Co SD Fin Corp, KY, RE 12:00 PM *2.04 Cutter Morning Star SD #21, AR, GO 12:00 PM A *1.56 Emmetsburg Comm SD, IA, GO 12:00 PM *5.19 Emmetsburg Comm SD, IA, GO 12:30 PM 3.00 Waterford SD, MI 11:30 AM [Apr. 01] AAA 75.02 Albuquerque, NM, GO 11:00 AM 19.77 Otter Tail County, MN, GO 10:30 AM *2.17 Eagle Lake, MN, GO 12:00 PM *2.00 DeWitt, IA, GO 01:00 PM A2 *4.49 Storm Lake, IA, RE 02:00 PM [Apr. 02] 47.82 Kitsap County, WA, GO 11:30 AM 14.39 Bettendorf, IA, GO 11:00 AM *3.77 Hopkins, MN, GO 11:00 AM *2.79 Medina, MN, GO 11:00 AM 350.00 Illinois, IL, GO 11:15 AM Aa2 AAA 24.33 N Texas Muni Wtr Dt, TX, RE 11:30 AM 450.00 Illinois, IL, GO 11:45 AM 5.43 New Castle (Town), NY, GO 11:00 AM A1 *4.37 Ottumwa, IA, GO 12:00 PM Aaa 51.71 Plano ISD, TX, GO 12:00 PM 50.00 Santa Fe Pub SD, NM, GO 01:00 PM *5.83 Waterville, ME, GO 11:00 AM 7.87 New Castle (Town), NY, GO 11:30 AM *6.02 Arkansas City, KS, GO 03:00 PM *1.20 Cleveland, MS, GO 05:00 PM [Apr. 03] 66.56 Tacoma, WA, RE 11:30 AM 8.00 Dracut (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM *9.98 Kay Co ISD #71, OK, GO 12:30 PM [Apr. 04] *3.26 Oklahoma Co ISD #41, OK, GO 12:30 PM [Apr. 08] 1.44 Waconia ISD #110, MN, GO 11:00 AM *8.73 Zumbrota-Mazeppa ISD #2805, MN, GO 11:00 AM *1.54 Grand Rapids, MN, GO 11:30 AM 27.00 Metro Atlanta Rapid Trans Auth, GA 10:30 AM *3.86 Buffalo Hanover ISD #877, MN, GO 12:00 PM [Apr. 09] *6.47 Mound, MN, GO 11:00 AM 2.58 Mound, MN, GO 11:00 AM Aaa *1.05 Waukesha Co Area Tech Coll, WI, GO 11:00 AM *4.95 Gilbert Comm SD, IA, GO 02:00 PM [Apr. 10] 38.00 Hampton, VA, GO 11:00 AM [Apr. 16] *4.00 Michigan City Area Schs, IN, GO 11:00 AM [Apr. 17] *2.30 Capitol Region Watershed Dt, MN, GO 11:00 AM [Apr. 22] *1.47 Lac Qui Parle Vly ISD #2853, MN, GO 11:00 AM [May. 15] A 6.75 N Vermillion Comm Sch Bldg Cor, IN 12:00 PM