*=BANK QUALIFIED RATING BIDDING MDY/S&P/FITCH ($MIL) ISSUER DEADLINE (EST) [Jul. 17] A+ 15.18 Capistrano USD CFD #92-1, CA, RE 11:05 AM BBB+ 42.50 Capistrano USD CFD #90-2, CA, RE 11:35 AM BBB- *3.90 Fort Bend Co MUD #123, TX, GO 11:00 AM AA- 19.67 Palm Springs USD, CA, GO 01:00 PM A1 *5.00 Henderson County, TN, GO 10:15 AM AA *1.58 Lockport, IL, GO 11:15 AM Aaa AAA AAA 62.43 Virginia Pub Sch Auth, VA, RE 10:45 AM Aaa AAA 63.80 Alexandria, VA, GO 11:00 AM 12.30 Cape Cod Reg Tran Auth, MA 11:00 AM A *2.63 Cimarron MUD, TX, GO 12:00 PM 4.50 Erie Co #1 BOCES, NY 11:00 AM *2.54 Harris Co MUD #401, TX, GO 12:00 PM AA+ *2.90 Harwich (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM *6.45 Pennsauken Twp, NJ 11:00 AM 33.00 Pioneer Vly Tran Auth, MA 11:00 AM Aa2 *4.64 Queensbury (Town), NY, GO 11:00 AM MIG1 1.61 Quincy, MA 11:00 AM MIG1 15.34 Springfield, MA 11:00 AM *3.14 Watertown CSD, NY 11:00 AM MIG1 SP1+ F1+ 40.00 Danbury, CT 11:30 AM AA+ *3.55 Great Barrington (Town), MA, GO 11:30 AM *5.77 Warren County, KY, GO 12:00 PM Aa2 23.27 Kalamazoo Pub Schs, MI, GO 01:30 PM [Jul. 18] 56.00 Tulare County, CA 12:30 PM *2.00 Higgins ISD, TX, GO 11:00 AM 25.26 Temple, TX, GO 11:00 AM Aa2 79.14 Univ of Alabama BOT, AL, RE 11:00 AM Aa2 19.45 Univ of Alabama BOT, AL, RE 11:00 AM AA 23.96 Oak Ridge, TN, GO 10:15 AM *1.93 East Rockaway Vlg, NY 10:30 AM 5.71 Temple, TX, GO 11:30 AM *1.95 Charles River Poll Cntr Dt, MA, GO 11:00 AM *4.75 Dunkirk CSD, NY 11:00 AM *2.32 Mason Co SD Fin Corp, KY, RE 11:00 AM *4.83 New Canaan (Town), CT, GO 11:00 AM 6.11 Poughkeepsie, NY 11:00 AM *9.76 South Bend Comm Sch Corp, IN, GO 11:00 AM MIG1 *2.00 Spencer Reg SD, MA 11:00 AM Aa2 AA+ AA+ 69.58 Suffolk, VA, GO 11:00 AM 6.85 Warren, MI, GO 11:00 AM *6.92 Westfield Town BOE, NJ, GO 11:15 AM *2.35 Sidney Ctrl SD, NY 11:30 AM 9.23 Adams County, MS, GO 03:00 PM [Jul. 22] A1 *2.00 W Overland EMS & Fire Dt, MO, GO 11:00 AM 4.50 West Des Moines, IA, GO 11:00 AM *1.72 Fairmont, MN, GO 11:30 AM 3.50 Fort Bend Co Levee Imp Dt #6, TX, GO 11:30 AM Aa2 36.00 Douglas Co USD #497, KS, GO 12:00 PM 2.26 West Fargo Pub SD #6, ND, GO 12:00 PM 17.27 West Fargo Pub SD #6, ND, GO 12:00 PM *6.08 Polk County, MN, GO 02:00 PM *2.10 Wyoming Pub Schs, MI, GO 01:00 PM [Jul. 23] F1+ 295.00 Harris County, TX 10:00 AM MIG1 5.00 Davis County, UT 11:30 AM *3.09 Mondovi, WI, GO 11:00 AM *2.82 Kings Point Vlg, NY 10:30 AM *1.06 West Bloomfield Chtr Twp, MI, GO 10:30 AM AA 23.13 Chelmsford (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM 15.50 Clarkstown Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM *5.50 Darien (Town), CT, GO 11:00 AM 21.00 East Islip UFSD, NY 11:00 AM 8.99 Eastport-South Manor Ctrl SD, NY, GO 11:00 AM *2.20 Egg Harbor Twp, NJ 11:00 AM 9.48 Northbrook Vlg, IL, GO 12:00 PM AA *3.13 Portage, MI, GO 11:00 AM A1 *1.93 Prairie du Chien, WI, GO 12:00 PM *1.45 Ringwood Borough, NJ 11:00 AM AA- 16.68 South St Paul Spec SD #6, MN, GO 12:00 PM *5.73 Warsaw, IN, RE 11:00 AM 26.17 West Seneca (Town), NY 11:00 AM *10.00 Fort Lee Borough, NJ, GO 11:15 AM 6.60 Northbrook Vlg, IL, GO 12:15 PM *1.30 Kensington Vlg, NY, GO 11:30 AM *1.80 Ogdensburg, NY 11:30 AM *5.54 Stafford (Town), CT 11:30 AM 24.59 Watkins Glen Ctrl SD, NY 11:30 AM *8.50 Cibolo, TX, GO 01:00 PM *3.69 Sienna Plantation MUD #12, TX, GO 04:00 PM [Jul. 24] Aa3 *8.34 Deschutes County, OR, GO 01:00 PM 125.00 New York City, NY, GO 10:30 AM Aaa AAA AAA 32.00 Prince William County, VA, GO 10:45 AM Aa3 AA AA 200.00 Connecticut, CT, GO 11:00 AM 19.00 Deer Pk UFSD, NY 11:00 AM 435.00 Maryland, MD, GO 11:00 AM *4.48 New Milford Borough, NJ 11:00 AM 2.21 Wallkill (Town), NY 11:00 AM *2.32 Wry Tile Drain Dt, MI, GO 11:00 AM 40.00 Maryland, MD, GO 11:15 AM *1.68 Buena Borough, NJ, GO 11:30 AM 5.94 Montgomery Co MUD #113, TX, GO 01:00 PM [Jul. 25] *1.94 Altoona, WI, GO 11:00 AM *4.00 Berrien County, MI, GO 11:00 AM A *2.07 Menahga, MN, GO 12:00 PM *5.49 Saddle River Borough, NJ 11:00 AM *3.40 Brazoria Co MUD #34, TX, GO 01:00 PM [Jul. 30] 11.40 North Wildwood, NJ, GO 10:45 AM 16.61 Hardin Co SD Fin Corp, KY, RE 11:00 AM *3.30 Merrillville (Town), IN, GO 12:00 PM *2.89 Park Ridge Borough, NJ, GO 11:00 AM 3.22 Edison Twp, NJ, GO 11:30 AM 13.14 Edison Twp, NJ, GO 11:30 AM 11.20 Fort Bend Co Levee Imp Dt #15, TX, GO 01:00 PM [Jul. 31] 425.03 Washington, WA, GO 12:00 AM 239.67 Washington, WA, GO 12:00 AM 55.73 Washington, WA, GO 12:00 AM [Aug. 01] *3.40 Forest Lake ISD #831, MN, GO 11:00 AM 11.61 Amsterdam, NY 11:00 AM *4.18 Williamson Co Wtr Cntr Imp #1F, TX, GO 12:00 PM [Aug. 05] 24.00 St Louis County, MN, GO 12:30 PM 9.57 St Louis County, MN, GO 11:30 AM 5.07 St Louis County, MN, GO 12:30 PM 6.02 St Louis County, MN, GO 12:30 PM [Aug. 08] 21.39 Iowa BOR, IA, RE 11:00 AM [Aug. 12] *3.72 Dundas, MN, GO 11:30 AM *5.49 Alexandria, MN, GO 12:00 PM