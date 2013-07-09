July 9 Software company Vitera Healthcare
Solutions canceled a $365 million loan slated to fund its
acquisition of SuccessEHS Holdings and refinance debt, sources
told Thomson Reuters LPC.
Vitera, a portfolio company of Vista Equity Partners, will
opt instead to finance the approximately $100 million
acquisition with equity.
The first- and second-lien debt financing garnered more than
enough lender commitments during syndication after sweetening
pricing guidance and revising the structure.
Despite the loan being oversubscribed, sponsor Vista decided
to hold off on inking a refinancing package until it could get
more attractive terms, said sources. There are currently no
looming debt maturities.
More time will also allow for the company's numbers to
reflect certain strategic initiatives, sources noted.
Jefferies and BMO Capital Markets were lead arrangers on the
transaction.
Price guidance on the $255 million first-lien term loan was
set at LIB+450-500 with a 1 percent Libor floor. The seven-year
loan was offered at an original issue discount (OID) of 99 with
six months of 101 soft call protection.
The $85 million second-lien term loan was guided at
LIB+825-875, also with a 1 percent Libor floor. The eight-year
term loan was offered at an OID of 98.5. Call protection was set
at 102, then 101.
A $25 million, five-year revolving credit rounded out the
$365 million debt package.
Proceeds were to fund the acquisition and to refinance
Vitera's existing club loan, according to sources.
The deal was subject to a total-leverage test. Pro forma for
the acquisition, equity will comprise 41 percent of
capitalization, said sources.
Vitera provides practice-management software and electronic
health-record products to specialty-physician practices. The
company carries a B/B3 issuer rating. The first-lien debt was
rated B/B2 and the second lien was rated CCC+/Caa2.