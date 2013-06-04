* Dollar recovers from one-month lows vs yen
* European shares rebound after recent drops, Wall Street
lower
* Japan strategy eyed for gauge on commitment to stimulus
NEW YORK, June 4 U.S. stocks bucked the global
trend and fell on Tuesday while the dollar rallied as investors
questioned how much longer the Federal Reserve will maintain its
stimulus program that has bolstered the nascent U.S. economic
recovery.
A minor lull in the week's busy schedule of central bank
meetings and U.S. data initially offered a break from recent
sharp moves. But as European markets wound down, the dollar
surrendered some gains against major currencies and U.S. stock
indices moved sharply lower.
Intraday market swings have increased in recent weeks as
minutes from the central bank's most recent meeting and
testimony from Chairman Ben Bernanke to Congress heightened
concerns the Fed may reduce its bond-buying program sooner than
expected.
Investors were already holding off making big bets until
Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report shows the employment
situation, the key factor for the Fed's decision on monetary
policy. Without a major data driver other than Monday's U.S.
factory activity, there was even less incentive
to trade.
Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George
again urged the Fed to ease off its aggressive bond purchases.
George has been a steady critic of the program and has voted
against it at every Fed meeting so far this year.
"For the last week, there's been an uneasy nervousness,"
said Michael James, managing director of equity trading at
Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles. "There are some concerns
about the Fed's tapering, whether it is or isn't going to
happen."
The Dow Jones industrial average ended down 76.49
points, or 0.50 percent, at 15,177.54. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 9.04 points, or 0.55 percent, at 1,631.38.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 20.11 points, or
0.58 percent, at 3,445.26.
Some analysts were pointing to technical factors to say the
U.S. stock market, with the S&P 500 up more than 15 percent so
far this year, was not as strong as it looks even before it
began to swoon.
"The market has taken on kind of a heavy feel to it. Clearly
the 50-day moving average around 1,600 seems to have almost
magnetic qualities," said Mark Luschini, chief investment
strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
European stocks were off the peaks of the day but
closed 0.3 percent higher, snapping a two-day losing streak that
had left them at their lowest level since early May.
MSCI's world share index, which tracks
stocks in 45 countries, rose 0.15 percent on gains in Asia and
Europe.
ECB MEETING
With investors also keeping positions tight ahead of the
European Central Bank and Bank of England monthly meetings on
Thursday, German Bund futures dipped and peripheral
euro zone debt edged up.
A 10-month rally in euro zone debt has waned in recent weeks
as talk of a cut in Fed stimulus has pushed up yields.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield
rose to 2.148 percent.
After the volatility of recent days caused by an escalation
of political tensions, Turkish shares and the lira
regained ground. That meant that most of the bigger
moves of the day were once again on Asian stock markets.
Japan's Nikkei rose 2 percent, its biggest one-day
rise in three weeks as currency swings amplified moves ahead of
Wednesday's announcement from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the
third leg of his "Abenomics" stimulus strategy.
The Nikkei was at a 5-1/2-year peak and up more than 50
percent on the year until two weeks ago but has since lost 15
percent as doubts about the $1.4 trillion stimulus drive have
crept in.
Abe's latest changes are likely to center on economic
reforms, but sources told Reuters the government could also
include steps urging Japan's public pension funds to boost their
investment in equities and overseas.
"We are right at the start of a multi-year process
probably," said Grant Lewis, a Daiwa Securities economist in
London.
The dollar gained 0.5 percent against the yen but was
off the session high. The euro was up 0.1 percent against the
dollar.
Australian shares rose 0.3 percent and the Aussie
dollar dropped 1.3 percent after the country's central
bank left interest rates unchanged, as expected, but said there
was some scope for further easing.
The firmer U.S dollar also pushed the kiwi dollar lower.
Gold fell around 1 percent on Tuesday, extending losses on
demand worries after the world's largest bullion consumer India
further restricted imports of the precious metal.