*=BANK QUALIFIED RATING BIDDING MDY/S&P/FITCH ($MIL) ISSUER DEADLINE (EST) [Jul. 22] A1 *2.00 W Overland EMS & Fire Dt, MO, GO 11:00 AM AAA 4.50 West Des Moines, IA, GO 11:00 AM *1.72 Fairmont, MN, GO 11:30 AM *3.50 Fort Bend Co Levee Imp Dt #6, TX, GO 11:30 AM Aa2 36.00 Douglas Co USD #497, KS, GO 12:00 PM 2.26 West Fargo Pub SD #6, ND, GO 12:00 PM 17.27 West Fargo Pub SD #6, ND, GO 12:00 PM *6.08 Polk County, MN, GO 02:00 PM *2.10 Wyoming Pub Schs, MI, GO 01:00 PM [Jul. 23] F1+ 295.00 Harris County, TX 10:00 AM MIG1 5.00 Davis County, UT 11:30 AM AA 5.60 Bryan, TX, GO 11:00 AM 14.15 Eau Claire, WI, GO 11:00 AM 9.50 Eau Claire, WI, GO 11:00 AM 1.20 Meridian, MS, GO 11:00 AM *3.09 Mondovi, WI, GO 11:00 AM AA 27.83 Bryan, TX, GO 11:30 AM *8.00 Center Moriches UFSD, NY 10:30 AM *2.82 Kings Point Vlg, NY 10:30 AM *1.40 S Glens Falls Ctrl SD, NY 10:30 AM *1.06 West Bloomfield Chtr Twp, MI, GO 10:30 AM 12.80 Atlantic City, NJ 11:00 AM AA 23.13 Chelmsford (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM 15.50 Clarkstown Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM Aaa *5.50 Darien (Town), CT, GO 11:00 AM 18.97 East Brunswick Twp, NJ 11:00 AM 21.00 East Islip UFSD, NY 11:00 AM AA+ 8.99 Eastport-South Manor Ctrl SD, NY, GO 11:00 AM *2.20 Egg Harbor Twp, NJ 11:00 AM 24.17 Ithaca, NY 11:00 AM 3.04 Ithaca, NY, GO 11:00 AM *1.92 Jordan-Elbridge Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM 9.48 Northbrook Vlg, IL, GO 12:00 PM 27.75 Northern Adirondack Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM AA *3.13 Portage, MI, GO 11:00 AM A1 *1.93 Prairie du Chien, WI, GO 12:00 PM *1.45 Ringwood Borough, NJ 11:00 AM 5.56 Seaside Heights Borough, NJ 11:00 AM AA- 16.68 South St Paul Spec SD #6, MN, GO 12:00 PM *5.73 Warsaw, IN, RE 11:00 AM 26.17 West Seneca (Town), NY 11:00 AM Aa2 *10.00 Fort Lee Borough, NJ, GO 11:15 AM 6.60 Northbrook Vlg, IL, GO 12:15 PM *1.30 Kensington Vlg, NY, GO 11:30 AM *4.00 Lacey Twp, NJ 11:30 AM Aaa 25.00 Lincoln, NE, GO 11:30 AM *1.80 Ogdensburg, NY 11:30 AM *5.54 Stafford (Town), CT 11:30 AM 24.59 Watkins Glen Ctrl SD, NY 11:30 AM AA- *8.50 Cibolo, TX, GO 01:00 PM *7.79 Dover Twp Swr Auth, PA, RE 12:15 PM *2.92 Warren Co Pub Lib Dt, KY, GO 01:00 PM *2.57 Westside SD #40, AR, GO 02:00 PM *3.69 Sienna Plantation MUD #12, TX, GO 03:00 PM [Jul. 24] 22.54 Des Moines, IA, GO 11:00 AM 37.99 Des Moines, IA, GO 11:00 AM Aa3 *8.34 Deschutes County, OR, GO 01:00 PM *2.35 Lansing Ctrl SD, NY, Bond Antic 10:00 AM 26.94 Milwaukee County, WI, GO 11:00 AM Aa3 AA AA 200.00 Connecticut, CT, GO 10:30 AM 125.00 New York City, NY, GO 10:30 AM Aaa AAA AAA 28.65 Prince William County, VA, GO 10:45 AM 19.00 Deer Pk UFSD, NY 11:00 AM 14.67 Hopatcong Borough, NJ 11:00 AM 435.00 Maryland, MD, GO 11:00 AM 1.54 Minisink Vly Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM 5.94 Montgomery Co MUD #113, TX, GO 12:00 PM *4.48 New Milford Borough, NJ 11:00 AM SP-1+ 33.58 North Brunswick Twp, NJ 11:00 AM 2.21 Wallkill (Town), NY 11:00 AM AA- *2.32 Wry Tile Drain Dt, MI, GO 11:00 AM 40.00 Maryland, MD, GO 11:15 AM *1.68 Buena Borough, NJ, GO 11:30 AM [Jul. 25] *1.94 Altoona, WI, GO 11:00 AM *4.00 Berrien County, MI, GO 11:00 AM *1.70 Erwin (Town), NY 11:00 AM *1.26 Hays, KS, GO 12:00 PM *4.00 Jefferson Co BOCES, NY 11:00 AM A *2.07 Menahga, MN, GO 12:00 PM 17.24 Robbinsville Twp, NJ 11:00 AM *5.49 Saddle River Borough, NJ 11:00 AM Aa2 AA 2.31 Shelton, CT, GO 11:30 AM Aa2 AA 3.40 Shelton, CT, GO 11:30 AM BBB *3.40 Brazoria Co MUD #34, TX, GO 01:00 PM [Jul. 29] *2.30 Forest City, IA, GO 12:00 PM [Jul. 30] 11.40 North Wildwood, NJ, GO 10:45 AM 16.61 Hardin Co SD Fin Corp, KY, RE 11:00 AM 8.97 Marblehead (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM 23.71 Marblehead (Town), MA 11:00 AM *3.30 Merrillville (Town), IN, GO 12:00 PM *2.89 Park Ridge Borough, NJ, GO 11:00 AM *9.75 Pt Pleasant Beach Borough, NJ 11:00 AM *9.42 Siloam Springs SD #21, AR, GO 12:00 PM 3.22 Edison Twp, NJ, GO 11:30 AM 13.14 Edison Twp, NJ, GO 11:30 AM 11.20 Fort Bend Co Levee Imp Dt #15, TX, GO 01:00 PM [Jul. 31] 425.03 Washington, WA, GO 12:00 AM 239.67 Washington, WA, GO 12:00 AM 55.73 Washington, WA, GO 12:00 AM 5.87 Sedgwick Co Pub Bldg Comm, KS, RE 11:30 AM *1.90 Eatontown Borough, NJ 11:30 AM [Aug. 01] *3.40 Forest Lake ISD #831, MN, GO 11:00 AM *1.69 Sienna Plantation Mgmt Dt, TX, GO 11:00 AM 11.61 Amsterdam, NY 11:00 AM *3.00 North Salem Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM *4.18 Williamson Co Wtr Cntr Imp #1F, TX, GO 12:00 PM 36.16 Woodbridge Twp, NJ, GO 11:00 AM 2.39 Cinco Southwest MUD #1, TX, RE 01:00 PM [Aug. 05] 24.00 St Louis County, MN, GO 12:30 PM 9.57 St Louis County, MN, GO 11:30 AM 5.07 St Louis County, MN, GO 12:30 PM 6.02 St Louis County, MN, GO 12:30 PM [Aug. 06] 34.76 Washington, WA, RE 08:30 AM 5.00 Minnesota, MN, GO 10:30 AM 200.00 Minnesota, MN, GO 11:00 AM *6.40 Velasco Drainage Dt, TX, GO 11:00 AM 265.21 Minnesota, MN, GO 11:30 AM [Aug. 07] *6.37 Vernon County, WI, GO 11:00 AM [Aug. 08] 21.39 Iowa BOR, IA, RE 11:00 AM [Aug. 12] *3.72 Dundas, MN, GO 11:30 AM *5.49 Alexandria, MN, GO 12:00 PM [Aug. 13] *4.29 Merrill, WI, GO 11:00 AM *2.89 Merrill, WI, GO 11:00 AM