July 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kuwait's Long-term foreign and local
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' and Short-term foreign currency
IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Kuwait's Country
Ceiling at 'AA+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Kuwait's 'AA' IDRs reflect the following key rating drivers:
- Kuwait's exceptionally strong sovereign balance sheet. Sovereign net foreign
assets (SNFA), at 209% of GDP (USD371bn) at end-2012, are the highest in
percentage of GDP among all Fitch-rated sovereigns. SNFA results from high
oil-related budget and current account surpluses, at respectively 30% and 35% of
GDP over the past decade, that have been prudently saved in Kuwait's sovereign
wealth funds (SWF).
- Expectations of continued high oil surpluses consistent with further
strengthening of the sovereign balance sheet. Fitch forecasts the twin surpluses
at respectively 20% and 31% of GDP by 2015 (from 36% and 44% in 2012) reflecting
the assumptions of lower (-10%) but still high oil prices, stable level of oil
production (2.8m barrels/day) and continued rising public spending and imports.
SNFA would reach 279% of GDP by 2015.
- Signs of stabilization of the political environment. The agency expects
Kuwaiti politics to be more stable now after a politically turbulent 2012. The
approval by the High Court of a new electoral law in June, widely perceived as
less favourable to the opposition, should ensure the next elections (the third
in two years), due on 27 of July, will result in a Parliament more cooperative
with the government. However, risks of further volatility, in the form of street
protests, snap elections or intensified opposition to the government remain and
could continue to weigh on development efforts.
- A gradual pick up in the non-oil sector GDP growth. Fitch expects better
cooperation between the legislative and the executive to be more supportive of
reforms and projects, as was seen during the first half of 2013 with the passing
of long-awaited laws such as the new Company Act to modernize the business
environment. The execution of the large scale infrastructure plan will however
remain slow, hampered by low government effectiveness. The agency expects
non-oil GDP growth to gradually increase up to 4.5% by 2015 from 3% on average
since 2005.
- Improving banking system. Banks' exposure to investment companies, a major
source of vulnerabilities in recent years, has declined to 8% of total loans in
2012 from 15% in 2011. Non-performing loans are also on a declining trend (at
4.9% of total loans at end-2012). The expected developments in the non-oil
sector should offer banks profitable investment opportunities. Banks' balance
sheets should also benefit from tighter supervision by the Central Bank of
Kuwait (CBK).
- Structural weaknesses that are common among Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)
countries constrain the rating. They include high dependence on oil (40% of GDP,
84% of government revenue, 81% of current account receipts in 2012) low
governance and development indicators relative to 'AA' peers, weaknesses in the
economic policy framework (such as the lack of monetary autonomy and weak fiscal
framework) and regional political risks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to
the rating are currently well balanced. At forecast oil prices, Kuwait will
continue to accumulate assets, further enhancing its capacity to deal with
economic shocks.
Potential adverse domestic political developments are the main short-term risk
to the ratings. Civil unrest would have to be more severe than what was seen in
2012 before a negative rating action could be warranted.
In the longer term, the rating could benefit from improvements in structural
weaknesses such as a reduction in oil dependence, higher governance indicators
and stronger economic policy framework. By contrast, a gradual erosion of the
general government budget surplus linked to a continued rapid increase in
current public spending could lead to negative rating action. Both of these
however are beyond the current rating horizon.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch expects Brent oil prices to decline relative to 2012 (USD112/barrel) but
to remain high, averaging USD105/bl in 2013 and USD100/barrel by 2015,
comfortably higher than Kuwait's breakeven price (expected at USD71/barrel in
2015). Fitch assumes that a severe and sustained negative shock to oil prices is
unlikely.
Fitch expects world GDP growth to gradually increase, to 3.2% by 2015 from 2.5%
in 2012, which will support global demand for oil.
Fitch assumes no major political crisis in the region, such as a confrontation
between Iran and the international community.
Fitch assumes the long-term real return in Kuwait's SWF will not be
substantially lower than 3%-4%.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Arnaud Louis
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1539
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Paul Gamble
Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Committee Chairperson
Douglas Renwick
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 10 45
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
