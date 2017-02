IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- GRAND PARKWAY TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 2,900,000 // CORPORATION 07/15 FIRST TIER TOLL REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013A SUBORDINATE TIER TOLL REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013B (TELA SUPPORTED) SUBORDINATE TIER TOLL REVENUE TENDER BONDS, SERIES 2013C SUBORDINATE TIER TOLL REVENUE TENDER BONDS, TAXABLE SERIES 2013D SUBORDINATE TIER TOLL REVENUE BONDS TAXABLE SERIES 2013E MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York REMARK: RATINGS: Series A - NR/BBB/BBB+ Series B-E - NR/AA/AA- MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 487,450 A2/AA-/ WATER AND SEWER REVENUE AND 07/15 REFUNDING BONDS CONSISTING OF: $339,055M WATER AND SEWER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013A $148,395M WATER AND SEWER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013B MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York REMARK: UNDERLYING RATINGS: AA3/A+/A+ AIRPORT COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF WEEK OF 450,000 A1/A+/A+ SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL 07/15 AIRPORT) CONSISTING OF: $368,000M AMT $101,000M TAX-EXEMPT $ 12,000M TAXABLE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York Day of Sale: 07/18 ILLINOIS STATE TOLL HIGHWAY DAILY 425,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- AUTHORITY TOLL HIGHWAY SENIOR REVENUE BONDS, 2013 SERIES B (REFUNDING) MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York SAN DIEGO COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 387,705 Aa1/AA+/ DISTRICT 07/15 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, ELECTION OF 2002, SERIES 2013 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, ELECTION OF 2006, SERIES 2013 2013 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 07/17 HAMILTON COUNTY SEWER SYSTEM WEEK OF 300,000 Aa2/AA+/ IMPROVEMENT REVENUE REFUNDING- 07/15 METROPOLITAN SEWER CONSISTING OF: $180,000M TAX-EXEMPT $ 80,000M TAXABLE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: TAX-EXEMPT DUE: 2014-2016 & 2020- 2028 TAXABLE DUE: 2013-2017 Day of Sale: 07/17 GEISINGER HEALTH SYSTEM DAILY 284,400 Aa2/AA/NR TAXABLE BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York PENNSYLVANIA TURNPIKE COMMISSION WEEK OF 265,395 A1/A+/A+ VARIABLE RATE TURNPIKE REVENUE 07/15 BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 07/17 CITY OF HOPE WEEK OF 250,000 A1/A+/AA- DIRECTION OBLIGATION NOTES 07/15 SERIES 2013 (TAXABLE) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York TRUSTEES OF THE CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 243,745 Aa2/AA-/ STATE UNIVERSITY 07/15 SYSTEMWIDE REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 07/17 SAN DIEGO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 220,000 /SP-1+/ CALIFORNIA 07/15 TAX AND REVENUE ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: DUE: 0/14 & 6/14 Day of Sale: 07/18 CITY OF SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS WEEK OF 203,865 Aaa/AAA/AAA GENERAL IMPROVEMENT & CERTIFICATES 07/15 OF OBLIGATION MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 07/16 UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 189,000 Aa3/AA/AA- GENERAL OBLIGATION 2013A 07/15 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 07/16 SOUTH CAROLINA JOBS-ECONOMIC WEEK OF 174,020 Baa1/BBB+/BBB+ DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 07/15 HOSPITAL REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT REVENUE BONDS-PALMETTO HEALTH MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 07/17 COLUMBUS-FRANKLIN COUNTY FINANCE WEEK OF 104,350 /AA-/ AUTHORITY 07/15 TAXABLE RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT REVENUE BONDS MGR: Ross, Sinclaire & Associates, LLC, Cincinnati SERIAL: 2014-2027 Day of Sale: 07/16 SOUTH CAROLINA JOBS-ECONOMIC WEEK OF 100,000 Baa1/BBB+/BBB+ HOSPITAL REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT 07/15 REVENUE BONDS-PALMETTO HEALTH MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 07/17 LEE COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 93,000 Aa3/AA+/AA WATER & SEWER REVENUE & REFUNDING 07/15 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2033 TERM: 2038, 2043 Day of Sale: 07/16 TEXAS WATER DEVELOPMENT BOARD WEEK OF 90,930 Aaa/AA+/AAA WATER FINANCE ASSISTANCE BONDS 07/15 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 07/15 CITY OF WICHITA, KANSAS WEEK OF 83,915 NR/NR/ REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013IV-A/IV-B 07/15 MGR: Ziegler, Chicago UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS DAILY 80,000 Aa2/AA-/AA BUILDING AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013-4 (TAXABLE) MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2014-2029 COLORADO HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 62,790 NR// AUTHORITY 07/15 CALIFORNIA STATEWIDE COMMUNITIES DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013 A, B, C MGR: Ziegler, Chicago REMARK: TERMS, TEMPS MOODY'S: NR S&P: BBB- (NEGATIVE) FITCH: BBB+ (STABLE) SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING WEEK OF 51,900 // JOINT POWERS BOARD LEASE 07/15 REVENUE BONDS MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 07/16 LEE LAKE WATER DISTRICT REFUNDING WEEK OF 48,270 NR/BBB/ REVENUE SERIES 2013A CALIFORNIA 07/15 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2028 Day of Sale: 07/16 DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA HOUSING DAILY 47,800 Aaa// FINANCE AGENCY MULTIFAMILY HOUSING MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS (TYLER HOUSE APARTMENTS), SERIES 2013 MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York REMARK: (FNMA ENHANCED) NORTHSIDE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 43,625 Aa1/AA+/ DISTRICT VARIABLE RATE UNLIMITED 07/15 TAX REFUNDING, TEXAS MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: 08/01/2034 VMIG1/F1+ Day of Sale: 07/17 NORTH CAROLINA CAPITAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 40,000 A2/A-/NR FINANCE AGENCY 07/15 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York NORTH CAROLINA MEDICAL CARE DAILY 37,455 NR/NR/NR COMMISSION RETIREMENT FACILITIES MORTGAGE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (ALDERSGATE), SERIES 2013 MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Charlotte SERIAL: 2014-2017 TERM: 2023, 2035 Day of Sale: 06/26 UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 36,000 Aa3/AA/AA- GENERAL OBLIGATION 2013A REFUNDING 07/15 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2025 Day of Sale: 07/16 CALIFORNIA SCHOOL FINANCE AUTHORITY DAILY 34,570 // CHARTER SCHOOL REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013A-1 SERIES 2013A-2 SERIES 2013B TAXABLE MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago ALUM ROCK UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WEEK OF 32,500 Aa3/AA-/ DISTRICT 07/15 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2012 ELECTION, SERIES A MGR: De La Rosa & Co., Los Angeles Day of Sale: 07/18 THE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 31,655 Baa1/BBB+/ AUTHORITY OF THE COUNTY OF YAVAPAI 07/15 HOSPITAL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 07/17 NORTH CAROLINA MUNICIPAL LEASING WEEK OF 30,280 Aa2/AA+/AA+ CORPORATION 07/15 CITY OF WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA-LIMITED OBLIGATION BONDS (TAXABLE) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 07/17 POMONA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 29,000 /AA/ EDUCATIONAL JOINT POWERS AUTHORITY 07/15 2013 REFUNDING LEASE REVENUE BONDS MGR: De La Rosa & Co., Los Angeles INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: Underlying Rating A- Day of Sale: 07/16 UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS WEEK OF 26,000 Aa2/AA/AA BUILDING AUTHORITY 07/15 EXP/EXP/EXP PROJECT AND REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York Day of Sale: 07/17 WIMBERLEY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 25,400 /A+/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 07/15 SCHOOL BUILDING GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2020-2043 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 07/16 MIDDLETOWN AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 23,485 /AA-/ DAUPHIN COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 07/15 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 07/18 CITY OF FRESNO, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 22,480 Baa1/BBB/BBB AIRPORT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS AMT 07/15 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis Day of Sale: 07/17 NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 20,000 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 07/15 MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2014-2023 Day of Sale: 07/18 RIVERTON CITY, UTAH WEEK OF 19,500 NR/AA-/AA FRANCHISE AND SALES TAX 07/15 REVENUE BONDS MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 07/17 ADDISON, TEXAS, DALLAS COUNTY WEEK OF 18,675 Aa1/AAA/ $1,875M SERIES A 07/15 $1,250M SERIES B - TAXABLE $4,875M SERIES 2013 $10,675M COMBINATION TAX & REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 07/15 ROYSE CITY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DAILY 18,562 Aaa/A+/ DISTRICT, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2029 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM WEBB COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 18,390 Aa3/AA/ CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION 07/15 SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 07/18 JOPLIN, MISSOURI WEEK OF 18,225 NR/NR/ INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 07/15 TAX INCREMENT REVENUE BONDS (JOPLIN RECOVERY TIF REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT) $12,350M SERIES A TAXABLE $5,875M SERIES B TAX-EXEMPT MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 07/18 LEE LAKE WATER DISTRICT REFUNDING WEEK OF 17,965 NR/NR/ REVENUE SUBORDINATE 2013 B 07/15 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 07/16 JOHNSON COUNTY PARK & RECREATION WEEK OF 17,920 Aa2/NR/ REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF 07/15 PARTICIPATION SERIES 2013A KANSAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2024 Day of Sale: 07/17 CITY OF THE COLONY, TEXAS WEEK OF 16,710 Aa2/AA-/NR (DENTON COUNTY) 07/15 $14,695 - GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNING BONDS, SERIES 2013 $2,015 - COMBINATION TAX AND LIMITED SURPLUS REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION, SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 07/16 INDIANAPOLIS LOCAL PUBLIC WEEK OF 15,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA IMPROVEMENT BOND BANK 07/15 REFUNDING SERIES 2013C MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland SERIAL: 2014-2018 LEBANON, OREGON WEEK OF 14,165 A2// GENERAL OBLIGATION SERIES 2013 07/15 MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland SERIAL: 2014-2028 NORTH CAROLINA MUNICIPAL LEASING WEEK OF 12,930 Aa2/AA+/AA+ CORPORATION 07/15 CITY OF WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA LIMITED OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 07/17 TEXAS WOMAN'S UNIVERSITY, TEXAS DAILY 12,665 Aa3// REVENUE FINANCING SYSTEM REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2035 MISSOURI HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 12,035 /AA/ COMMISSION 07/15 MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS 2013 SERIES 3 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver SERIAL: 2015-2023 REMARK: TERMS DUE: 03/01/2015 AND 7/01/2028 2033; 2037; 2045 AND 2050 Day of Sale: 07/16 WISCONSIN PUBLIC FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 11,715 NR/NR/ STUDENT HOUSING REVENUE (UHCS TECH 07/15 VILLAGE, LLC PROJECT) SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 07/17 MINNESOTA HIGHER EDUCATION WEEK OF 11,440 Aa3// GUSTAVUS ALDOPHUS COLLEGE REVENUE 07/15 BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2014-2028 TERM: 2043 Day of Sale: 07/18 EAGLE SHADOW, COLORADO WEEK OF 11,000 NR/A/NR METROPOLITAN DISTRICT 07/15 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 07/16 KENOSHA GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 10,915 Aa2/AA/ REFUNDING 2013 WISCONSIN 07/15 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2020 Day of Sale: 07/15 CITY OF FRESNO, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 10,875 Baa1/BBB/BBB AIRPORT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 07/15 NON AMT MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis Day of Sale: 07/17 FORT COLLINS URBAN RENEWAL WEEK OF 10,475 Aa3/NR/NR AUTHORITY 07/15 CITY OF FORT COLLINS, COLORADO TAX INCREMENT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 07/17 MERRICK UNION FREE SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 10,260 Aa2/NR/ NEW YORK 07/15 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2024 Day of Sale: 07/17 KENOSHA GENERAL OBLIGATION NOTES WEEK OF 10,000 Aa2/AA/ 2013 WISCONSIN 07/15 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2023 Day of Sale: 07/15 DECATUR SCHOOL DISTRICT #61 WEEK OF 8,475 A3// ILLINOIS, MACON COUNTY 07/15 SCHOOL BONDS $7,000M SERIES A TAXABLE $1,475M SERIES B REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 07/16 GOLDTHWAITE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 7,580 Aaa// DISTRICT (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION 07/15 OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN MILLS COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Underlying Moody's rating: A Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 07/16 TOWN OF SEYMOUR, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 6,363 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS (AA) 07/15 $3,560M ISSUER OF 2013 (SP-1+) $2,803M BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago Day of Sale: 07/18 COMANCHE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 6,000 /AAA/ DISTRICT 07/15 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: Frost Bank, San Antonio SERIAL: 2023-2033 CABS: 2015-2022 Day of Sale: 07/15 WHEELER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,000 /A+/ UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING 07/15 SERIES 2913, TEXAS MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2038 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 07/15 SALEM COUNTY, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 5,775 A1/AA-/ IMPROVEMENT AUTHORITY 07/15 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2017 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 07/16 WIDEFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 3, EL WEEK OF 5,375 NR/A+/NR PASO COUNTY, COLORADO 07/15 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 07/17 MONTGOMERY COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 5,080 /AA/ DISTRICT #39, TEXAS 07/15 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2026 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 07/18 ROPES, TEXAS WEEK OF 5,000 /AAA/ INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 07/15 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2043 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 07/15 CITY OF WAXAHACHIE COMBINED TAX AND WEEK OF 5,000 Aa3/AA+/ REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION, 07/15 TEXAS MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2033 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 07/15 ROCKWALL ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 4,595 /A-/ CORPORATION 07/15 SALES TAX REVENUE BONDS TAXABLE SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 07/17 TOWN OF EAST HAVEN, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 4,435 Aa3// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 07/15 ISSUE OF 2013 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 07/17 VILLAGE OF LAKE SUCCESS, NEW YORK WEEK OF 4,400 Aaa/NR/ TAXABLE AND BANK QUALIFIED 07/15 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2024 Day of Sale: 07/18 TOWNSHIP OF CRANFORD WEEK OF 4,200 Aa2// COUNTY OF UNION, NEW JERSEY 07/15 GENERAL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 07/16 FORT CHERRY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 07/15 SERIES 2013 PENNSYLVANIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2033 Day of Sale: 07/17 ELGIN, TEXAS WEEK OF 2,955 Aa1/AA/ COMBINATION TAX AND REVENUE 07/15 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION SERIES OF 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2033 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 07/16 KINGSVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 2,730 /A/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 07/15 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2043 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 07/15 ELGIN, TEXAS WEEK OF 2,190 A1/AA/ LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 07/15 SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2022 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 07/16 TROPHY CLUB MUD #1, TEXAS DAILY 1,910 /AA-/ UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: Bank Qualified SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 414 (KIMBERLY) WEEK OF 1,510 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 07/15 SERIES 2013 IDAHO MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2028-2029 REMARK: STATE SCHOOL BOND GUARANTY PROGRAM Day of Sale: 07/17 SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 414 (KIMBERLY) WEEK OF 1,485 // TAXABLE QSCB SERIES 2013 07/15 IDAHO GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis TERM: 2030 REMARK: STATE SCHOOL BOND GUARANTY PROGRAM Day of Sale: 07/17 WELLSBURG SEWER REVENUE 2013 WEEK OF 700 // IOWA 07/15 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 07/15 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 7,428,803 (in 000's)