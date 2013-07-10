July 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kuwait's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' and Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Kuwait's Country Ceiling at 'AA+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Kuwait's 'AA' IDRs reflect the following key rating drivers: - Kuwait's exceptionally strong sovereign balance sheet. Sovereign net foreign assets (SNFA), at 209% of GDP (USD371bn) at end-2012, are the highest in percentage of GDP among all Fitch-rated sovereigns. SNFA results from high oil-related budget and current account surpluses, at respectively 30% and 35% of GDP over the past decade, that have been prudently saved in Kuwait's sovereign wealth funds (SWF). - Expectations of continued high oil surpluses consistent with further strengthening of the sovereign balance sheet. Fitch forecasts the twin surpluses at respectively 20% and 31% of GDP by 2015 (from 36% and 44% in 2012) reflecting the assumptions of lower (-10%) but still high oil prices, stable level of oil production (2.8m barrels/day) and continued rising public spending and imports. SNFA would reach 279% of GDP by 2015. - Signs of stabilization of the political environment. The agency expects Kuwaiti politics to be more stable now after a politically turbulent 2012. The approval by the High Court of a new electoral law in June, widely perceived as less favourable to the opposition, should ensure the next elections (the third in two years), due on 27 of July, will result in a Parliament more cooperative with the government. However, risks of further volatility, in the form of street protests, snap elections or intensified opposition to the government remain and could continue to weigh on development efforts. - A gradual pick up in the non-oil sector GDP growth. Fitch expects better cooperation between the legislative and the executive to be more supportive of reforms and projects, as was seen during the first half of 2013 with the passing of long-awaited laws such as the new Company Act to modernize the business environment. The execution of the large scale infrastructure plan will however remain slow, hampered by low government effectiveness. The agency expects non-oil GDP growth to gradually increase up to 4.5% by 2015 from 3% on average since 2005. - Improving banking system. Banks' exposure to investment companies, a major source of vulnerabilities in recent years, has declined to 8% of total loans in 2012 from 15% in 2011. Non-performing loans are also on a declining trend (at 4.9% of total loans at end-2012). The expected developments in the non-oil sector should offer banks profitable investment opportunities. Banks' balance sheets should also benefit from tighter supervision by the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK). - Structural weaknesses that are common among Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries constrain the rating. They include high dependence on oil (40% of GDP, 84% of government revenue, 81% of current account receipts in 2012) low governance and development indicators relative to 'AA' peers, weaknesses in the economic policy framework (such as the lack of monetary autonomy and weak fiscal framework) and regional political risks. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the rating are currently well balanced. At forecast oil prices, Kuwait will continue to accumulate assets, further enhancing its capacity to deal with economic shocks. Potential adverse domestic political developments are the main short-term risk to the ratings. Civil unrest would have to be more severe than what was seen in 2012 before a negative rating action could be warranted. In the longer term, the rating could benefit from improvements in structural weaknesses such as a reduction in oil dependence, higher governance indicators and stronger economic policy framework. By contrast, a gradual erosion of the general government budget surplus linked to a continued rapid increase in current public spending could lead to negative rating action. Both of these however are beyond the current rating horizon. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch expects Brent oil prices to decline relative to 2012 (USD112/barrel) but to remain high, averaging USD105/bl in 2013 and USD100/barrel by 2015, comfortably higher than Kuwait's breakeven price (expected at USD71/barrel in 2015). Fitch assumes that a severe and sustained negative shock to oil prices is unlikely. Fitch expects world GDP growth to gradually increase, to 3.2% by 2015 from 2.5% in 2012, which will support global demand for oil. Fitch assumes no major political crisis in the region, such as a confrontation between Iran and the international community. Fitch assumes the long-term real return in Kuwait's SWF will not be substantially lower than 3%-4%. Contact: Primary Analyst Arnaud Louis Associate Director +44 20 3530 1539 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London, E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Paul Gamble Director +44 20 3530 1623 Committee Chairperson Douglas Renwick Senior Director +44 20 3530 10 45 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' and 'Country Ceilings' dated 13 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 