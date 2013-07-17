July 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sweden's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AAA'. The Outlook on both ratings is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Sweden's Short-term rating at 'F1+' and Country Ceiling at 'AAA'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Sweden's 'AAA' foreign-currency IDR reflects the following key rating drivers: - Sweden is an advanced, well diversified and wealthy economy. There is a track record of sound macroeconomic and fiscal management, reflected by a strong recovery from recession, low inflation and solid public finances. - Governance and institutions are strong. Sweden's institutional strengths give confidence in the country's ability and willingness to honour its public debt commitments. - Public finances are a rating strength. Low deficits and debt have allowed Sweden to engage in expansionary fiscal policy, with temporarily increased fiscal deficits of 1.4% and 0.9% of GDP in 2013 and 2014 respectively. Existence of fiscal space allows for this counter-cyclical fiscal policy and supports the rating. - High levels of household indebtedness and a sizeable stock of non-amortising mortgages are potential risks in the event of a weaker macro back drop. Large household assets provide mitigation. - By international standards, Swedish banks' level of profitability and capitalisation are solid. Core Tier 1 ratios exceed Basel III minimum requirements and Fitch expects Swedish banks will meet the higher minima being introduced by Swedish regulators. However, a large dependence on wholesale funding does leave the banking sector sensitive to funding shocks. The higher level of foreign reserves accumulated by the Riksbank provides some mitigation. RATING SENSITIVITIES A Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that downside risks to the rating are currently not significant. Nonetheless, the following risk factors individually, or collectively, could trigger negative rating action: - If macroeconomic imbalances were to increase, most likely through a property bubble, this would increase policy challenges and risks to economic and financial stability, placing downward pressure on the rating through the impact on contingent liabilities. - The large size of the banking sector and reliance on wholesale funding leaves the sovereign rating relatively sensitive to adverse funding shocks. KEY ASSUMPTIONS - Fitch's forecasts for the general government balance and debt level are based on the assumption that the government remains committed to its current fiscal strategy. - Swedish exports are highly reliant on developments in the eurozone. Fitch assumes there will be progress in deepening fiscal and financial integration at the eurozone level in line with commitments by eurozone policy makers. It also assumes that the risk of fragmentation of the eurozone remains low. Contact: Primary Analyst Kit Ling Yeung Analyst +44 20 3530 1527 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Michele Napolitano Director +44 20 3530 1536 Committee Chairperson Richard Fox +44 20 3530 1444 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' and 'Country Ceilings' dated 13 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.